That's What He Said - Celtics at Sixers (Game 4)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's NaN-NaN defeat to Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the game tonight... We ended up with 15 turnovers, the offensive rebounds were enormous for them. The extra possessions. Neither team shot it great, but they were really good tonight and hats off to their team, hats off to Brett (Brown) and his staff, they were terrific. RE: On T.J. McConnell... He was great. He was a tough guy. He's a heck of a basketball player, and obviously, we didn't do a great job of defending him and his impact was tremendous. RE: On the physicality of the game... One of the things that I've learned is that when you play a team four straight times or five straight times or six straight times or seven straight times, you are probably going to have some of that. Every series does. AL HORFORD RE: On the game... I just felt like they were really fighting, they were very resilient. Teams are going to make runs they made, we just didn't match it. We couldn't match it and created that separation and it was tough after that. RE: On what they need to work on... We always try to focus on the things that we can control, and sometimes, there are going to be mistakes made and things like that, but we have to make sure in transition we do a better job. On offense, we need to execute better, that's the bottom line. RE: On Game 5... They are obviously going to come out aggressive and we have to come out the same way. We have to protect our home. They did what they were supposed to do here. We were able to steal one on Saturday, they protected their home court tonight. We have to go home and protect ours. MARCUS MORRIS RE: On the game's physicality... It's tough. I felt like there was a lot of pushing and shoving, both sides. I thought it was physical. They got the benefit of the whistle. It is what it is. RE: On playing back in Boston... You just can't be as aggressive. The game was very aggressive, so it's hard to not kind of get back to what they were doing to us. It is what it is. It's 3-1, we get a chance to go back to Boston. Nobody's head is down, we are all motivated and happy. They've never been better than they are now but so be it. We are going back to Boston to play. RE: On the game tonight... The physical part. They were a desperate team, they played very desperately. They wanted to get a win in front of their fans and they played hard. They didn't have those foul troubles, I think it would've been a different game. JAYLEN BROWN RE: On moving forward from this game... Just continue doing what we've been doing. Things didn't go our way this game and we are not going to complain, we're not going to make excuses for it. It was unfortunate, but we are going to come out Game 5 and do what we have to do. RE: On the team's mentality going into Game 5... Finish the game. Finish the game. Get it done. Advance and do what we were supposed to do. Come out with energy and just fight. RE: On what the team needs to work on... We have to do a better job at setting screens, owning our own space a little bit. We let the crowd get into the game, and we missed some shots, but we just have to play with more pace and we will be fine.