That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers (Game 6)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-99 defeat to Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: You guys have been here before. Last year, this year again with Game 7s. What's a Game 7 all about? Got to get ready to play. Got to get ready to play at a high level, just like every other game, and then it's win or go home. It's an absolute blast to prepare for as a coach and play in as a player. It'll be a heck of a challenge, playing a really good team with obviously a tremendous individual player who put on a tremendous show tonight. RE: You got the quarter that you wanted in that first quarter, had a five-point lead. Where did it get away from you? I thought our second quarter, we missed some opportunities. But I thought we also just got lax a little bit offensively. When we get lax offensively, we open up transition opportunities for them, and that's a problem. And then, again, LeBron lowered his head and drove the ball at that time. We did a pretty good job toward the end of that quarter on him, but he had already made a few layups and then he gets to feeling good and hits those tougher shots. I was proud of the way that we fought back. We had a chance there to cut it to four on a shot that didn't quite go down. But this group is resilient. We'll be ready to go on Sunday. RE: Before the series began, I asked you about having LeBron in your path year after year, three out of the last four years. You said it's really Cavs or Celtics, I don't look at it that way. But when he does something like he did tonight, 46 minutes, and then the numbers, does that ever come into your mind, wow, this is a different type of animal that I'm coaching against? Does that ever come into our minds? Like, yeah, every time we watch. Every time you're standing out there. Every time you watch him on film. Best player in the game. Special night tonight and special night in Game 4. I can't say enough good things about him. RE: They seemed to really hurt you guys on the offensive glass there, especially at the end of the fourth quarter. I thought as we were coming back, the biggest issue was the glass. Other than obviously LeBron. I think we were all obviously consumed with our help, and we didn't either rotate and drop and block out, or we just missed block-outs individually, and they got easy tip-ins. RE: How did Kevin Love leaving the game with the injury affect you guys as far as your game plan or your defense? Maybe more on the other end. We would guard obviously a little bit differently with Kevin in the game, but obviously with the different matchups that they're playing and everything else, when they went small, I thought those guys all reacted very effectively. Jeff Green was great tonight. [Kyle] Korver came in and made some shots and did what he does. George Hill was tremendous. Other guys picked up the slack for him being out. TERRY ROZIER RE: You've played Game 7s at TD Garden, but you've never played a Game 7 against LeBron James with a chance to go to the NBA Finals. What do you anticipate that environment is going to be like Sunday night? It's going to be a lot of fun, first and foremost. It's going to be a lot of fun. We're looking forward to it. Obviously, we came up short tonight. But we need the whole city of Boston to be behind us. We know LeBron is different than a lot of other guys, but we've got to get the job done. That's no excuse, so we're looking forward to it. RE: What can you take from the previous Game 7 that you guys played this postseason that can maybe help you this Sunday night? I'm pretty sure we'll go back and look at film, let Coach do what he does about making his adjustments. But at the same time, we've still got to come out aggressive and play Celtics basketball. We can't just rely on being at home. Can't just rely on us being at home for an excuse that it's going to be easy. It's not. But like I said, we're looking forward to it. We've got to come out aggressive, and we've got to make things happen. RE: You mentioned you can't just rely on being at home, but what is it in this series where home court has meant so much to both teams? You've got your fans behind you. It's a whole different feeling when you're playing at home. You're just so amped. Our crowd is unbelievable, one of the best in basketball. We're looking forward to it. It's going to be a lot of fun. Like Coach said, it was the best two out of three. We've got to go back home for Game 7, and we've got to take care of business. RE: And facing LeBron in that game, you look at his numbers, 46 points in 46 minutes, you know pretty much what he's going to get almost every night. Is it the mindset that let's stop everybody else and let him get his? It's just making it tough for him and all the other guys. We know he's going to make tough shots. We know he's going to be aggressive. But that's not an excuse just to let him score 40 and try to stop the other guys. We're trying to stop him, too. But just show length and make it tough for him as much as we can. We're trying to make him exert as much energy, so it's going to be important for Sunday. RE: What does it mean to come back home in a Game 6 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and have the kind of performance that you had today? I'm not really worried about the performance. Obviously, I've been kind of struggling, but it was just good to see the ball go through the basket a couple times. But obviously I'm a winner -- I want to win. I'm going to go back and look at film and see what I still could have done better to put my guys in position for us to come out on top. Moving on to Game 7, and I just want to come out aggressive and play my style of basketball. JAYSON TATUM RE: On the collision with Kevin Love It was a tough. I didn’t see him coming. I mean, it was bad. He didn’t return. I got a knot in the back of my head. I should be alright. RE: (On what encourages him heading into Game 7 We always are going to play hard no matter what the circumstance is or what the score is. It’s one thing we’re always going to do. RE: On the key to putting road losses behind them No matter if we win or lose, we don’t look back on what we did, we always look at what we got to do. JAYLEN BROWN RE: On the game tonight It was a good game. We just didn’t do enough to get over that hump. We were right there and we felt ourselves right there. We just needed to make one more play, one more rebound. It was just right there. We just got to figure out how to get over that hump on the road. RE: On Cleveland’s run in the second quarter Let the crowd get into the game. Even Kevin Love went down, but those role guys stepped up. We got to do a better job on the road taking those guys out. They feel a different comfort level here at home then they do on the road so I give credit to them. They came out and played a good game. We came out and played a good game. We fought. Just got to get over that hump. RE: On what Cleveland did differently defending him after the first quarter They blitzed, but I got to do a better job of finding my teammates. They started coming, started doubling in the post and stuff like that and I got to do a better job finding open guys. Nothing really different or out of the norm that they always do. It’s just on me to make better reads and play better basketball. AL HORFORD RE: On how their play changed after the first quarter We couldn’t keep up that pace that we had early. Like you said, we did what we wanted. Obviously, you give credit to LeBron (James), he had a great game, but we have to go back and see how we can be better in that second quarter. RE: On the way Cleveland was defending him If you were watching the game, I was getting doubled as soon as I caught the ball so every time I didn’t really have one-on-one position. They did a really good job really doubling and making it hard. RE: On not looking to throw the ball in the post late in the game I’m not sure. I’ll have to go back and see but we just weren’t looking for them as much as we were earlier. I’m sure we will try to address that and be better.