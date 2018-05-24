That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics (Game 5)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 96-83 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Can you talk about what Jayson Tatum brought to the team tonight? Obviously we needed his scoring greatly. We had a lot of guys that struggled with their shot tonight, and he made some big plays. I think that he would be the first to tell you that he enjoys playing in these types of games and was looking forward to tonight after the two in Cleveland. RE: What was the key to keeping Cleveland's supporting cast limited tonight, and did the [Aron] Baynes change sort of help that? Well, first of all, they had 33 points off their bench. So we've got to be better off the bench. [Jordan] Clarkson went and hit those threes and kind of kept them hanging around there after the scrum on the other side of the floor. But Baynes is a really good defender. He helps in a ton of different ways. I thought he did a good job getting to the ball off the glass and getting tip-ins. The purpose for that change was we're going to have to play big some. We wanted to play big a little bit more. But it was more to get two wings off the bench so that we could then rotate our wings with basically quick breaks around the timeouts if we could, because we knew we were going to play those guys a lot of minutes tonight. RE: You talked about Jayson already, but can you speak to the impact he made in all facets of the game, particularly on the defensive end and what you kind of saw from him there? I just thought he had a really good game. Again, these guys are anxious to play. Everybody is anxious after you get beat. But I think Jayson was especially anxious after Game 4. RE: Have you noted that Cleveland is playing any more physical with Tatum during this series, and how do you think he's responded to that? Looks like J.R. [Smith] is consistently trying to keep a body on him? J.R., Jeff Green, they're playing really hard on Tatum and making it very tough. But he's had a lot of experiences over the last couple weeks dealing with playoff defense. I thought Milwaukee guarded him exceptionally hard and were really committed when he drove to the rim to having multiple bodies there. I thought that Philly obviously guarded him very hard. It's hard to make plays at this level in these games, and he's done that pretty consistently. RE: All Tatum all the time here. They often say of rookies by this time of year they're not a rookie anymore because of the long season. Your injuries and the fact you've gone this deep, has that sort of accelerated Jayson's development beyond even just an 82-game season? I think that we misuse the word development sometimes. I think we're in the business of enhancement. I think Jayson was ready to deal with everything that comes with this because of who he is and his family and all his coaches before, because he's a very emotionally steady, smart player that was going to perform at a high level above his age. I don't know that anybody could guess this as a rookie, but you knew he was going to be really good. AL HORFORD RE: Can you just talk about the way Jayson Tatum played tonight? Brad [Stevens] said he was convinced he'd play well in a big game. Yes, that was very encouraging to see Jayson really just taking on the challenge, really very poised for most of the night. I was just very happy to see him have such a good game. RE: Defensively, in regard to sort of keeping the supporting cast in check for the Cavs, do you guys feel like you did a better job of executing the game plan, did a better job of just staying at home on some of those guys? What was the key to the defense? Yeah. I felt like we played much better tonight defensively. The energy was much better. I was encouraged by the performance of our group tonight. RE: How do you explain how much better the team is playing at home versus the road in this series and in the playoffs in general? I just think that at home, one of the big things is I truly believe it's our fans. I feel like our guys feed off of them and it really just drives us as a group. When we're sometimes on the road, it's just different in the playoffs. You get on the road and you're just out there against everybody else. Here, I just think that our guys just feel comfortable and good. It's a credit to the atmosphere that's here. It's just a lot of fun to play in right now. RE: You have some momentum now with this win, but what does the mindset need to be as you head back to Cleveland for a potential close-out game? We did what we were supposed to do. We won here, a big Game 5 for us. Now we have a big challenge to go on the road. The first game [in Cleveland], we didn't play very well. The second one, I felt like we played a little better over there. We're going to have to play a great game come Friday because they're tough at home. At least in our series, they just had their way. So we have to make sure that we're really focused and committed to playing the right way the whole game. I think that we've done it at spurts over there. We have to be more consistent. RE: Jayson obviously experiencing playoff physicality for the first time. Did you talk to him at all over the course of these playoffs about just playing through stuff, not getting frustrated when calls don't go your way? I haven't talked to him personally. I know that Coach is always staying on him and Jaylen [Brown] and Terry [Rozier], just all our guys. Just talking to them about the intensity and making sure that we're doing things with pace, that we're playing the right way. Honestly, with Jayson, all I talk to him about is defense. Most of the guys, most of the time, that's all I'm talking is defense out there. I feel like he's doing a good job on that end. JAYSON TATUM RE: Brad Stevens said that because this was a big game, he knew that you would come through, that you're a big-game player. Do you look at yourself as a big-game player, and why are you one, if that's the case? I just enjoy playing in the big moments, in the big games. I think that's when I have the most fun, when things are on the line. A lot of guys stepped up tonight. I can't say it enough: We're one win away from going to The Finals, especially after everything we've been through. RE: Nine 20-point games this postseason, fourth most points ever by a rookie in NBA history. What's this entire playoff run been like for you? It's just been a lot of fun. I've just been enjoying it, the level of play, the atmosphere. The playoffs bring the best out of people and out of players, and hopefully we keep it going RE: Can you just describe a little bit what has gone through your mind since Game 4? Maybe even since 3 and 4 and how the things that didn't go right there, and what it's been like for you mentally and how you got ready for this game, if you felt like you had a night like tonight in you? Obviously we know we lost two in a row on the road. There are a lot of things individually and collectively that we didn't do well offensively and defensively. We watched film, we prepared and we just came out locked in on both ends of the floor from the jump. RE: How would you describe the difference in physicality between the regular season and the postseason in terms of what guys can get away with and putting their hands on you? How big an adjustment has it been for you? It's like night and day. You can play the same team anywhere from four games in a row to seven, so there are no secrets out there. We know what they're going to do; they know what we're going to do. It's the playoffs. Guys are going to be physical, especially with me being the young guy. That tends to happen a lot. It's just guys trying to be stronger and bigger than me, so they're just trying to be more physical. RE: Just to follow up, when guys are physical like that with you, do you have to rein in your emotions, not let that get to you? Do you tell yourself, you're not going to get me off my game? What is your reaction to that? I know it's coming. It's been happening all playoffs. So I've just got to fight through it, like you said, keep my composure. MARCUS SMART RE: What tone did you want to set early in the game? We wanted to be aggressive. Games 3 and 4 at their place they were aggressive, and it showed, and they came out with the victory. We wanted to be that team tonight. RE: How did things change in terms of energy tonight? We all locked in. It took a team full effort. When we are all locked in it’s hard to play against us on the defensive end, our offense was rolling and that’s what we did tonight. RE: How did putting Aaron Baynes starting change the game tonight? Just about another big body. We were small in Games 3 and 4 with Morris (Marcus) in the lineup. They were trying to take advantage of that. You add Baynes, another big body, and you just try to wear them down as much as you can. TERRY ROZIER RE: How were you able to set the tone on defensive end? Just play hard. We were long off the ball, shoved a lot of bodies and we just competed. We brought the fight from the beginning of the game. RE: First shot :50 seconds in then took you a while to get another, how did you stay with it offensively? There are going to be games like that where you get into a slump. My teammates did a great job of knocking down shots and stuff like that. I have confidence in myself, so I always feel like the next one is going in, unfortunately it didn’t go in to the 4th quarter. Just trying to play hard, control what I can control and do things to help my team win whether scoring or not. RE: How important was setting the defensive tone? Was very important. Be active and just play hard and we try to make them play against our set defense, limit they’re transition points. Games 3 and 4 they got a lot of transition points, especially in one quarter and we watched film and looked at that and tried to correct that tonight.