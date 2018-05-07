That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Sixers (Game 4)
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the game tonight...
We ended up with 15 turnovers, the offensive rebounds were enormous for them. The extra possessions. Neither team shot it great, but they were really good tonight and hats off to their team, hats off to Brett (Brown) and his staff, they were terrific.
RE: On T.J. McConnell...
He was great. He was a tough guy. He's a heck of a basketball player, and obviously, we didn't do a great job of defending him and his impact was tremendous.
RE: On the physicality of the game...
One of the things that I've learned is that when you play a team four straight times or five straight times or six straight times or seven straight times, you are probably going to have some of that. Every series does.
AL HORFORD
RE: On the game...
I just felt like they were really fighting, they were very resilient. Teams are going to make runs they made, we just didn't match it. We couldn't match it and created that separation and it was tough after that.
RE: On what they need to work on...
We always try to focus on the things that we can control, and sometimes, there are going to be mistakes made and things like that, but we have to make sure in transition we do a better job. On offense, we need to execute better, that's the bottom line.
RE: On Game 5...
They are obviously going to come out aggressive and we have to come out the same way. We have to protect our home. They did what they were supposed to do here. We were able to steal one on Saturday, they protected their home court tonight. We have to go home and protect ours.
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: On the game's physicality...
It's tough. I felt like there was a lot of pushing and shoving, both sides. I thought it was physical. They got the benefit of the whistle. It is what it is.
RE: On playing back in Boston...
You just can't be as aggressive. The game was very aggressive, so it's hard to not kind of get back to what they were doing to us. It is what it is. It's 3-1, we get a chance to go back to Boston. Nobody's head is down, we are all motivated and happy. They've never been better than they are now but so be it. We are going back to Boston to play.
RE: On the game tonight...
The physical part. They were a desperate team, they played very desperately. They wanted to get a win in front of their fans and they played hard. They didn't have those foul troubles, I think it would've been a different game.
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On moving forward from this game...
Just continue doing what we've been doing. Things didn't go our way this game and we are not going to complain, we're not going to make excuses for it. It was unfortunate, but we are going to come out Game 5 and do what we have to do.
RE: On the team's mentality going into Game 5...
Finish the game. Finish the game. Get it done. Advance and do what we were supposed to do. Come out with energy and just fight.
RE: On what the team needs to work on...
We have to do a better job at setting screens, owning our own space a little bit. We let the crowd get into the game, and we missed some shots, but we just have to play with more pace and we will be fine.
BRETT BROWN
RE: On starting T.J. McConnell…
The obvious is the obvious. It’s the way he plays, it’s an injection of energy that you immediately know you’re going to get with him.
RE: On getting the team ready for this game…
You heard me talk for the previous 48 hours of making sure that our spirit didn’t take a hit. I really felt when I personally zoomed in, what can I do to help the team the most was to remind them how good a season they had to retain, maintain and increase their spirit. To focus on that as much as anything.
RE: On evaluating the Boston Celtics…
They are an elite defensive team, in position, they are an A+ to me, and they are versatile in a way that we haven’t experienced this year. We feel every bit of every of every offensive possession where you are wondering how you are going to score.
RE: On the pace of the game and working to secure the win…
I still think pace is who we are. Toward the end of the game, I’m trying to manage it when you have a lead.
T.J. MCCONNELL
RE: On finding out he was starting the game...
We were going into walk through at the arena, it was around 2 o'clock, and walk out on to the floor and our Assistant Coach Lloyd Pierce actually notified me first. I just switched my mindset around to knowing I'll probably be playing a little bit more minutes and just have to be ready.
RE: On the opinions from his critics...
You know that's their opinion. People are going to say that throughout my entire career. I just have to go out there and play my game and help our team win and I can't be worried what other people are saying.
RE: On the support from the crowd...
It was a pretty special moment, but I was trying to do anything I can to get us a win. You know I think we have the best fans in the NBA. They've been here through the dark times and they've certainly been here on our rise. I just appreciate them and I know we all do.
BEN SIMMONS
RE: On how his team was able to get a win and stay alive in the series...
Just bringing energy. We knew this was the final opportunity to get back into the series and everyone is aware of that. The energy that T.J. [McConnell] brought was huge for us and he stepped up... I think everyone fed off of that energy, we really took care of business and nobody was lacking. Everyone was picking each other up and playing together.
RE: On how T.J. McConnell is able to pick everyone on the team up and play with so much energy...
It is just something not everybody has. That fire within. He's not the biggest or most athletic guy, but he has an energy that he brings every night and is a huge part of this team. Tonight was a night where he really stepped up. He gave us the energy that everyone else was able to feed off of.
RE: On it being a mistake for an opposing team to get under Joel Embiid's skin...
For sure. The way Joel [Embiid] handles himself on the floor is great. He feeds off the energy, he's a beast in the post, and he can knock down shots. He is an all-around player. For somebody to frustrate him and get under his skin, I think he is just going to throw it down that much harder when he gets to the rim and go up stronger. People can frustrate and annoy him, but he wants to be great and you can see it every time he steps on the floor.
JOEL EMBIID
RE: On closing out the win against the Boston Celtics…
You have to give a lot of credit to T.J. , he came in with coach’s changes and changed everything. Everybody was locked in, the goal was to win the game and we did it.
RE: On T.J. McConnell's performance…
He just did his job, like Ben said, not everybody has it. He played what, 39 minutes tonight? He didn’t take any plays off, he was pressing full-court the whole time, doing his job, running the offense, getting guys involved, making shots, layups and just doing his job.
RE: On winning on the road after tonight’s win…
I feel like we got something out of this game. Just by looking at a stat sheet, we didn’t shoot the ball well, we didn’t play our best game.
DARIO SARIC
RE: On the team's toughness...
After you're down 3-0, you come on the court and fight and try to follow the game plan. We did it...I think the first three games [Boston] played a little better. Some shots...everything was right. Sometimes they would miss some of their shots and that was the key. We can't lose anything. It's our call...we deserved this win.
RE: On T.J McConnell...
We know how Boston is playing, how Boston is guarding. All guards try to drive downhill and it opened the space for T.J. and T.J. just took it. Making layups and he was focused on that. [I try] to talk to him all the time, 'You need to be ready. One game you need to show up and be ready for that.' That was this game, but I believe he can repeat this in the next game.
RE: On if the team feels they have some momentum now...
Yes, I agree. Obviously, after 3-0, we [found] a way how to beat them. We took the taste of how it feels on the court after losing. From 3-0, now it's 3-1 We need to play play-by-play. Every game is a special one, and we treat it like that the whole game.