That's What He Said - Bulls at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-104 victory over Chicago.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Was Greg Monroe auditioning to be the back-up point guard? “He had his opportunity to do that the last few games. So, you know, he actually did play some point for us in each of the last two games before this. But we knew they were going to blitz pick-and-rolls; they have, they’ve been pretty successful at taking the ball out of guards’ hands and I thought our guards did a good job of getting it to the bigs, and then it’s the bigs’ responsibility to make the play. I thought Greg was really good in the seams. That’s one of the things he does best, is pass the ball.” RE: Did you know Monroe had a triple-double tonight? “I had no idea until (Vice President of Media Services) Jeff (Twiss) told me when we were walking down – or (Senior Vice President of Communications) Christian (Megliola) told me when we were walking down the hallway.” RE: What’s your reaction to Monroe’s having a triple-double? “Sweet. I mean, he made the right basketball plays. Like, it’s great for him. And the rebounding, the passing – He’s always…he can…if he’s going to play a lot of minutes, he’s going to probably get a double-double for sure. But the way that they were playing, again, it was going to open up opportunities, and then it’s a matter of picking out the right pass. And he did more often than not.” RE: Was this game gratifying to see how this team played? “I think it’s – we just said in the locker room, ‘Everything matters, whether you’re playing tonight or you’re not playing tonight, right? There’s a purpose behind what you’re doing and you’re learning something that you take to the next game.’ You know, you feel even more comfortable putting those guys in the next time, and I think that’s a big part of it. That’s a big deal. And, you’re happy for them because a guy like Jonathan Gibson was in Vegas yesterday. Took the red-eye. Like, and then that first ball rolls in and he hits two more, and now he feels good and letting it fly. But that’s who he is and it’s fun to see him and Jabari Bird do what they did.” RE: How Jaylen Brown stepped up and showed leadership “He was good. He was good. We need Jaylen to be, you know, appropriately aggressive, and I thought he was tonight. Like, I thought if teams are going to go under screens like they did, he needs to come off there firing. And he’s a really capable shooter and we need him to be aggressive. And I think that he’s got to pick and choose his spots, but I think that he, Terry (Rozier), Jayson Tatum, those wings – those young wings – they’re going to need to be aggressive over the next few weeks.” JONATHAN GIBSON RE: Were in Vegas yesterday…tell us story of how you got here: “My agent called me and asked, ‘do you want to go play for the Celtics the rest of the season?’ I said sure and Austin (Ainge) called me and confirmed it. I was definitely excited. I called my family and let everybody know. Then I was on my way out here in the next couple of hours.” RE: Did you have time to go over anything with Brad (Stevens)? “Earlier we had a walkthrough around 11 a.m. so probably about 30-40 minutes after we were going over film with the coaches and stuff like that. I felt confident. It was pretty basic, as far as what we did.” RE: Brad (Stevens) said you were here to put the ball through the basket…is there pressure there? “No, no pressure I agree with that. I’m an aggressive player, been like that my whole life. It’s natural for me. That’s why I have 60, number 60.” RE: Two standing ovations in your debut, how did that make you feel? “It felt great. Boston has some great fans out there and I definitely thank them for standing up and coming out.” RE: What is the difference in playing in China to here? “Athleticism definitely, that is the number one difference athleticism and speed.” JABARI BIRD RE: Do you know how many minutes you played tonight? “No I don’t, but you try to stay ready. I saw that a couple guys were sitting down so I was just hoping I got an opportunity and just thankful for the minutes I got.” RE: What went through your mind when you saw that first shot go down? “I’ve been working my whole life to do things like I did tonight. It was a true, humbling experience and a true blessing. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to keep working and be consistent.” GREG MONROE RE: Passing skills something you don’t always get to show “I think people can see that I’m a good passer. That is something I’ve always taken pride in and something I like doing. It energizes guys when the ball is moving, if you’re making the right play no matter who it is, getting easy buckets, it’s just great for the team in general.” RE: First Celtics center to log triple-double since Robert Parish in 1987 “When you mention it in the same breath, up there, that caliber it’s an honor. What he did as a player is unbelievable and one of the greatest players to ever play this game, obviously one of the greatest Celtics ever. Tonight it was just about making reads, making right plays, and finding my teammates. A lot of guys made great shots, tough shots and it was a fun game and we came out with a win.”