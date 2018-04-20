That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Raptors
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the second quarter
You always talk on offence about owning your space and they owned our space all night. They were very physical, they were very good. I thought that we had an unbelievable defensive mentality and the way they were playing was terrific on that end but it’s hard to keep playing that way when you are not making baskets or at least occasionally making one. The only reason we were down at halftime were the turnovers even though we couldn’t score, so I think ultimately that probably wore on us. They did a great job, they are really good and they are really deep. Hats off.
RE: On what it is about Toronto’s second unit that gives teams problems
I think speed. They all know what they do, they stick to it. They can all drive the ball; including (Pascal) Siakam at the four and then (C.J.) Miles ability to stretch the floor opens it up for everybody. When you have that many ball handlers, that many drivers, guys that play together it’s tough. We did a great job against their second unit last game and not as good tonight. It’s a good group.
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: On what Toronto did defensively
They did a great job dictating the pace and getting inside of our offense in the first half. That is about it.
RE: On what Toronto did so effectively in the second quarter
They were pushing us up and getting us from running our offence. They did take over the game that quarter and it seemed like they were so physical the refs game them of the benefit of the doubt with the whistle. Which is expected but they played well.
RE: On the turnovers…
That is us not being strong with the ball. I thought myself, I think I had four or five turnovers or something like that. I have got to be better. I had five turnovers yesterday, so definitely have to do better taking care of the ball.
GREG MONROE
RE: Defensively how were the Raptors able to take you guys out of it?
I think they turned up the pressure, they took us out of our spots, we were starting our offence really high, and we just couldn’t get to our spots. We have to do a better job of owning our space and we didn't move the ball as well as we have in previous games and we just have to get back to that.
RE: What happened in the second quarter specifically?
Like I said, I think they just had us playing too far on the court; the ball wasn’t moving, a lot of dribbling and a lot of long jumpers.
RE: On how do you work on your rotations...
You learn just do your job, no matter who’s in it’s about playing the right way. That’s what we’ve been doing, that’s what we’ve been focusing on. We just have to keep playing, it happens, we can’t let go of the rope. With teams on the road it’s tough winning those games, we just have to come out and give more effort, stick to what we do offensively, we might have had a different outcome.
FRED VANVLEET
RE: How big was the bounce back?
It was good, it was big for us. You know, not really concerned about our offence, I feel like we can score with the best of them, guys are going to get open looks, the way we’re playing this year, we’re really unselfish, moving the ball. But it was good for us to get back to our defensive principles, tighten up a little bit, kind of tighten the screws, and you know, kind of impose our will on the game, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.
RE: On the way the team defended first and that created offensive opportunities
I mean that’s the way you want to play. It doesn’t happen all the time, obviously that’s the rhythm of the game, obviously guys play a little bit harder when the shots going in. It’s just a natural basketball thing but I think anytime we can start off the game with our defensive intensity and let that fuel out offence, steals, blocked shots, playing in transition, fast breaks, it’s just a must easier game for us.
KYLE LOWRY
RE: On the bounce back game
It’s not redemption, it’s my job to come out here, be professional and be a leader. I didn’t make shots tonight again, but I had a better effort. We had a great team effort. We held a great team under 80 points. We didn’t score the way we needed to score but we played defence the way we needed to.
RE: On the two charges you took tonight
It’s all I can do is lead by example. At the end of the day these guys go by about how I go, myself and DeMar (DeRozan). We know we have a big burden on our shoulders and we take it upon ourselves to be stars and be aggressive.
DEMAR DEROZAN
RE: On the team’s defense tonight
To be a good team that’s how you’ve got to respond. When you have games like we had last night to be able to understand, you know let’s tighten it up, understand our mistakes and come out the next night and handle business.
RE: On finishing the season strong
What do we have four games left? Every single one is extremely important because once next weekend starts you know, it’s literally win or go home. It’s no 'my bads' or 'I get the next on'e, so these four games are critical and us playing extremely hard and having a rhythm and understanding our confidence has to be at an all-time high going into next week.