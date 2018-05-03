That's What He Said - Sixers at Celtics (Game 2)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 108-103 victory over Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What he said to keep the Celtics ‘in it’ “Well I thought we were too sped up on offense and I thought we were too – we were just doing our own thing. We weren’t playing with any togetherness defensively. And so, we just said we need to do our jobs, first and foremost, and then, you know, hopefully if you do that enough of the time you’ll have a chance to get back in this thing. And then, I would way, that was a win that was largely attributed to the unbelievable effort of our players and the other 18,000 people in here. Because it was – it was one of those deals: we needed everybody engaged in the game and it was a special environment. And the end of the first half gave us a chance.” RE: Marcus Morris’ physicality, especially against Ben Simmons “Al (Horford) starts the game on him. Marcus Morris, Semi (Ojeleye), Marcus Smart will just rotate. And we’re just trying to keep them in front; it’s hard to do. He’s a heck of a player and obviously he didn’t play as well tonight, but good players always respond. And so, we’re going to have to be even better in Game 3, but trying our best to keep him in front and – he’s really hard to guard with a smaller player because he’s so big and strong and shifty. So, we just – we’re fortunate to have a bunch of bodies to be able to kind of rotate guys.” RE: Putting in Greg Monroe when down in the second quarter “Well, one of the things that I – you know – so appreciate about team, and one of the things that I so enjoy about team is when a guy that is going through, maybe something he’s never gone through, like in Greg’s case of actually sitting a few games in a row or – but he just stays positive, and then when his number gets called he turns the game around for you. And that’s what’s special about being a part of a team. We’ve seen it before with other guys throughout the course of the year; everybody’s talked about our depth and different guys stepping up now and some guys aren’t getting as much opportunity. And to be able to maintain a positive attitude and go in there and just contribute and get that game turned – with him and Al together we got some easy baskets at the rim. Huge, huge plays, and hats off to Greg. He helped us win the game and he was a big reason why we won the game.” RE: Turning it back around (again) when the Sixers took the lead in the second half “Well, I mean, by that time you’re just happy to be in a back-and-forth game. I think that you’re going to have moments – I thought the start of the fourth quarter we were shaky, but we had some guys sitting over there and getting their – their quick breather. But I think, you know, at the end we were pretty good. And they played some guys all the way through and that’s scary. I mean, you just have to account for (JJ) Redick every minute that he’s in. You have to account for (Robert) Covington the way he was shooting the ball. Obviously (Marco) Belinelli hit some big shots. You’ve got, you know, all those guys are more than capable and then Simmons and (Joel) Embiid. And then (T.J.) McConnell was ridiculous; I mean, he was a big reason why that game ebbed back towards them. So, by then you’re just happy to be in a game. I didn’t know if it was going to be a game in the second quarter.” RE: Jaylen Brown’s return “Twenty-five minutes was what I was told that he could play. Again, the MRI, or whatever scan he had, showed that there was no, like, tear. There was no structural damage. It was a strain. It was probably below a grade one but they were – obviously we were going to be very cautious in bringing him back. So they felt good about him playing but if felt like if he went about 25 that would’ve been a little bit more risky. So I think he felt pretty good. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, and we’ll go from there. But I thought he played really hard. I thought that he kind of like, this series kind of hit him when he first got in the game because he was – you’re kind of coming back from an injury and you’re kind of feeling yourself out and, oh by the way, everything’s flying around you. But then he made some huge plays for us, obviously.” TERRY ROZIER RE: What got you going in the 4th quarter “Opportunities, me being open, me still trusting in my shot. Just running plays and I was able to get open and still got that confidence do knock it down and it happened for me in the 4th.” RE: 3rd time a team has overcome 22 point deficit in a decade…how did you do that “Our fans. Our fans and us believing, us coming together even more in the huddle and definitely our fans and the energy that they brought tonight. Once we got on that run we never looked back. Coach (Stevens) was saying whoever brings the fight and whoever the tougher team is going to win and they definitely punched us in the mouth in the beginning of the game and we just had to bounce back and get things together.” RE: What did you do tactically to get back into game “Physicality, us being tough and getting stops. Once we start getting stops and pushing the ball it was history from there. Obviously at the beginning of the game they were scoring, they were doing whatever they wanted, pushing us out and that is just part of the game; them being physical. We had to settle down and be tougher with the ball and things like that. We were turning the ball over, but we got it together.” RE: Mindset of this team now “We took care of business at home and that is the most important thing. Now we are looking to steal one on the road. Obviously we got to still pay attention to details. We got to plan before the game and take away their three-point shooting and play tougher than them. We know it’s going to be tough on the road, but we got to take care of business if we want to win the series.” JAYSON TATUM RE: How can you describe experience going through tonight’s game…being down and coming back “We’ve had a lot of comebacks this season. We weren’t playing that well and we understood that, but we knew we could come back and it was a long game to go so we just had to figure it out.” RE: You defended Ben Simmons tonight…what did you do effectively there “I think it was just a collective effort. We had to stop him in transition that is where they are really effective, kicking the ball out, knocking down three’s, so for us just to get back and be long and help and talk as a team effort.” RE: Do you see a difference in rookies nowadays as opposed to old school rookies? Do you think you and Simmons (Ben) capable of putting team on your back to win series “I can’t speak for him, but with us it’s a team effort. Tonight we had four different guys in double figures. We have different guys leading us in scoring each and every night so that’s what makes us such a unique group. We have different guys, even when somebody is hurt, that’s ready to pick up the slack.” RE: What do you have to do differently hitting the road to Philly “Play with more poise and composure. They are going to make runs on the road; the crowd is going to get behind them. That is always a tough part, but as long as we can stay composed and do what we have to do and try to block out what’s going on outside of the court hopefully we can take care of business.” AL HORFORD RE: What were you guys thinking when you were down 22 “Honestly I didn’t even realize we were down 22. I knew we were down big, but what we kept talking about was like we can’t get it all back at once we need to just chip away and just go. I felt like we just kept fighting, chipping away and doing that and got some momentum. The crowd was unbelievable at the end of that second quarter and I felt like that really gave us that energy and pushed us to the next level.” RE: How unique is this group, your teammates “It’s a group that wants to play the right way, that’s playing hard and I think you can always appreciate that. We have a group of guys that want to do the right things, that are committed, and we’re seeing success in that we are trying to play the right way, defending, rebounding, moving the ball. There are a lot of things that go into it and we are trying to figure it out. It’s been such an up and down year for our group, but we are just trying to figure it out as we go.”