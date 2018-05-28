That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics (Game 7)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 87-79 defeat to Cleveland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: I know from Game 1 of the season, it's been quite a ride. Sort of ends abruptly. How does it hit you? Every ending is tough. I guess that's for all 29 teams that don't win it. No matter how good of a season you've had, the ones that don't end when you win a championship, it's going to be a disappointing ending. But it was pretty incredible run by an incredible group of guys, and an absolute pleasure and privilege to be around them every day. You know -- yeah. RE: I know it's a tough pill to swallow, but what exactly did you say to the guys in the locker room and just the fight that they showed all season long? First of all, I think we all talked about being very appreciative for getting a chance to be around each other all year. It was a tremendous group from the standpoint of pulling together. It was just a great locker room, great support of one another. Then I talked about how the pain is part of the path. We've been really fortunate to continuously get better the last couple of years and put ourselves in better positions. But when it ends it's painful, and that is part of the path. And so we have to let it motivate us. RE: Just curious how proud are you of this team to be resilient, to push the Cavaliers to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and just through all the injuries, through all the naysayers, just to prove everybody wrong to make it to this point? I feel just privileged to be a part of it. Just to be around these guys every day. I have a small role to play. Everybody that has a role in our organization plays it really well. It's a lot of fun to go to work every day. I'm totally appreciative of the players. They've been incredible all throughout our time here. I think at the end of the day, again, this team was the only team that I've been around at this level that I thought we might shoot 36 percent and win the game. But we just had one of those nights. I thought the biggest moment of the game was when we couldn't extend the lead in the second quarter. We were in really good shape, really good shape -- and then we just couldn't quite extend the lead. I thought that added to probably the shooting the rest of the game. But this group was resilient and tough enough to do it anyway. That's what I loved about being around them every day. Sorry, I'm on a tangent, but a couple years ago when we were talking about -- Danny [Ainge] puts this whole kind of plan together. We want to be as good and give ourselves as many chances as possible, and when things that are tough happen, we don't want to take big dips. We still want to be incredibly competitive. This group, we had two really tough injuries -- three really tough injuries with [Daniel] Theis. There's no dip. They just battled. They were special. RE: You said the pain was part of the path. What lessons do they need to take from a game like this if they're in a game like this again? I think that we'll go back and watch it, as painful as that will be. But I think ultimately it's not just one game in a seven-game series. It's not just one possession in a seven-game series. You go back and look at the whole thing -- what you could have done better, what you could have done differently. But that's part of it. You go back and you analyze it, move on. RE: Jayson Tatum, pretty unbelievable season for what was a 19-year-old rookie, finishes at 20. The world got to see him during this series but you got to see him all season long. What is the top note that you take away from seeing him day-to-day, like you said, since September 25th? He can get a lot better. That's the fun part. I think there are so many little things that he'll continue to improve upon, but he's not afraid. He's tough minded, and obviously has a special talent for putting the ball in the basket. AL HORFORD RE: What did Jayson accomplish this season as a once 19-year-old rookie? Unbelievable. Just the way that he took the season in stride and just kept pushing. For somebody to go through this their first time and go through a full NBA season -- he played, I think, pretty much every game -- and to be in these pressure situations in the playoffs, his composure, making play after play and really just poised and ready for moments all year. I couldn't ever imagine him playing at this level and in this magnitude. As a group, we have nothing to hang our heads about. RE: You came out in the first part of the game, just an amazing effort. How hard is this for you? You were at the edge of reaching your first Finals? I think the effort was great. Obviously, I'm disappointed that we couldn't reach that next level. I just think that for our group, for myself, we all need to look at the work that we did this season and understand that there's a lot more work to do in order to reach that next level. So individually this summer, it's something that I will work even harder on my body, on the court, taking care of myself to help our team be in these type of positions again. It's definitely tough, but we have nothing to hang our heads about. RE: Al, after the game, there was a long embrace between you and LeBron. It's