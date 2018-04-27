That's What He Said - Celtics at Bucks (Game 6)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 86-97 defeat to Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On falling down the stretch, despite being down 80-78 with less than six minutes to “I thought any time we got stagnant, we weren’t very good. Whenever one person had the ball for more than a second or two, it was bad news for us. We had a stretch there [from the] middle of the third [quarter] to the middle of the fourth where we had some tremendous possessions. The ball was really popping, and then we stopped. That was part of our undoing. I thought that clearly [the Bucks’] speed, length and athleticism affected us. They were quicker to the ball all night than us, best probably exemplified by the rebounding numbers.” RE: On the Bucks transition points in the first half “There were some that were bad offense [by us]. There were some that were great plays by them. Then there were some that we need a better performance on certain possessions.” RE: On what the team can learn from last year’s Game 7 “Again, we didn’t want to be in that position at the end of the day. We’re frustrated with the way we played at times, but we give the Bucks credit. They earned the right to beat us in all three games here. They played with great togetherness and great energy. The result is our guys get to experience a Game 7, which again, we didn’t want. Game 7 [at] TD Garden is what you play for. It should be what you’re excited about, what you work for all summer and what you work for all year. It’s a blast.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On the difficulty of closing out a playoff series on the road “It’s tough. It’s tough to win on the road in general, especially in the playoffs. We have a great opportunity to go back home and try to close it out.” RE: On playing better in Game 7 “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. I feel like we made the right plays on a number of different occasions, kicking it out to create good looks. They didn’t go down today but hopefully they do on Saturday.” RE: On the team playing better offensively in the second half “We were just playing fast. We were swinging the ball. Guys were getting opportunities for open looks and transition at the rim.” AL HORFORD RE: On playing in a Game 7 “I think this is going to be new for our group. This whole playoff experience has been new. We have a lot of new pieces, and even for some of the guys that were here [last year], it’s different. Game 7’s are fun. They’re definitely a challenge. We’ve worked hard all season to put ourselves in a position for home court. We have a great opportunity on Saturday.” RE: On the Bucks’ defense “They’ve definitely had a lot to do with the shooting that we’ve had. They’ve been playing really good defense. Their length and just how they play has really given us problems. Credit to them. They play really well at home. They defended home court like they were supposed to.”