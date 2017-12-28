Clippers’ new jersey inspired by San Diego era

The Clippers fourth and final jersey of the 2017-18 season is here.

Limited only to this season, the “City” edition jersey kit commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Clippers move to California from Buffalo, incorporating colors and details inspired from the era.

Clippers City Edition December 28, 2017 Retro Style - Echoing that of the 70s when the Clippers moved to California. Retro Style - The colors call back to those of the San Diego Clippers logo - featuring light blue and orange. California Casual - Influenced by Southern California’s beach culture with design elements inspired by board shorts. Limited Edition - LA Clippers 2017-2018 City Edition Uniform. Nautical Inspiration - Shorts feature the sails from the San Diego Clippers’ original logo. Nautical Inspiration - Nautical flags spell LAC on the shorts’ left leg. 2018 City edition home jersey schedule. Loading recommendations

The uniform has a California casual retro styling look, echoing the San Diego Clippers jersey design featuring a sky blue and orange color palette. Influenced by Southern California’s beach culture, the shorts were created to resemble a boardshort style feel, with three nautical flags sitting on top of each other vertically down the side, spelling out “L.A.C.”

Choose your favorite below: — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 28, 2017

Designed by Nike, the “City” jerseys are meant to “honor the fans — those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity.” The look completes a four piece set for each team in the NBA, all designed by Nike. The “City Edition” joins the “Association,” “Icon,” and “Statement” jerseys.

The Clippers will wear the “City” editions exclusively in March, and for the first time on March 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. They will also be worn on March 6 against New Orleans, March 10 against Orlando, March 18 against Portland, and March 27 against Milwaukee for the final time. The jerseys can be purchased at https://clippersstore.com/collections/city-edition, while tickets can be bought at http://www.clippers.com/tickets.

Here is a jersey schedule for the remaining home games.