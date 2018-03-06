Bumble and the L.A. Clippers Announce Global Partnership Based on Shared Principles of Gender Equality and Debut ‘Empowerment Badge’

LOS ANGELES -- Bumble and the L.A. Clippers today announced a multi-year global partnership, bringing together two organizations with strong female leadership who support and invest in promoting gender equality. The popular location-based social networking app’s logo will be appearing on Clippers uniforms beginning tonight. The fully integrated marketing partnership will enable Bumble and the Clippers to leverage their passionate fan followings to further encourage these shared values.

The Bumble “Empowerment Badge” will be featured on team uniforms and serve as a powerful reminder from these two world-class companies of how innovation and excellence come from including different perspectives and backgrounds. The partnership will also extend to youth by expansion of the Clippers’ community initiatives to strengthen the skills, confidence and knowledge necessary for young women to achieve their full potential.

Bumble’s partnership with the Clippers was inspired by the NBA’s global footprint and the recognition that the Clippers are one of the most progressive organizations in sports and entertainment, led by the NBA’s largest female leadership team, which includes Gillian Zucker, the only female to hold the title of president among NBA teams.

“Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble Founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success.”

“Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity,” said Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble’s message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it’s important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are.”

Bumble prioritizes investing in partnerships with companies who share its brand values. Moving forward, Bumble will continue to commit marketing dollars to working with brands that have strong female representation in executive management, as well as an emphasis on mentoring the next gen of female rising stars.

Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over 500 million women-led first moves and over four billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available from the App Store and Google Play.

Since its launch in 2014, Bumble has grown to become one of the most relevant social networks worldwide. Today, Bumble, the "female first" app with over 26 million users, connects people across dating, friendship, and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression, or bullying. Bumble is available in 144 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over 440 million women-led first moves and over four billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the L.A. Clippers in 2017-18 are competing in the franchise’s 49th season and 25th in Los Angeles. They are one of only two teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA) to have won 50+ games in each of the past five completed seasons and have made the postseason for the past six seasons. The Clippers are committed to the city of Los Angeles and through the L.A. Clippers Foundation, make a positive difference for children in L.A. on a daily basis. The Clippers pride themselves on being a fan-first, diverse, tech-driven franchise that is focused on winning and giving fans the best game entertainment experience possible. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.