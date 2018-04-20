That's What He Said - Celtics at Raptors

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 78-96 defeat to Toronto.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the second quarter You always talk on offence about owning your space and they owned our space all night. They were very physical, they were very good. I thought that we had an unbelievable defensive mentality and the way they were playing was terrific on that end but it’s hard to keep playing that way when you are not making baskets or at least occasionally making one. The only reason we were down at halftime were the turnovers even though we couldn’t score, so I think ultimately that probably wore on us. They did a great job, they are really good and they are really deep. Hats off. RE: On what it is about Toronto’s second unit that gives teams problems I think speed. They all know what they do, they stick to it. They can all drive the ball; including (Pascal) Siakam at the four and then (C.J.) Miles ability to stretch the floor opens it up for everybody. When you have that many ball handlers, that many drivers, guys that play together it’s tough. We did a great job against their second unit last game and not as good tonight. It’s a good group. MARCUS MORRIS RE: On what Toronto did defensively They did a great job dictating the pace and getting inside of our offense in the first half. That is about it. RE: On what Toronto did so effectively in the second quarter They were pushing us up and getting us from running our offence. They did take over the game that quarter and it seemed like they were so physical the refs game them of the benefit of the doubt with the whistle. Which is expected but they played well. RE: On the turnovers… That is us not being strong with the ball. I thought myself, I think I had four or five turnovers or something like that. I have got to be better. I had five turnovers yesterday, so definitely have to do better taking care of the ball. GREG MONROE RE: Defensively how were the Raptors able to take you guys out of it? I think they turned up the pressure, they took us out of our spots, we were starting our offence really high, and we just couldn’t get to our spots. We have to do a better job of owning our space and we didn't move the ball as well as we have in previous games and we just have to get back to that. RE: What happened in the second quarter specifically? Like I said, I think they just had us playing too far on the court; the ball wasn’t moving, a lot of dribbling and a lot of long jumpers. RE: On how do you work on your rotations... You learn just do your job, no matter who’s in it’s about playing the right way. That’s what we’ve been doing, that’s what we’ve been focusing on. We just have to keep playing, it happens, we can’t let go of the rope. With teams on the road it’s tough winning those games, we just have to come out and give more effort, stick to what we do offensively, we might have had a different outcome.