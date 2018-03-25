That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Celtics at Kings

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 104-93 victory over Sacramento.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
JAYLEN BROWN
TERRY ROZIER
DAVID JOERGER
GARRETT TEMPLE
BOGDAN BOGDANOVIC
DE'AARON FOX
Tags
Brown, Jaylen, Rozier, Terry, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Kings

Related Content

Brown, Jaylen

Rozier, Terry

Stevens, Brad