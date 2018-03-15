The Story Behind One C’s Star’s Relationship with Room-Temp Water

BOSTON – How do you feel about room-temperature water?

Love it or hate it, one of Boston’s stars is all about it.

So keep your ice out of Gordon Hayward’s H2O.

Hayward recently sat down with Celtics.com to break down film of Boston’s offense. Before the film began to roll, however, a Celtics PR staffer dropped a bottle of water onto the table in front of him, shortly after Hayward had wrapped up his workout down on the practice court one floor below.

“Sorry,” the staffer said after placing the Poland Springs water bottle onto the desk. “They just put them in the refrigerator, so they’re room-temperature.”

“No worries,” Hayward happily replied. “I actually prefer room-temperature water.”

Say what?

Surely, we couldn’t just let that note go in one ear and out the other, so we followed up with Hayward: Why, exactly, do you prefer room-temperature water?

“You’re supposed to drink room-temperature water when (after) you work out, so your body doesn’t have to change the temperature,” he explained in further detail. “If it’s cold, your body has to change the temperature to bring it down, so you’re using energy.”

Hayward, who is an avid tennis player and tennis fan, said that he heard the notion via the practices of tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. True to Hayward’s words, Djokavic did, in fact, write in his book “Serve to Win” that, “The first thing I do out of bed is to drink a tall glass of room-temperature water.”

It all begs the question: Is there any truth to this urban legend?

The answer holds as many characters as water’s chemical formula: YES.

Boston’s performance department, which encompasses everything from sports science to physical therapy, corroborated the claim Wednesday night. They said that it’s all about the core temperature of the body.

When an athlete is on the court and in the middle of play, their core temperature is high. As such, cold water helps to bring that core temperature down and allows the athlete to operate at an ideal temperature. That, in turn, allows the player to “produce more work,” the group said.

When an athlete is in the middle of everyday life, or in rest mode after a workout, as Hayward was during the aforementioned conversation, their core temperature is at a normal level. That’s when room-temperature water is the way to go. Drinking an ice-cold, refreshing water in that scenario would be a waste of energy, because the body would need to work to bring that water’s temperature down to the body’s core temperature.

Hayward believes in the science behind the claims. But do his teammates?

We poked around the locker room Wednesday night and asked a few other Celtics what their thoughts are on room-temperature water.

Shane Larkin wasn’t on board.

“For when you’re doing something active, room-temperature is better,” said Larkin, who did not yet know about the scientific claims. “Because when you’re doing something active and you drink some cold water? Like, I don’t know… it hurts a little bit. But room-temperature doesn’t.”

An inquisitive Jayson Tatum, whose locker is next to Larkin’s, overheard Larkin’s comments and quickly intervened.

“What’s the question?” he asked.

Celtics.com threw the question his way, and Tatum chimed in with his own answer.

“I would prefer it to be more warm,” he said, before being notified to his satisfaction that his take aligned with the science of the conversation.

Marcus Morris, meanwhile, had a whole different take. In his mind, H2O is H2O.

“I’m good with any kind of water,” he said with a bit of trepidation, not knowing exactly why he was just asked about his thoughts on room-temperature water. “I like cold water, but not at all times. If I’m thirsty, I can drink it all… as long as it’s good water.”

Morris wasn’t picky. Larkin contradicted science. Tatum unknowingly agreed with science..

Hayward? He was a whole different story.

Thanks to his love of tennis, Hayward not only knows of the science, but he fully understands it. And to that end, Larkin had one more comment.

“He’s had a lot of time to think about that,” the guard joked, alluding to Hayward being sidelined for the season with his left ankle injury.

Larkin’s witty comment ignited laughter from the surrounding crew, but this topic is no laughing matter.

Gordon Hayward doesn’t want to waste his energy, so don’t waste yours by putting ice in his water.