MORE THAN A PATCH
Bumble and the L.A. Clippers partner to advance gender equality through the debut of the Bumble-branded “Empowerment Badge” that will be featured on Clippers jerseys starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
This partnership is more than a patch.
Proud to stand with Bumble for diversity and gender equality.
We are #StrongerWithHer.
I AM #STRONGERWITHHER
The #StrongerWithHer hashtag is a movement meant to be shared in representation of a woman who inspires, uplifts and motivates you in a positive way.
Download and share you’re #StrongerWithHer by writing the name of someone you’re stronger with in the hexagon and posting the image or photo on your social media platforms.
About Bumble
Since its launch in 2014, Bumble has grown to become one of the most relevant social networks worldwide. Today, Bumble, the "female first" app with over 26 million users, connects people across dating, friendship, and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that.
Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression, or bullying. Bumble is available in 144 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over 440 million women-led first moves and over four billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.
