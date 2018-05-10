That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Sixers at Celtics (Game 5)
BRAD STEVENS
RE: The Celtics’ continuing to show “resilience and grit”
“It showed itself over and over tonight. You know, they – I thought they were great all night. I thought we ended the first half on a real flurry, but any time we got any semblance of lead or cushion they crushed it right away. I mean, to go from down six to up four the way they did in the last four minutes – it’s hard to do when this place is rocking like that. And they, you know, they have a heck of a team and really poised and hard to beat.”
RE: Did he feel lucky that JJ Redick and Ersan Ilyasova missed a lot of shots late in the game
“Well I think, Ilyasova hit the one in the fourth, Redick’s last shot was incredible that he made. He missed at least one open one that I remember vividly, where we just lost him at the start of the second half, and one in the fourth. You know, our goal on Redick is: you’re not going to play perfect, but you’ve just got to be there as much as humanly possible and hope there’s a cumulative effect. But that’s not usually the case. I thought we missed some shots too; that happens. But, you know, they’re special because they just keep coming. The (Robert) Covington threes were huge, the Ilyasova’s the one that he made, the (Dario) Saric three in transition, like (Joel) Embiid was a joke, how good he was tonight; guarding him in the post was really tough. So, they’ve got a lot of – a lot of guys that can do a lot of stuff.”
RE: Marcus Smart’s impact at the end of the game
“Yeah, and again at the start. Like, when things weren’t going as smooth, I thought he settled us down with his post-ups and with his play around the rim, and he made some great passes. He’s – he’s made for this. Like, he’s made for these moments, and that’s the thing that we just keep talking about. Like, we can go through a stat line all you want, but, when it’s – when your seasons are on the line and when you’re in the playoffs and when you’ve got to do really hard things, he can do really hard things.”
RE: Impact of putting Jaylen Brown back in the starting lineup
“With Shane (Larkin) out, we didn’t have a back-up point. If (Marcus) Smart or Terry (Rozier) would’ve gotten fouls early, we would’ve been forced to play them extended minutes without a break and I felt Smart was playing so well in the first half, I felt like we were trying to get through the first five minutes of the second to put him back in. But he was, you know, the nice part about Smart, Jaylen – like Jaylen comes back from his deal he started all year, he’s like, ‘I think bringing him off the bench is a great idea.’ I tell Smart, just ‘We’re going to start Jaylen,’ he’s good. We’ve kind of got a team like that. I think that starts with when you can do that with (Aron) Baynes all year. When older guys accept that, that really helps.”
RE: His experience with the Celtics, and what he and Danny Ainge envisioned when he arrived
“I could never have – when you get here, you’re flattered by the thought of the Boston Celtics and all you’re thinking about is the tradition and history. You realize that if you’re going to break records here, you’re probably going to break bad ones. Because none of the good ones are reachable. And so like, ultimately, you know you’re going to get a chance to play in a great city in front of great fans, and –- and the responsibility that comes with that, our guys feel. And I think that that makes you – no matter what people have predicted you will be, play at a togetherness and a toughness-level that is okay in this town. And I think that that’s really important. Our guys really embrace that. The thing that I would say is that I always hoped we would get to the point where if things don’t go our way, we’re still extremely competitive because we have a – kind of a foundation in place. And, again, that’s not a given but things haven’t always gone our way, but these guys are really talented, they’re really tough, they fit Boston, and hopefully we’ll keep playing well.”
AL HORFORD
RE: Team effort
“I’m very proud of our group. Our guys really fought. Jaylen (Brown) was great tonight, his focus shooting the ball, defensively. We ask a lot out of him, out of Tatum (Jayson) all our guys. It was a total team effort. I’m just proud of our group.”
RE: Marcus Smart effect
“Smart’s one of those guys that things can be going a certain way, but you need a play to happen, you need a loose ball, you need anything and he’s going to come through. That put back he had there towards the end when Tatum (Jayson) missed was huge and then he seemed to be there in those big moments. That is what he does. It was good to see that.”
RE: Aaron Baynes during this series
“Amazing! Aaron in the way he prepares, the challenges he’s taken because he’s really had to change his game all year. He’s extended his range, he’s shooting three’s now, he’s taken the challenge defensively being our rim protector every night. I’m just so happy for him to see him have success at this level and tonight he was great for us.”
RE: Being a mentor to Jaylen Brown
“Jaylen is one of those guys that last year I probably felt like he should’ve played more, but we just had a lot of guys and just his poise and his maturity to embrace certain roles that were given to him last year I felt like he learned a lot, he grew. This year just seeing him not shy away from the moment and being one of those guys that’s a two way player. He defends, but he also on offense is efficient. He just keeps improving whether it’s his shooting, whether it’s his passing, his feel for the game and I’ve been just very impressed with his progress. I feel like he just keeps getting better slowly and slowly and that’s great to see on a young player.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: How were you able to take the lead last 90 seconds and get the win once and for all
“Man we’ve been doing that all year. Tip my hat off to Philly, Brett Brown, they came out and were resilient and tough and we just stayed the course and got the win. We lean on our best, we lean on Al (Horford) during those tough stretches and he came up big for us.”
