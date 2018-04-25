That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 5)
BRAD STEVENS
RE: The energy that Marcus Smart brought to the team
“I thought he obviously brought a great deal to the table for us tonight, as he always does. And, you know, he made some plays. That play in the first quarter where he dove – you know, we had three missed threes tonight, that I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such beautiful plays before it and the ball not go in.’ Seems like the ball always goes in when you dive on the floor like that and make that pass. We had a couple of extra passes that didn’t go in, but we found good shots at times, and defensively we were much better.”
RE: Play where Smart tripped, fell, and got the ball to Al Horford
“(President of Basketball Operations) Danny Ainge told me to take credit for that. Just, like, ‘Uh oh. What mess have I gotten myself into? I’ve got to figure out a way to get out of it. Smart – pretty good at getting out of some of those.”
RE: Semi Ojeleye’s starting and covering Giannis Antetokounmpko
“Giannis is a heck of a player. You’re not going to be perfect against him. You’re not going to hold him down by any means. He makes plays for other people, he’s very unselfish if he’s not the one scoring. But we just felt like we needed a little bit more ball pressure overall, and so that was the decision to go smaller. Semi is a guy who has been a versatile defender for us all year, and that’s a tall task, to ask a guy to guard Giannis the whole night.”
RE: Any conversation about Al Horford’s being more aggressive
“Not from me. No. The one thing I don’t want Al to do is stop being a good basketball player. So, he makes the right play, and so, just keep making the right play. If the right play is a dunk, great; if the right play is a kick-out, great. Just keep making the right play. He does so so often that you don’t want to – I don’t think you want to skew that mindset. Some of his best plays were when he was pounded in the post; they came and he kicked it out.”
RE: What Marcus Smart’s playing added, in terms of emotion, just by being on the floor
“No question. No question. It’s why you can’t – like you can look at stat sheets all you want; with Marcus it just doesn’t tell the story. It’s – it’s his energy, it’s his emotion, it’s little plays that turn out to be game-changing plays like diving on the floor and flipping it to Al. The blocks, you know coming over when Shabazz Muhammad was really rolling and going up vertically and challenging his shot, making him miss. Like, those are huge plays. And we have other guys that are making them when he hasn’t been here, but he makes them every night. He makes them every night that he plays.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: Terry how is your head/face?
“I’m good, it’s a battle wound. I’m alright. My vision is coming back.”
RE: How were you guys able to close this game out?
“We just executed down the stretch. We got lucky a couple times, they missed some good looks and we secured the rebound. We took our time on offense and tried to take great shots and that’s what we did down the stretch.”
RE: Defensive vibe different tonight, is that due to Marcus (Smart) return?
“It’s great to have him back and it’s like he didn’t miss a beat. He came in and stepped up and did a lot of great things for us tonight both defensively and offensively.”
RE: Semi (Ojeleye) starting tonight was different, what did that do for you guys?
“A lot of us just switched a lot, a lot of the same bodies out there to contain their guys, their offensive fire power in Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and things like that. That is just part of the Playoffs, you have to adjust and make adjustments and that is what we did and I think it worked out for us.”
AL HORFORD
RE: Tensions between Eric Bledsoe and Terry Rozier, how were you able to stay cool and make some big plays in 4th
“Yeah, emotions are running high, Game 5, both teams are going for it and for our group the biggest thing is just to focus on basketball. Keep playing and not getting caught up in all of that side stuff and I felt like we willed our way there. We had some really good looks that didn’t’ fall, but I felt like we got stops when we needed to.”
RE: Marcus Smart difference tonight
“It means a lot for our team. I think I said it early in the year that he (Marcus) was kind of like the soul of our team. Everything that he brings, his toughness, unselfishness, hard nose player and we fed off his energy tonight. I felt like the crowd fed off of it, we fed off of it and it’s just good to have him back. This has been a genuinely a nice surprise for our group because I didn’t think he was coming back, I didn’t want to get my hopes up even when I heard it was a possibility. We’re just happy to have him back and he had a huge impact on the game tonight.”
RE: Playing center as opposed to power forward / affecting your role
“I just think that it gives our team a different look. One of the strengths of our group is that we have multiple guys that can play multiple positions and the Bucks had us against the wall, they beat us over there. We needed to make an adjustment and do something and Coach (Stevens) saw that and he went with his gut and that and a combination of Marcus Smart I think paid off for us tonight.”
JOE PRUNTY
RE: Do you think the Celtics defense was energized with Marcus Smart’s presence
“I don’t know. I can’t tell you if they were. I know we made some hustle plays. Thinking of different things (the Celtics) did out on the court. He (Smart) got a steal when he came in. Dove on the floor for a play. Flipped one over his head that we had to rebound. I think he played his normal game. You’d have to ask (the Celtics) if they got the energy or if the crowd got energy from it. We just continued to play, regardless of what took place in the game.”
