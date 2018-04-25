That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 5)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's NaN-NaN defeat to Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The energy that Marcus Smart brought to the team “I thought he obviously brought a great deal to the table for us tonight, as he always does. And, you know, he made some plays. That play in the first quarter where he dove – you know, we had three missed threes tonight, that I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such beautiful plays before it and the ball not go in.’ Seems like the ball always goes in when you dive on the floor like that and make that pass. We had a couple of extra passes that didn’t go in, but we found good shots at times, and defensively we were much better.” RE: Play where Smart tripped, fell, and got the ball to Al Horford “(President of Basketball Operations) Danny Ainge told me to take credit for that. Just, like, ‘Uh oh. What mess have I gotten myself into? I’ve got to figure out a way to get out of it. Smart – pretty good at getting out of some of those.” RE: Semi Ojeleye’s starting and covering Giannis Antetokounmpko “Giannis is a heck of a player. You’re not going to be perfect against him. You’re not going to hold him down by any means. He makes plays for other people, he’s very unselfish if he’s not the one scoring. But we just felt like we needed a little bit more ball pressure overall, and so that was the decision to go smaller. Semi is a guy who has been a versatile defender for us all year, and that’s a tall task, to ask a guy to guard Giannis the whole night.” RE: Any conversation about Al Horford’s being more aggressive “Not from me. No. The one thing I don’t want Al to do is stop being a good basketball player. So, he makes the right play, and so, just keep making the right play. If the right play is a dunk, great; if the right play is a kick-out, great. Just keep making the right play. He does so so often that you don’t want to – I don’t think you want to skew that mindset. Some of his best plays were when he was pounded in the post; they came and he kicked it out.” RE: What Marcus Smart’s playing added, in terms of emotion, just by being on the floor “No question. No question. It’s why you can’t – like you can look at stat sheets all you want; with Marcus it just doesn’t tell the story. It’s – it’s his energy, it’s his emotion, it’s little plays that turn out to be game-changing plays like diving on the floor and flipping it to Al. The blocks, you know coming over when Shabazz Muhammad was really rolling and going up vertically and challenging his shot, making him miss. Like, those are huge plays. And we have other guys that are making them when he hasn’t been here, but he makes them every night. He makes them every night that he plays.” TERRY ROZIER RE: Terry how is your head/face? “I’m good, it’s a battle wound. I’m alright. My vision is coming back.” RE: How were you guys able to close this game out? “We just executed down the stretch. We got lucky a couple times, they missed some good looks and we secured the rebound. We took our time on offense and tried to take great shots and that’s what we did down the stretch.” RE: Defensive vibe different tonight, is that due to Marcus (Smart) return? “It’s great to have him back and it’s like he didn’t miss a beat. He came in and stepped up and did a lot of great things for us tonight both defensively and offensively.” RE: Semi (Ojeleye) starting tonight was different, what did that do for you guys? “A lot of us just switched a lot, a lot of the same bodies out there to contain their guys, their offensive fire power in Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and things like that. That is just part of the Playoffs, you have to adjust and make adjustments and that is what we did and I think it worked out for us.” AL HORFORD RE: Tensions between Eric Bledsoe and Terry Rozier, how were you able to stay cool and make some big plays in 4th “Yeah, emotions are running high, Game 5, both teams are going for it and for our group the biggest thing is just to focus on basketball. Keep playing and not getting caught up in all of that side stuff and I felt like we willed our way there. We had some really good looks that didn’t’ fall, but I felt like we got stops when we needed to.” RE: Marcus Smart difference tonight “It means a lot for our team. I think I said it early in the year that he (Marcus) was kind of like the soul of our team. Everything that he brings, his toughness, unselfishness, hard nose player and we fed off his energy tonight. I felt like the crowd fed off of it, we fed off of it and it’s just good to have him back. This has been a genuinely a nice surprise for our group because I didn’t think he was coming back, I didn’t want to get my hopes up even when I heard it was a possibility. We’re just happy to have him back and he had a huge impact on the game tonight.” RE: Playing center as opposed to power forward / affecting your role “I just think that it gives our team a different look. One of the strengths of our group is that we have multiple guys that can play multiple positions and the Bucks had us against the wall, they beat us over there. We needed to make an adjustment and do something and Coach (Stevens) saw that and he went with his gut and that and a combination of Marcus Smart I think paid off for us tonight.”