RE: How important was it to close out this series tonight and get the win to get some time to prep for Cleveland
“I was saying it from the jump this is Game 7 and we treated it as such. We didn’t want to go back to Philly, we didn’t want to keep building their momentum and it was good to get a close out game here on our home floor.”
RE: Marcus Smart effect
“That’s Marcus Smart’s secrets. That just describes him so well. Tries to miss a free throw, makes it, and the first guy that gets back and gets the steal and put his body on the line. He didn’t care if he ran into somebody or if he hurt himself, he was coming up with that ball. I’ve said it before and Brad (Stevens) has said it that if it came down to anybody coming up with it, everybody got their money on Smart.”
RE: Learning from Al Horford
“It’s been a true pleasure on a daily basis. Everybody knows Al does everything the right way. At times where, even if it doesn’t go his way, he always carries himself with a great demeanor and just being on the outside looking in and watching that you learn a lot, not even about basketball but about life. Al on the basketball floor does tremendous things for us, opens everybody up and he puts his hardhat on every day. It’s been a true pleasure for the last two seasons I’ve been with all and back to back Eastern Conference Finals has been fantastic.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: Reaction tonight:
“It’s been a good one. All Playoffs, it wasn’t easy first round with Game 7 and this one we just pulled the first three games off and it was a tough one. You got to tip your hat to them, but we advance.”
RE: Steal and knocking ball out of ball off (Joel) Embid:
“Just a championship play that’s all (laughs). I don’t have too much to say about it. I just saw him, I think he got his own miss, and it was just right there I snuck down and went right off his knee. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be our ball.”
RE: How were you guys able to get stops when needed them
“We just all bunched in, stayed tight to their shooters, and we just played tough and made sure we were going to stay on the glass if they miss. We had to hold our ground. They were trying to post up all game, for the last two games actually so just held our ground and finished plays.”
RE: Down by four with 1:30 to go
“It was tough, but that’s been our season. We overcame so much and we pulled out a lot of games like that. We knew what time it was, we never got tight, and we just pulled it off.”
BRETT BROWN
RE: What did you tell the fellas after the game
“When the playoffs started, the thing that I remember most is you will learn more about yourself in the next few weeks, hopefully a month or longer, than I think you’re gonna reflect back than you’ve ever learned in your career about you the person, your skill level, the team. It is expedited learning in a high-pressure environment. It’ll serve you well for the summer. It really will serve you well, in regard to directing what you remember most and knowing what you need to do to move your game forward. We talked about if we all sat in that room when we met back in September whatever it was, and said we’re going to finish third in the Eastern conference, we’re going to lose in the Semi-finals of the Eastern Conference, there’s a strong chance we all would have been hugging each other. The initial goal was to make the playoffs. The final piece is if we’re going to do anything of any significance, we’re always going to have to go through the Boston Celtics. I respect very much, this organization. I think Danny (Ainge) and Brad (Stevens) are fantastic. You’re always looking over your shoulder and watching how they’ve decided to grow their program. This was a hard fought series. It ends up the way it always ends up. There are possessions you always wish you had back and that’s life and the game changes, life changes with those type of fragile subtleties. That was my message.”
RE: How do you feel right now
“I always feel incredibly empty. You wake up in the middle of the night tonight you’re like, ‘No!’ You’ll do the same tomorrow, it doesn’t go away easy. You learn at the stage that I am at with age and experience, that I hate losing more than I love winning. That is a fact and it inspires me to really study what just happened. It’s a tremendous learning experience for our team. You’re reminded again what playoff basketball is and I look forward to taking a deep breath, speaking to my guys, laying out their summer plan over the next short period of time and continuing to try and grow our program.”
RE: What happened in the second half that closed in on the Celtics’ lead
“I mean, I had to fly through some timeouts that I didn’t like, but I felt like the game was just going to never be plugged back otherwise and we got it back. I think the end of the second period is true, that was a sting that hurt us. Then, Joel (Embiid) got going. I horsed Joel. I played him more. I believe I played him the whole third period and we went at him and he responded. Then you jump into the fourth period and there were mood swings, two of them. I think they went on a 10 - 0 run. We followed up with an 11-2 run. Then you’re up 109, I think 107, JJ (Redick)’s got a great look and the game played out like that, but I feel that our guys didn’t go away. We didn’t go away. For that it doesn’t surprise me, that’s who they have been. (The Sixers’) spirit has been excellent throughout the year. The fight that I saw tonight confirms what I’m telling everyone now. We lost to a good team.”
