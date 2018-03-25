That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Kings
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
ON IF COMING OUT BETTER DEFENSIVELY WAS THEIR MESSAGE AT HALFTIME:
“Yeah, I didn’t think we were providing a ton of resistance, but I thought they had a lot to do with that. Their speed – [De’Aaron] Fox is extremely fast – and then I thought they were all cutting and playing with great confidence. It was a lot like what we saw on film. They played really well against Atlanta a couple days ago, played really well at Utah a few games [ago]. Every night in this league it’s hard to win and you have to play well to win.”
ON WHAT IT SAYS ABOUT THIS TEAM WITH A NEW GUY STEPPING UP EVERY NIGHT, TERRY ROZIER IN PARTICULAR TONIGHT:
“Well without Marcus [Morris] we were going to need other guys to score. That’s just the way it goes. Those shots are going to come from somewhere and it’s just a matter of knocking them down. The two threes Terry made in the corners were ridiculous and those are big time shots. It sort of helped us separate a little there.”
ON JAYLEN BROWN’S PERFORMANCE:
“I thought he looked great. I thought he did a really good job of getting out in transition. I thought he did a good job defensively. I think one of the things that almost gets hit back is when you get back on the court after a couple weeks and you have to guard some of those cuts, because you have to be on your toes and ready to go. He did a good job after that first stint.”
ON THE STARTERS SHOOTING 72 PERCENT FROM THE FIELD TONIGHT:
“Terry made all those tough shots. But I thought we got pretty good looks all night. Jayson [Tatum] went on that spree. I mean, everyone played well offensively, but we were really playing with purpose. And we had to score otherwise we would’ve been in trouble; they had 60 at halftime.”
JAYLEN BROWN
ON HIS RETURN TO PLAY:
“It felt good – it felt great actually, just to be playing. I was tired of sitting at home. I just wanted to play, get ready for the playoffs. That’s what it’s about. This what I love to do so any time I’m out there, I just feel happiness.”
ON IF IT FELT GOOD TO GET THE DUNKS OUT OF THE WAY:
“Man, sometimes you just can’t help it. I was going into it and I was like ‘Alright, I’m just going to take it easy, first game back.’ But instincts kick in and after that you don’t know what might happen.”
ON HIM GOING FOR THE LAYUP LATE IN THE GAME:
“That’s probably what I’m going to say [to my mom]. Like, ‘Hey, you saw that one, right? Mom, I could’ve, but I didn’t. And she’s going to be like, ‘Alright, watch it buddy.’ But it’s all good. Just happy to get out there and get a win.”
ON THIS TEAM HAVING SOMEONE TO ALWAYS STEP UP IN SOMEONE ELSE’S PLACE:
“We have a really tough team – we have a team full of guys who are resilient. All year guys have missed certain amounts of time and going stretches without playing and we managed to win 50 games this year with nine games left. I think we have a really good team and the pieces start to come back and the puzzle comes together, hopefully we can make a really deep run and try to get to the Finals.”
TERRY ROZIER
ON HIS THUMB AND IF IT BOTHERED HIM TONIGHT:
“Last game chasing Damian Lillard off a screen, bent my thumb back. It’s alright. I guess not.”
ON THE FLOW HE’S BEEN ABLE TO FIND:
“Just my confidence is sky high. Like I said, I don’t ever like to – obviously, I put a lot of work in for my self – but I don’t ever really give myself credit. A lot of credit goes to my teammates and my coaches because they’re steady believing in me every game. They make it happen for me – getting me open, drawing up plays and stuff like that. My job is easy – all I have to do is make the shot."
ON IF HE’S NOTICED A CHANGE IN HIS CONFIDENCE:
“Yeah, but that’s just something that I really don’t think about. Going into the game, I just go out there and just have a lot of fun. I’m blessed to be in the position that I’m in, so I’m trying not to stress myself out. I just try to slow my mind down and go out there and play.”
ON HIS EIGHT THREES TONIGHT AND IF HE WAS AWARE HE WAS ONE SHY OF TYING THE CELTICS FRANCHSIE RECORD:
“No, if I knew that I would’ve shot five more threes, for sure.”
