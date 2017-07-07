A Closer Look: Brice Johnson

Brice Johnson will be making his 2nd appearance in NBA Summer League, and averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, & 1.8 assists last summer in Orlando. Johnson appeared in three games for the Clippers last season, after suffering a lower back injury, which sidelined him for much of his rookie year. As a senior, he set a UNC single-season record with 416 rebounds, & was a consensus First Team All-American.

10 Brice Johnson

North Carolina / USA

Forward

DOB: 6/27/1994

Age: 23

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 230 lbs

Years Pro: 1

Drafted: First round by the Clippers (25th overall)

NBA EXPERIENCE

2016-17 (Clippers)

Appeared in three games (zero starts) and averaged 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.67 steals in 3.1 minutes.

4/10/17 vs. Houston, scored two points and tallied one steal in 2:40 minutes.

2/23/17 at Golden State, made NBA debut at 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, tallying two rebounds in 2:52 minutes.

Suffered an acute herniated disk in his lower back during the fourth quarter of the Clippers preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on October 6.

NBA DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

2016-17 (Salt Lake City Stars)

In six games with Salt Lake City over two assignments, has averaged 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.2% from the field in 19.3 minutes.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Making first appearance in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Participated in the 2016 NBA Pro Summer League in Orlando. Saw action in five games and averaged 15.4points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

COLLEGE (North Carolina, 2012-2016)

AS A SENIOR (2015-16):

Saw action in 40 games (39 starts). Averaged 17.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.0 minutes.

Shot 61.4% from the field and 78.3% from the line.

Set a UNC single-season record with 416 rebounds.

Consensus First Team All-America. Voted First Team by the AP,

NABC and USBWA, and Third Team by The Sporting News. A unanimous selection to both the coaches’ and media All ACC First Teams.

Was a First-Team All-ACC Tournament selection and Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA East Regional.

Became the first Tar Heel ever to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in three consecutive NCAA Tournament games.

AS A JUNIOR (2014-15):

Started 37 of 38 games, averaging 24.7 minutes per game.

Third-Team All-ACC selection by the coaches and media.

Earned First-Team All-ACC Tournament honors.

Led UNC in field goal percentage (.566), made field goals (207) and rebounding (7.8 rpg), and was second in scoring (12.9 ppg) and blocks (42).

Led UNC in scoring in the ACC Tournament at 18.0 points per game and shot 58.8 percent from the floor.

As a sophomore (2013-14)

Saw action in 34 games (two starts).

Averaged 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.4 minutes.

Finished third in media voting for the ACC’s top sixth man.

Led UNC in field goal percentage and blocks, was second in rebounding and fourth in scoring.

As a freshman (2012-13)

Played in 36 games (two starts).

Averaged 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

Converted a team-high 51.1 percent from the floor.

PERSONAL