That's What He Said - Celtics at Sixers (Game 3)
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On his team being able to grind out wins in late-game situations...
We talked about it in the huddle heading into overtime. No team is more built for having a disappointing end in regulation and then turning it around and winning it. I've never been around a group of guys, and I've been around some really special ones, that can just turn the page and play the next play the right way. It is a unique group in that regard. You don't want to dig yourself in those kind of holes. Obviously, you don't want to leave [Marco] Belinelli. It's a play they run to post [Joel] Embiid, but [Aron] Baynes was really conscious of him, Terry Rozier just got tripped up on the screen and it just happens. Belinelli hit a heck of a shot and you move on. You get ready and play the next five minutes.
RE: On the way his team defended Joel Embiid...
He's a hard guy to guard. He shot 48 times the last two games and shot a bunch in the first game, too. He is going to get his opportunities and score some. You have to be physical by showing your hands. I thought we did a great job defending him.
RE: On his interaction with Jayson Tatum at the end and how unflappable of a player he can be...
Just call the play and get out of his way. I don't know what else to say. He knows what to do and he has the mentality to do it. It doesn't mean it is always going to go in, it doesn't mean that he's always going to go 11-for-17. I can guarantee he isn't going to miss three free throws in a row very often, but the way I look at it is the law of averages means he will make a lot in a row.
AL HORFORD
RE: On message to team during late-game timeout…
I didn’t really have to say much, I think we all understood what was at stake. I always try and stay in the moment as much as I can, and I just wanted the guys to stay focused and enjoy these moments. We really just tried to stay focused on each play and go from there.
RE: On the environment inside The Center…
It was intense, but I think I can speak for Jayson [Tatum] in saying it was a lot of fun. Just being in this position, these are the kind of moments you want to be in as a basketball player, and we have a great opportunity in front of us. I think we learned a lot from the first round playing on the road, we stuck with it, kept fighting and just made a lot of winning plays down the stretch.
RE: On being pushed into overtime…
It feels like a lot of times that a team makes a great play like that. We just moved on, we didn’t want to dwell on that.
RE: On timeout during offensive drive…
This is my second year with coach Stevens and I’ve learned to just trust his instincts and judgment. He sees certain things and understands them. I didn’t have success a couple times in the post going against [Ersan] Ilyasova and some of those guys, they did a good job defending it, he didn’t feel comfortable with it. Obviously, as a player, you think you want to score, but coach just makes the right decision every time and it worked out for us tonight.
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On getting win and confidence moving forward…
It was big for us to protect home court and come out here. It was a game of runs we just had to sustain it. They made a tough shot to go into overtime, but we’ve been there before and know how to respond and that’s what we did today.
RE: On stepping up at the end of the game…
We tried to be as consistent as possible. We are a unique team every night, we are going to have different guys who are scoring. We just have to take the right shots, the way our offense is set up everyone’s moving and cutting, we always look to make an extra pass.
BRETT BROWN
RE: On losing the lead late…
Some key turnovers at the end, we all know what they are, hurt us. The Celtics’ defense I thought was excellent on two plays that stand out, and you want those two back.
RE: On approaching Joel’s game…
You walk that line of, the game needs to be slowed down because he needs a touch. You walk a line, that movement trumps that feeling. Somewhere in the middle, you figure it out. For me, you recognize that Aron Baynes and Al Horford do a really good job on him, so finding ways to get him better touches is more on my mind than the frequency of it.
RE: On the Ben Simmons rebound and missed layup with 19 seconds left…
There would be, but I respect, it’s a smart question that he should ask. If it was a point-blank dunk you probably would take that. He didn’t do that, it’s true he makes that shot all the time in practice. If we had it again we’d probably take it out, have him chase you, and chew up some clock. On so many levels, this being one of them, it’s the thing I see and feel the most that our young guys at times, look young. We’re going to have to find places in this experience and learn from it. That’s a great example of one of them.
RE: On the play late with Redick turning the ball over…
There was no confusion, you would have seen it eight times for every game for 88 games, there is no confusion. It was just the Celtics bent JJ over and we threw it away. It wasn’t confusion.
RE: On the youth of this team…
The last thing I want to do is lean on youth, I don’t want to do that. I give credit to the Boston Celtics, they played in the Eastern Conference championship last year, with a handful of the players they have. We are navigating through this, this isn’t an entirely youthful thing at all. This is some of the match-ups that have hurt us, I respect their positional defensive athleticism, and switchable people. That’s the story, I definitely do not think it’s the youth. I think when the lights go out, like I will think in many ways, Joel is going to learn a lot, Ben Simmons is going to learn a lot, but there is some truth to that now. There is a lot of truth to that.
JOEL EMBIID
RE: On the loss tonight…
It sucked to lose this way. I felt like we had control of the whole game, especially when we made our run at the end of the first half. We made a couple mistakes at the end and it wasn’t good on our part.
RE: On the scene with the confetti…
We knew that he made a two-pointer, we were happy, but we had a bigger goal to finish overtime. We were happy to push it to overtime, went right back to the bench, and stayed focused.
RE: Was this loss on youth, mistakes, etc….
I don’t like blaming it on youth, we made mistakes, it doesn’t matter how old we are, it doesn’t matter that we’ve never been in this position. You have to give them a lot of credit, that they showed up when it was the time to show up. You have to give them a lot of credit, I hate to say it was youth.
RE: On the defense tonight with Boston…
It was physical, they did a good job. I don’t see how it’s possible for someone to guard me, and have zero fouls. A couple plays it wasn’t fair, but you have to give Al a lot of credit. He competed some plays for his team, and got them the win. I’m too big, but I guess it’s the playoffs, I’m learning, but I am too big to not be fouled when I go to the basket.
BEN SIMMONS
RE: On his shot late in overtime...
I got a shot that I practice a lot right next to the rim. You never know what can happen after that. I've got a wide open shot I make a lot of the time and I missed it.
RE: On the team's frustration due to the mistakes...
Very frustrated, but at the same time we’ve got to look on to the next game. We’ve gotta get it, obviously. It's going to be hard, but we're up for the challenge.
RE: On missed opportunities...
Definitely. A lot of opportunities. A lot of mistakes were made. It's frustrating when you know what the mistakes are. We’ve gotta come in [Monday] and really lock in. It's going to be hard. Boston is a great team. They've been there before. They've been in a situation where they're close to the next round. We want to get there too. Obviously, it's going to take a lot, but we’re up for the challenge.
JJ REDICK
RE: On the frustration of the turnovers in overtime...
Very frustrating. Unfortunate timing for sure. Sometimes plays like that happen. You can't say we didn't execute though down the stretch and overtime. That one and the one at the end of the game, just really unfortunate timing.
RE: On the mindset facing a 3-0 deficit...
Extend the series. Survive. You can't win all four at once. Our focus has to be on Monday and extending the series to five games.
RE: On the physicality from Boston's wings...
They have bigger wings. I thought Miami was physical. I thought Boston was physical. We have physical players. It's just the nature of the playoffs. I'm very impressed with their team overall. They do a great job.