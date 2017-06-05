Clippers to Play Two Preseason Games in Hawai'i Against Raptors

The Hawaiian Islands and AEG Facilities today announced that the L.A. Clippers will host the Clippers Hawai’i Classic on October 1st and 3rd in Honolulu. The two-game event, which will feature two preseason matchups between the Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.

The Clippers will also participate in a pre-game Fan Fest at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, where visitors to the Aloha State will be welcomed to taste and experience the best Hawai‘i has to offer, as well as meet and interact with the team. The Clippers previously announced that the team would hold its 2017 Training Camp on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.

“We are very excited to be able to host the Clippers Hawai’i Classic in Honolulu,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said. “With the help of our partner, the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, we look forward to showcasing the beauty of the islands and to bringing Clipper basketball to the people of the great state of Hawai’i.”

This is the first time the Clippers have played a game in Hawai’i. Clippers games are shown throughout Hawai’i on Prime Ticket and sister network FOX Sports West.

General tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 12 p.m. PST at www.etickethawaii.com or by calling 1-808-956-4482.