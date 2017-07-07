A Closer Look: Brice Johnson
2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League | Las Vegas
Brice Johnson will be making his 2nd appearance in NBA Summer League, and averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, & 1.8 assists last summer in Orlando. Johnson appeared in three games for the Clippers last season, after suffering a lower back injury, which sidelined him for much of his rookie year. As a senior, he set a UNC single-season record with 416 rebounds, & was a consensus First Team All-American.
10 Brice Johnson
North Carolina / USA
Forward
DOB: 6/27/1994
Age: 23
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 230 lbs
Years Pro: 1
Drafted: First round by the Clippers (25th overall)
NBA EXPERIENCE
2016-17 (Clippers)
- Appeared in three games (zero starts) and averaged 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.67 steals in 3.1 minutes.
- 4/10/17 vs. Houston, scored two points and tallied one steal in 2:40 minutes.
- 2/23/17 at Golden State, made NBA debut at 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, tallying two rebounds in 2:52 minutes.
- Suffered an acute herniated disk in his lower back during the fourth quarter of the Clippers preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on October 6.
NBA DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE
2016-17 (Salt Lake City Stars)
- In six games with Salt Lake City over two assignments, has averaged 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.2% from the field in 19.3 minutes.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
- Making first appearance in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
- Participated in the 2016 NBA Pro Summer League in Orlando. Saw action in five games and averaged 15.4points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
COLLEGE (North Carolina, 2012-2016)
AS A SENIOR (2015-16):
- Saw action in 40 games (39 starts). Averaged 17.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.0 minutes.
- Shot 61.4% from the field and 78.3% from the line.
- Set a UNC single-season record with 416 rebounds.
- Consensus First Team All-America. Voted First Team by the AP,
- NABC and USBWA, and Third Team by The Sporting News. A unanimous selection to both the coaches’ and media All ACC First Teams.
- Was a First-Team All-ACC Tournament selection and Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA East Regional.
- Became the first Tar Heel ever to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in three consecutive NCAA Tournament games.
AS A JUNIOR (2014-15):
- Started 37 of 38 games, averaging 24.7 minutes per game.
- Third-Team All-ACC selection by the coaches and media.
- Earned First-Team All-ACC Tournament honors.
- Led UNC in field goal percentage (.566), made field goals (207) and rebounding (7.8 rpg), and was second in scoring (12.9 ppg) and blocks (42).
- Led UNC in scoring in the ACC Tournament at 18.0 points per game and shot 58.8 percent from the floor.
- As a sophomore (2013-14)
- Saw action in 34 games (two starts).
- Averaged 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.4 minutes.
- Finished third in media voting for the ACC’s top sixth man.
- Led UNC in field goal percentage and blocks, was second in rebounding and fourth in scoring.
- As a freshman (2012-13)
- Played in 36 games (two starts).
- Averaged 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.
- Converted a team-high 51.1 percent from the floor.
PERSONAL
- Won a Class 2-A state title in the high jump as a junior at Edisto High School in South Carolina.
- Played for Chris Paul’s AAU team: CP3 All-Stars.
- Named South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year twice (2011 & 2012).
- Named South Carolina Mr. Basketball (2012).