That's What He Said - Celtics at Sixers (Game 3)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 101-98 victory over Philadelphia.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On his team being able to grind out wins in late-game situations... We talked about it in the huddle heading into overtime. No team is more built for having a disappointing end in regulation and then turning it around and winning it. I've never been around a group of guys, and I've been around some really special ones, that can just turn the page and play the next play the right way. It is a unique group in that regard. You don't want to dig yourself in those kind of holes. Obviously, you don't want to leave [Marco] Belinelli. It's a play they run to post [Joel] Embiid, but [Aron] Baynes was really conscious of him, Terry Rozier just got tripped up on the screen and it just happens. Belinelli hit a heck of a shot and you move on. You get ready and play the next five minutes. RE: On the way his team defended Joel Embiid... He's a hard guy to guard. He shot 48 times the last two games and shot a bunch in the first game, too. He is going to get his opportunities and score some. You have to be physical by showing your hands. I thought we did a great job defending him. RE: On his interaction with Jayson Tatum at the end and how unflappable of a player he can be... Just call the play and get out of his way. I don't know what else to say. He knows what to do and he has the mentality to do it. It doesn't mean it is always going to go in, it doesn't mean that he's always going to go 11-for-17. I can guarantee he isn't going to miss three free throws in a row very often, but the way I look at it is the law of averages means he will make a lot in a row. AL HORFORD RE: On message to team during late-game timeout… I didn’t really have to say much, I think we all understood what was at stake. I always try and stay in the moment as much as I can, and I just wanted the guys to stay focused and enjoy these moments. We really just tried to stay focused on each play and go from there. RE: On the environment inside The Center… It was intense, but I think I can speak for Jayson [Tatum] in saying it was a lot of fun. Just being in this position, these are the kind of moments you want to be in as a basketball player, and we have a great opportunity in front of us. I think we learned a lot from the first round playing on the road, we stuck with it, kept fighting and just made a lot of winning plays down the stretch. RE: On being pushed into overtime… It feels like a lot of times that a team makes a great play like that. We just moved on, we didn’t want to dwell on that. RE: On timeout during offensive drive… This is my second year with coach Stevens and I’ve learned to just trust his instincts and judgment. He sees certain things and understands them. I didn’t have success a couple times in the post going against [Ersan] Ilyasova and some of those guys, they did a good job defending it, he didn’t feel comfortable with it. Obviously, as a player, you think you want to score, but coach just makes the right decision every time and it worked out for us tonight. JAYSON TATUM RE: On getting win and confidence moving forward… It was big for us to protect home court and come out here. It was a game of runs we just had to sustain it. They made a tough shot to go into overtime, but we’ve been there before and know how to respond and that’s what we did today. RE: On stepping up at the end of the game… We tried to be as consistent as possible. We are a unique team every night, we are going to have different guys who are scoring. We just have to take the right shots, the way our offense is set up everyone’s moving and cutting, we always look to make an extra pass.