BEN SIMMONS
RE: Are you proud of what you’ve been able to achieve in your first season in the NBA
“I think if I look at it, I have been healthy all year. I have been blessed enough to play a full year so, in that way I look at it, it’s been a blessing to be able to play in the NBA and have a full year where I haven’t been hurt and had a healthy year, yes. But, the feeling right now, I didn’t want to be done. I feel like I had a lot more to go, but you have to look at the positives and the negatives and you got to keep moving forward.”
RE: Are you aware of the interest you’ve generated in Australian basketball over the last 12 months
“For a little bit, but I think that’s amazing that a lot of kids back home can look at me as a role model and fall in love with the game I am in love with.”
RE: How disappointing is it this turn out the way it did, ending in five games
“Yeah, I think we were in a hole too deep that we put ourselves in. Coming into this building, the fans are amazing. Here, they’re loud, they talk a lot of s***t to you, so on that basis it’s hard to play here. At the same time, I’m telling my teammates to give it everything they have. That’s all I can ask for, so I think I got that from everybody. We have to move forward, get better and look ahead now.”
RE: Did you do some things to regroup this season
“I’m just learning. This is the start for me. I have a long way to go, so. The second series and I’m learning. There’s a lot of things this series I’m learning that I didn’t against Miami. That makes me a better player, so I’m grateful for those opportunities.”
JOEL EMBIID
RE: How hard is this to accept
“It’s hard because I feel like we had a pretty good chance of beating (the Celtics), but I mean, I got to give them a lot of respect. They played well together. They made some tough shots throughout the whole series. They defended us pretty well, too so go to give them a lot of credit, but it just sucks. You just have to learn from it and come back next year and do better.”
RE: Do you agree your team had a lot left to show, if so, what did you have to show
“I mean, I feel like we had more. I mean, me have a lot of talented guys. We didn’t play our best. Some games some guys were playing well, some games you don’t, but we feel like when everyone’s on, we’re unbeatable. We committed a lot of mistakes, we have to learn from it. We definitely had more to show.”
RE: How did you see that last play against (Aaron) Baynes unfold from your perspective, looks like you tossed your mask away on that possession as well
“I did. The way I thought about it, it was like this could be the last possession of the season and I need to be at my best. I felt like although it was against the doctors and all those guys, I kind of tossed it aside. I mean, the playoff ordered. The refs they had a great game, I thought they were great tonight. I felt like there was something on that last play, but you can’t really do anything about it, but they did a great job the whole night.”
T.J. MCCONNELL
RE: Are you able to look at this season and say ‘It’s been a great season’ or does it sting too much at this point?
“We obviously did some great things but our season shouldn’t be over at this point in my opinion. It is what it is, I give Boston credit. Just get better for next season.”
RE: What do you feel like you guys still have left to show and do
“I just feel like we had a lot left in the tank to be honest. It’s crappy but that’s basketball.”
RE: Are there things you guys can take away from this year
“Yeah. We went from 28 to 52 wins. That’s a pretty damn good jump if you ask me but like I said I feel like we had a lot left and it is just very disappointing. It’s not a total loss that it’s over. There are some good things to look back on but I think we should still be going and that’s the tough part.”
RE: Do you feel like the 76ers put themselves on the map this year
“Yeah I do. We did a lot of good things and that’s why it stings so bad. We have a lot left. Like I said, Brad Stevens and Boston did an incredible job and they are going to be a force to be reckoned with for the next decade.”
ROBERT COVINGTON
RE: General reaction to the season being over
“Shocked, honestly. We didn’t expect to be going home this early. As a unit everyone knew that we had a lot to give. It is just unfortunate that we came up short.”
RE: What did the swings feel like in this game? Especially late when you were up by a couple possessions and then they went on the run
“The momentum was on our side. We were on the bench cheering, making sure the guys were locked in defensively. Just the momentum, we were trying to keep the crowd out of it a little bit. They made a couple of plays that got the crowd going and they were energized off of that. Overall, they finished their game off of the crowd.”
RE: Did you feel that this series showed what you could do in the playoffs and in a spotlight situation? Do you think you can do more
“Yeah. We definitely can do more. This team has so much to give and so much time and so much youth in us. Within this organization, guys have so much talent and a lot of the guys haven’t even touched their peak yet. It is a matter of us a whole taking this off season, learning from what we have done so far and coming back stronger for next season.”
RE: What do you think this team has shown through this year and through this series?
“Heart. The main thing is we never back down. We have so much to give in this locker room like I said. One thing about it is we didn’t back down and we played a great series. Unfortunately, we came up short but overall this is a learning lesson for us. We can turn this thing around and we can be continuous for a long time in the eastern conference.