RE: Did you get an explanation from the refs on the 24 second violation and did you ask for a review
“Not a good enough one. I was asking for a shot clock violation. I didn’t think he got the ball off, so I said ‘that’s a shot clock violation. That was my discussion. You’ll have to ask them if they can review it. I just know what I said, it’s a shot clock violation. Didn’t get the ball off. For me, maybe I had a good view of it, I just didn’t think he got it off, so I voiced my opinion on that. Obviously, that was not.”
RE: Is it on you and the players to get (Giannis Antetokounmpo) more involved or on him to be more assertive in looking for the ball and getting to the rim
“No, we all have to take responsibility in that: finding different spots to put him in. I think Giannis (Antetonkounmpo) is one of the most aggressive drivers in the game, trying to get downhill. I think he gets bodied quite a bit. I’m concerned about how much they’re pushing. I want him to keep attacking, regardless of how physical the game may be, but in the grand scheme of things, I’ll just say it’s on all of us. In regards to finding better opportunities for shots, we have to make sure he’s getting the ball. For us, I want to make sure we get a quality possession every time. We’ve got multiple guys that are capable of knocking shots down. I don’t want it to turn into ‘hey, we have to do this for Giannis (Antetonkounmpo)’. We know how we need to play. I think there were too many possessions in general where we didn’t play- for example, the over dribbling.“
KHRIS MIDDLETON
RE: What’s the difference from what you thought (Marcus) Smart would add to the game compared to what he did bring, if any
“To me, probably what I thought he would bring to the game is energy and defensively trying to make plays and that’s what he did. I could do a better job of knowing where he’s at defensively. I don’t know if he’s going for the steal, to draw the foul, or what not. He’s just going to work. He’s going to make a lot of dirty plays - not dirty physically, but hardworking plays. We just got to do a better job of matching that intensity with when he comes onto the court and when he’s not on the court. He’s a great player, smart player, crafty. We just got to figure out how to contain him better next game and not let him make those many plays.”
RE: Next game is elimination game for you guys, what’s key from a mental standpoint to prepare for that type of game
“Just win or go home. You can’t leave nothing on the line. That’s pretty much how you play this whole playoffs is leave it all out there. Tonight, we had too many lapses where we just didn’t want it as bad as they did. I feel like the lapses and we had a lot of great looks we just missed. Coming back home it’s win or go home situation. We been in this two years, in the playoffs so we just have to play as hard as we can. Stick to the game plan and adjustments and give it our all.”
JABARI PARKER
RE: How was it so hard to get over the hump during this game?
“Well it is hard to trail, especially by double figures. When you get down into the double figures it is just playing catch-up the whole time but next game hopefully we get off to a better start and especially the bench. We need to be there for them.”
RE: Why was it so hard for you to get anything going on offense, especially in the first half?
“Honestly just the scout report, they figured it out. When you play a team long enough you start to catch on and they just had a better offense.”
RE: Encouragement from his teammates throughout the game
“I got this opportunity, I got this opportunity from my coach and I just have to make the best of it and do whatever I have to do to stay on the floor and just try to be there for my teammates most importantly. That’s what I am trying to do. My game wasn’t perfect out there, I have to learn. Hopefully I will be sharp enough for the next game.”
RE: What do you think is going to be most important next game to not allow them to close this series out on your home court?
“It is important that we start off, start off to a good start. We can’t get down like double figures like we did today and we can ask for a good result. We cannot trail by so much.”
SHABAZZ MUHAMMAD
RE: Coming in the game in the third quarter, what was the key for that run for you?
“I was feeling good. I’m always trying to stay ready and that was a pretty big lift for us, I think we were down by five. I am going to try to do that and I thought it was a big lift and like I said, I have to do that if I get the opportunity to next game and we have to try to win that one.”
RE: How hard is it to come in cold in the third quarter and be expected to contribute?
“It’s hard. It’s a hard job to do that and like I said that’s why I was ready, have your mind ready for the game and be into the game. I thought we played really hard on both ends tonight. Some plays didn’t go our way and that’s what the outcome of the game was.”
RE: Celtics pushing back and the Bucks getting over the hump
“I think it was some rebounds. We weren’t getting loose balls, that really, really hurt us and we have to keep playing and digging deep. I say adversity comes in the playoffs and our backs are to the wall now, so we have to go back home and take care, take care of business. Take it game by game.”
RE: As a team, can you take anything out of this game knowing you did play hard and bring that intensity?
“We have been super-hot at home and that’s something that’s been in our advantage. If we go out there with an edge and go out there with energy and take care of home business, then I am pretty sure we can take care of everything.”