That's What He Said - Sixers at Celtics (Game 5)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-112 victory over Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The Celtics’ continuing to show “resilience and grit” “It showed itself over and over tonight. You know, they – I thought they were great all night. I thought we ended the first half on a real flurry, but any time we got any semblance of lead or cushion they crushed it right away. I mean, to go from down six to up four the way they did in the last four minutes – it’s hard to do when this place is rocking like that. And they, you know, they have a heck of a team and really poised and hard to beat.” RE: Did he feel lucky that JJ Redick and Ersan Ilyasova missed a lot of shots late in the game “Well I think, Ilyasova hit the one in the fourth, Redick’s last shot was incredible that he made. He missed at least one open one that I remember vividly, where we just lost him at the start of the second half, and one in the fourth. You know, our goal on Redick is: you’re not going to play perfect, but you’ve just got to be there as much as humanly possible and hope there’s a cumulative effect. But that’s not usually the case. I thought we missed some shots too; that happens. But, you know, they’re special because they just keep coming. The (Robert) Covington threes were huge, the Ilyasova’s the one that he made, the (Dario) Saric three in transition, like (Joel) Embiid was a joke, how good he was tonight; guarding him in the post was really tough. So, they’ve got a lot of – a lot of guys that can do a lot of stuff.” RE: Marcus Smart’s impact at the end of the game “Yeah, and again at the start. Like, when things weren’t going as smooth, I thought he settled us down with his post-ups and with his play around the rim, and he made some great passes. He’s – he’s made for this. Like, he’s made for these moments, and that’s the thing that we just keep talking about. Like, we can go through a stat line all you want, but, when it’s – when your seasons are on the line and when you’re in the playoffs and when you’ve got to do really hard things, he can do really hard things.” RE: Impact of putting Jaylen Brown back in the starting lineup “With Shane (Larkin) out, we didn’t have a back-up point. If (Marcus) Smart or Terry (Rozier) would’ve gotten fouls early, we would’ve been forced to play them extended minutes without a break and I felt Smart was playing so well in the first half, I felt like we were trying to get through the first five minutes of the second to put him back in. But he was, you know, the nice part about Smart, Jaylen – like Jaylen comes back from his deal he started all year, he’s like, ‘I think bringing him off the bench is a great idea.’ I tell Smart, just ‘We’re going to start Jaylen,’ he’s good. We’ve kind of got a team like that. I think that starts with when you can do that with (Aron) Baynes all year. When older guys accept that, that really helps.” RE: His experience with the Celtics, and what he and Danny Ainge envisioned when he arrived “I could never have – when you get here, you’re flattered by the thought of the Boston Celtics and all you’re thinking about is the tradition and history. You realize that if you’re going to break records here, you’re probably going to break bad ones. Because none of the good ones are reachable. And so like, ultimately, you know you’re going to get a chance to play in a great city in front of great fans, and –- and the responsibility that comes with that, our guys feel. And I think that that makes you – no matter what people have predicted you will be, play at a togetherness and a toughness-level that is okay in this town. And I think that that’s really important. Our guys really embrace that. The thing that I would say is that I always hoped we would get to the point where if things don’t go our way, we’re still extremely competitive because we have a – kind of a foundation in place. And, again, that’s not a given but things haven’t always gone our way, but these guys are really talented, they’re really tough, they fit Boston, and hopefully we’ll keep playing well.” AL HORFORD RE: Team effort “I’m very proud of our group. Our guys really fought. Jaylen (Brown) was great tonight, his focus shooting the ball, defensively. We ask a lot out of him, out of Tatum (Jayson) all our guys. It was a total team effort. I’m just proud of our group.” RE: Marcus Smart effect “Smart’s one of those guys that things can be going a certain way, but you need a play to happen, you need a loose ball, you need anything and he’s going to come through. That put back he had there towards the end when Tatum (Jayson) missed was huge and then he seemed to be there in those big moments. That is what he does. It was good to see that.” RE: Aaron Baynes during this series “Amazing! Aaron in the way he prepares, the challenges he’s taken because he’s really had to change his game all year. He’s extended his range, he’s shooting three’s now, he’s taken the challenge defensively being our rim protector every night. I’m just so happy for him to see him have success at this level and tonight he was great for us.” RE: Being a mentor to Jaylen Brown “Jaylen is one of those guys that last year I probably felt like he should’ve played more, but we just had a lot of guys and just his poise and his maturity to embrace certain roles that were given to him last year I felt like he learned a lot, he grew. This year just seeing him not shy away from the moment and being one of those guys that’s a two way player. He defends, but he also on offense is efficient. He just keeps improving whether it’s his shooting, whether it’s his passing, his feel for the game and I’ve been just very impressed with his progress. I feel like he just keeps getting better slowly and slowly and that’s great to see on a young player.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How were you able to take the lead last 90 seconds and get the win once and for all “Man we’ve been doing that all year. Tip my hat off to Philly, Brett Brown, they came out and were resilient and tough and we just stayed the course and got the win. We lean on our best, we lean on Al (Horford) during those tough stretches and he came up big for us.” RE: How important was it to close out this series tonight and get the win to get some time to prep for Cleveland “I was saying it from the jump this is Game 7 and we treated it as such. We didn’t want to go back to Philly, we didn’t want to keep building their momentum and it was good to get a close out game here on our home floor.” RE: Marcus Smart effect “That’s Marcus Smart’s secrets. That just describes him so well. Tries to miss a free throw, makes it, and the first guy that gets back and gets the steal and put his body on the line. He didn’t care if he ran into somebody or if he hurt himself, he was coming up with that ball. I’ve said it before and Brad (Stevens) has said it that if it came down to anybody coming up with it, everybody got their money on Smart.” RE: Learning from Al Horford “It’s been a true pleasure on a daily basis. Everybody knows Al does everything the right way. At times where, even if it doesn’t go his way, he always carries himself with a great demeanor and just being on the outside looking in and watching that you learn a lot, not even about basketball but about life. Al on the basketball floor does tremendous things for us, opens everybody up and he puts his hardhat on every day. It’s been a true pleasure for the last two seasons I’ve been with all and back to back Eastern Conference Finals has been fantastic.” TERRY ROZIER RE: Reaction tonight: “It’s been a good one. All Playoffs, it wasn’t easy first round with Game 7 and this one we just pulled the first three games off and it was a tough one. You got to tip your hat to them, but we advance.” RE: Steal and knocking ball out of ball off (Joel) Embid: “Just a championship play that’s all (laughs). I don’t have too much to say about it. I just saw him, I think he got his own miss, and it was just right there I snuck down and went right off his knee. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be our ball.” RE: How were you guys able to get stops when needed them “We just all bunched in, stayed tight to their shooters, and we just played tough and made sure we were going to stay on the glass if they miss. We had to hold our ground. They were trying to post up all game, for the last two games actually so just held our ground and finished plays.” RE: Down by four with 1:30 to go “It was tough, but that’s been our season. We overcame so much and we pulled out a lot of games like that. We knew what time it was, we never got tight, and we just pulled it off.”