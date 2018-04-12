That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Bulls at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-104 victory over Chicago.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
JONATHAN GIBSON
JABARI BIRD
GREG MONROE
FRED HOIBERG
BOBBY PORTIS
LAURI MARKKANEN
Tags
Bird, Jabari, Gibson, Jonathan, Monroe, Greg, Stevens, Brad, Celtics

Related Content

Bird, Jabari

Gibson, Jonathan

Monroe, Greg