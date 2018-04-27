That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Bucks (Game 6)
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On falling down the stretch, despite being down 80-78 with less than six minutes to
“I thought any time we got stagnant, we weren’t very good. Whenever one person had the ball for more than a second or two, it was bad news for us. We had a stretch there [from the] middle of the third [quarter] to the middle of the fourth where we had some tremendous possessions. The ball was really popping, and then we stopped. That was part of our undoing. I thought that clearly [the Bucks’] speed, length and athleticism affected us. They were quicker to the ball all night than us, best probably exemplified by the rebounding numbers.”
RE: On the Bucks transition points in the first half
“There were some that were bad offense [by us]. There were some that were great plays by them. Then there were some that we need a better performance on certain possessions.”
RE: On what the team can learn from last year’s Game 7
“Again, we didn’t want to be in that position at the end of the day. We’re frustrated with the way we played at times, but we give the Bucks credit. They earned the right to beat us in all three games here. They played with great togetherness and great energy. The result is our guys get to experience a Game 7, which again, we didn’t want. Game 7 [at] TD Garden is what you play for. It should be what you’re excited about, what you work for all summer and what you work for all year. It’s a blast.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On the difficulty of closing out a playoff series on the road
“It’s tough. It’s tough to win on the road in general, especially in the playoffs. We have a great opportunity to go back home and try to close it out.”
RE: On playing better in Game 7
“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. I feel like we made the right plays on a number of different occasions, kicking it out to create good looks. They didn’t go down today but hopefully they do on Saturday.”
RE: On the team playing better offensively in the second half
“We were just playing fast. We were swinging the ball. Guys were getting opportunities for open looks and transition at the rim.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On playing in a Game 7
“I think this is going to be new for our group. This whole playoff experience has been new. We have a lot of new pieces, and even for some of the guys that were here [last year], it’s different. Game 7’s are fun. They’re definitely a challenge. We’ve worked hard all season to put ourselves in a position for home court. We have a great opportunity on Saturday.”
RE: On the Bucks’ defense
“They’ve definitely had a lot to do with the shooting that we’ve had. They’ve been playing really good defense. Their length and just how they play has really given us problems. Credit to them. They play really well at home. They defended home court like they were supposed to.”
JOE PRUNTY
RE: On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s aggressiveness tonight
“I thought he played great. I don’t think he forced anything. I think he took the opportunities that were there for him. He knows the spots he needs to get to, but we also need to get him space around those shots. Overall, I thought everybody did a good job of getting where they needed to be. Again, there are still a few possessions where we need to move it a little bit more, but overall, Giannis played an outstanding game. One of his best baskets was when he jumped up for an offensive rebound. He jumped, put his arms up, and made a play not many players in this league can make.”
RE: On the resiliency of the team
“We’re a team that has shown a lot of resiliency all year. We’ve had a game this year where we were down 20 twice, and found a way to win. We continue to battle. I thought a lot of loose balls, tipped balls, we didn’t come up with, but also a lot that we did. Those are the hustle plays we need to be able to battle back. At the end of the day, it’s a 48-minute game, and you have to keep fighting on every possession.”
RE: On Giannis Antetokounmpo being able to deliver on this stage, and what that does for his development
“It’s huge. Again, I’ll go back and reference what I said earlier. To be able to go up [and get that offensive rebound] after playing as hard as he does, at that point in the game, is a massive play. That’s just one of many that he made throughout the game. Again, everybody talked about his shots, but his ability to rebound the ball [with] 13 defensive rebounds. Sometimes he’s in a battle, and sometimes he’s running to get rebounds, I call those dirty rebounds. He’s handling the ball. We know all of the things he can do. In the last game, he was one assist shy of a triple-double. That’s pretty darn impressive, and everyone was saying that he wasn’t aggressive. Tonight, he attacked it again the way he’s done numerous times. It’s huge for his development and it’s huge for us as a team.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: On the difference in aggression tonight
“My team did a great job looking for me. I was able to rebound the ball and find lanes in transition too. I was out there, I was trying to make plays and be aggressive, and that’s what I did tonight.”
RE: On being able to push the series to a Game 7
“It’s big. We’ve grown as a team, we were in the same position last year but we weren’t able to make Game 6. We have a big opportunity ahead of us, hopefully we can get Boston in Game 7.”
RE: On changes that must be made in Game 7
“We need to take care of the ball and rebound the ball. We have to make them take tough shots at the three-point line.”
KHRIS MIDDLETON
RE: On expectations for Game 7 in Boston
“It’s going to be crazy. It’s do or die at this point. The crowd in Boston is rowdy, just like they are here. It’s going to be a great game. There are no secrets between teams; it comes down to who has more will.”
RE: On how shooting changed the outcome of tonight’s game
“We got great looks this whole series. It’s just a matter of knocking them down and trusting the pass. Guys were big tonight. Everybody checked in and had a huge impact on the game, whether it was on the ball, off the ball or on the defensive sides. We just have to have that same type of mentality going into Game 7 in Boston.”