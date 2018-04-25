That's What He Said - Nets at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-97 victory over Brooklyn.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: How you feel about the Celtics, heading into the playoffsHow you feel about the Celtics, heading into the playoffs? “No different than I did tonight, or before the game. You know, obviously, last night’s game had a sour taste, but I’m just excited for the young guys that got a chance to play that don’t get a chance to play tonight. That’s a – that’s a fun moment for a lot of those guys, and just further proof that there’s a lot of good players out there that, when given the opportunity, can do really good things.” RE: Aron Baynes “He’s done whatever we’ve needed to win, every single game this year. And I think one of the things that you think about is we were sitting some guys, and I can guarantee you it never crossed Baynes’ mind, like, ‘Do I get to take a night?’ Right? And he just – he is a pro’s pro. He shows up every night. He shows up to play. He’s appreciative of the opportunity to play in the NBA, and to do this for a living, and he’s had a great impact on our team. I’m really appreciative that he chose to come here, and it’s fun to see the ball go in the basket. Didn’t start that way, but it was fun to see him see some shots start to fall. And he was great on the glass.” RE: How exciting it is to turn your attention to the playoffs “Well, I think one of the things that – I said this before the game, with (NBCSports Boston broadcaster) Kyle Draper was that when I was coaching in college, it was everything for March. It was what you – what you got up early for to work out in the summer, it’s what you went to every recruiting event for, it’s what you just always thought about. And here it’s just – it’s an absolute blast to get a chance to compete in the playoffs. And that’s what you work for. It’s what you work for as a staff, it’s what you work for as a team, and the players put in incredible amount of energy throughout the entire season and had a great regular season, and so now they get to – you know – and some of them are going to play bigger roles than they thought, and they get to enjoy the opportunity to compete at the highest level.” RE: Is he concerned that the Celtics may be lacking a “go-to” player without Kyrie Irving “I just look at it as an opportunity for other people. And – and the reality that we can go to any of six guys on a possession, which is a good, good thing to be able to do, too. And we’ll just have to figure out who’s going that night and what looks good and everything else, but we’re all going to have to just play our – our stuff a little bit better.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: How much are you looking forward to going to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed “I’m excited. Even if it was whatever seed it came down to, but I’m excited to be at the two seed. Mentally, I’m ready to go. Just trying to get myself locked in and focused on whoever we are going to play.” RE: Injuries aside, what did you learn about this team and being resilient “I learned a lot about this team. We’ve got a lot of younger guys who stepped up to bigger roles. Everyone exceeded expectations. Boston is a great place, that’s one thing that I’m really excited about and really grateful to have been traded here. To see this historic building and be able to play here and be around the greats and things like that. I’m very blessed to have had the opportunity to play for the Boston Celtics.” RE: Markieff (Morris) emerged as a star in last years’ playoff, are you hoping to do the same “Like I said, I’m super locked in. I’m going to do whatever it takes for my team to win. I know I’m a major part of this team so I have to play well. That’s just my focus: being a leader out there and continuing to play the basketball that we have been playing.” GUERSCHON YABUSELE RE: What was your mindset like, knowing you were going to play a lot of minutes “I just try to be aggressive, try not to make a lot of mistakes and win the game, and just have fun playing.” RE: How does it differ being part of this team now that you have been playing more minutes “It’s really different because first of all, I’m really happy with the group. Now, being a player with minutes it’s really different than watching from the side. I kind of know how playoffs are going to be: really hard. I have to bring my energy, be ready and have fun on the court." RE: Where did the bow and arrow dab celebration come from “It’s just something I created. Somebody released the arrow, another person dabbed, so I was like I’m going to try to do both. Then, one of my friends was like, ‘yeah, you should do that.’ I just went from there.”