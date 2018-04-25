That's What He Said - Raptors at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-99 victory over Toronto.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Pace of the game in the second half “Well, I didn’t think at the start of the third we were great, but, you know, we got it going at the end of the third and into the fourth. And it was back and forth, and then really executed well offensively. Made a lot of great individual plays offensively and got better defensively as the game went on. But, they’re a really good team and sometimes you play you play great defense on them and they make shots anyways. I thought the first quarter especially was super high-level shot making by both teams.” RE: Consistent execution down the stretch “We’ve got to. Yeah, we’ve got to and that’s really important. Hasn’t been perfect; wasn’t perfect tonight but there was much more good than bad. So, that’s who we have to be, and guys are committed to that.” RE: Difference in Jayson Tatum’s approach, as he scored 14 in the third quarter “I wouldn’t say that I necessarily see anything different in him, I just think he’s – as he gets more experience he’s getting better. He’s done a great job working in the weight room and doing different things to, you know, continue to go through the long season, and he’s really, really starting to peak, I think. So, that’s – it’s been fun to watch. You know we played him at the ‘one’ some tonight, which we haven’t done yet. And it allowed us to be really big on the other end of the floor, which was nice. But, obviously, he’s just a – he’s a talented guy. Does a lot of good things.” RE: Going to 2-3 zone quite a bit against Toronto “Well, when we play those big lineups, with Tatum at the top of that, it’s pretty – it’s a pretty good guard at the top of a 2-3 zone when he puts his arms out. Like, so, we saw, we ran it a couple times in the first half with mixed results. But it – a lot of our issues were late in the clock, so it felt it was something we could go back to if we needed to. But it was – sometimes it’s really a good move; sometimes they just miss shots. I’ll have to go back and look and see what it looked like, but it felt like we were active in the middle of it. Did get some deflections on drives and cause some turnovers out of it.” RE: Marcus Morris’ emergence as a big-time player “I said this when we traded for him: we really struggled to guard Marcus Morris. Always had a lot of respect for the way he could play. Thought he was going to be a huge part of our team from the get-go. Obviously went through all the injury early but got himself feeling great. Talks about how he’s never felt better and he’s playing great.” TERRY ROZIER RE: What is this experience like, leading this team: “It’s like everything I ever dreamed of. Just being young and everyone wanting to be in the position to play a lot of minutes, and to be looked at as one of the leaders of the team to lead them to a victory… I’m just living the dream.“ RE: Heading in, how much was the team paying attention to the standings “It’s pretty obvious (Toronto) is number one and we’re number two. We have to see them twice in the week, and we know it’s going to be a battle, but I say we don’t let standings dictate anything. We just go out there and we play and we go to war. That’s what happened tonight.” RE: This is 25 straight games where you scored double digits in different ways, has that always been part of your game “I’m coming for Lebron (James’) record he just got, he just broke Michael Jordan’s. I have to say all the praise goes to my coaches and teammates. Drawing up plays, having the confidence in me and believing in me, like I said my job is easy, I just go out there and try to lead and put the ball in the hole. They make all that happen with all the confidence they show in me. It feels good.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: What happened in the end of the game “I just thought the game was over and the foul was just a little too much, being down ten with 20 seconds left, so it got a little heated.” RE: Does this game lay the ground work for the future matchup with Toronto and the playoffs “Sure, it definitely sets the tempo. Whatever they can do, we can do. We just play hard. A couple guys stepped up. We played a really good team game. The points were spread out. We defended really well. (Our) zone (defense) killed. It was a good team win.” RE: This is the fourth consecutive game you have dropped 20 or more points, what are you feeling with your game right now “(I’m) just staying aggressive. Coach is doing a great job coming to me. The team is doing a great job finding me and staying aggressive. I need to score the ball. I have to play better since the injuries. I’m just trying to continue to play hard and get wins.”