obvious he has a ton of respect for you. I know you've run up against him a couple times here in the playoffs. How do you look at it? Is losing to LeBron in a playoff series any different than losing to any team that doesn't have LeBron, just given his stature and the history of the game? It's difficult. I think that we always try to compare him to other players of all time and criticize that -- people have to understand that he is playing at a different level. Just his ability, his stamina, just his feel of the game. There's just a lot of positive things about him and how he's able to have those repeated efforts time and time again. It's one of those things that I've got to tip my hat to him. As a group, we really fought hard. We did everything we could. We put ourselves in position. We were one or two shots away from being there, and it just wasn't enough for our group. Credit to him and their team. RE: The second quarter, you were up 12 and they cut the lead and you guys were, I think, one field goal in six minutes. Is that kind of the point where the game changed, and did you guys rely maybe a little too much on the three in the second half to try to come back? Yeah. It's one of those things that we felt like we had some good momentum going there, and then we had some great looks that just literally went in and out and that we missed. I think they gained some momentum; they made some plays. Earlier in the series at home, we would hit them like that. It seemed like they were able to put them down, and they just found their way back into it. But yeah, I think that was definitely a turning point. RE: Jayson, coming in, a lot of responsibility was placed on you for just being a rookie, and you always seemed to handle it with such poise. Reflecting back, what would you say was the biggest area of growth for you this season? Just learning everything that I didn't know from the first game until today. It was such an adjustment the first year in the league -- new teammates, new system, living on your own, traveling, playing so many games. I think the biggest thing was just getting used to it and comfortable. There were ups and downs throughout the season, but I had great teammates. When times were tough, they always told me just to keep working and sticking with it. Watching them just work by example, I was able to just get more comfortable and have more confidence in myself throughout the season that I didn't have early on. JAYSON TATUM RE: Jayson, Ty Lue was just in here and talking about their game plan coming into the series against you, and it was to be physical. He talked about holding you away from the ball. When you leave this series, what is the biggest lesson that you take away from playing in the Conference Finals and seeing what this type of basketball is all about? Just an amazing ride that we had and how much fun it was playing with these group of guys night in and night out, playing for our coaching staff. Just how I would have went to war with any of those guys on our team any day. I knew that we were going to give it our all every single night, no matter what the circumstance was, and the entire season we showed that. Like Al said, we have nothing to hang our head about. We left it all on the floor, and it was a lot of fun. RE: Jayson, just curious what this entire postseason has been like for you. They just said you had the most 20-point games by a rookie since Kareem back in 1970. Curious what this entire ride has been like for you? The postseason has been a lot of fun, from the first game to today. I've learned so much. Reflecting back, what would you say was the biggest area of growth for you this season? Just learning everything that I didn't know from the first game until today. It was such an adjustment the first year in the league -- new teammates, new system, living on your own, traveling, playing so many games. I think the biggest thing was just getting used to it and comfortable. There were ups and downs throughout the season, but I had great teammates. When times were tough, they always told me just to keep working and sticking with it. Watching them just work by example, I was able to just get more comfortable and have more confidence in myself throughout the season that I didn't have early on. TERRY ROZIER RE: 2nd quarter could not extend lead, why weren’t shots falling? Just one of those nights, one of those nights for sure. RE: You had a great game the last game, what was the difference tonight for you? I didn’t make shots. RE: What do you feel like you were able to show this postseason? Besides my shirts, just toughness, confidence, just being a point guard. JAYLEN BROWN RE: Just one of those nights where shots weren’t falling? Yeah, just one of those nights. RE: How difficult in the 4th quarter shots not falling what was going through your mind? Just got to find a way to win, that was the only thing going through our minds, just find a way to win and we came up short. RE: At what point will you allow yourself to look back on this season? I’ll probably assess it down the line. Right now it’s a little bit hard; still in the moment all the emotions are still there. It was a good year, it was a good season. It’s hard to believe that it’s over. I just wish I could’ve done a little more. RE: How will this team be next year with Kyrie (Irving) and Gordon Hayward coming back? I think we will be alright.