ON WHERE THIS TEAM IS MENTALLY AFTER GIVING UP 60 POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF BUT NEVER WAVERING EVEN WITH INJURIES PILING UP:
“Yeah, we know it’s a long game. We were not playing so great, and we’re not trying to take away from Sacramento, they were doing a lot of good things, but we still weren’t giving effort. In the second half, we came out there, we played aggressive and we made it tough on them. We just believe in one another. Like I’ve been saying, there’s no excuses. We believe in one another no matter who we have, we’re going to go out there and fight and fight to win and in the second half we showed that.”
DAVID JOERGER
On game overall:
“Good first half for us; competitive game. We’ve got a lot of respect for Boston but they were just too big. Four out of the five positions most of the time on the floor and they just kind of got where they wanted to go, they got loose balls, they got the 50/50 balls. Very physical and long to guard and it cost us in trying to score the basketball, scoring 33 points in the second half was a struggle for us and [we] just couldn’t get a couple shots to go down. We were going up against their set defense most of the second half…they scored the ball very well, especially Terry Rozier. So tough night but I’m really proud of our guys – I thought we played with a really nice pace there in the first half, we kept competing, [but] couldn’t get some shots to go down in the second half.”
ON THE NEXT STEP FOR THE YOUNG GUYS TO NOTICE A SCORING DROUGHT AND FIGURE OUT WAYS TO CONVERT OR GET TO THE FREE THROW LINE:
“We’ve got to get bigger and stronger. They were difficult for us to get through and where can you get a bucket – you’ve got to go in the paint or you’ve got to have somebody that can beat somebody. So we’ve got to keep developing those skills.”
ON TERRY ROZIER AND THE IMPACT THAT HE’S HAD:
“Point guards have been hurting us lately, so we’ve got to do a better job of being ready to play and taking on the challenge no matter who that is, if it’s Ish Smith or [Goran] Dragic or [Quinn Cook] from Golden State [who] had a career night on us eight or nine days ago. So we’ve got to do a better job at that position and helping these guys get ready to compete at a high level. Pick-and-rolls, bigs in their communication – I thought when our bigs were aggressive we got some deflections and forced some turnovers. But Rozier was very, very comfortable.”
ON HOW IMPORTANT IT IS FOR THE YOUNG GUYS TO UNDERSTAND THAT THEY NEED EASY BASKETS AND SOMEONE TO FILL THE ROLE OF ZACH RANDOLPH WHEN HE IS OUT:
“We’ve got to kind of do it together, equal opportunity, and find guys. I thought Buddy [Hield] had a real nice rhythm in the first half and the ball found him a little bit. Second half, again, I would give them some credit too. I thought Jaylen Brown did a nice job in the second half being physical and trying to deny catches. It was tough for him to get some catches but I think Buddy’s had a really, really nice two weeks – really happy for the development that he’s had and his confidence is high and when he’s feeling good, he still makes some mistakes, but he’s growing.”
GARRETT TEMPLE
ON THE POLICE:
“Like I’ve stated many times, it’s probably the toughest job in America and I applaud them for putting their lives on the line every day and night. But with that comes responsibility and that’s the mantle that they carry and the burden that they bear and it’s very tough to hold. I think the heightened accountability may change the thought process of a cop, instead of thinking a person has a weapon to knowing they have a weapon and we have to protect ourselves.”
ON BOTH TEAMS PARTICIPATING IN THE PSA:
“There has been a lot of positive reaction to what Vivek [Ranadivé] said and the things that we’ve done. For six or seven of those guys [Boston Celtics] to do the PSA and then to come out and wear the shirts like they did, that says a lot. We’re on two different coasts of this country and for them to come out to do what they did, it really says a lot about our league in general.”
ON HOW MUCH HE WAS SATISIFED WITH THE ORGANIZATIONS ACTIONS:
“I was very satisfied. I have a great deal of respect – obviously I am very happy to be a part of this organization right now and a part of the league. It was us and the Boston Celtics. Those guys offered to do that, offered to be in the PSA, offered to wear the t-shirts and support however they could. That just shows you what type of league we have and the direction it’s going."
ON IF HE IS SURPRISED THE ORGANIZATION HAS EMBRACED THE PLAYERS WANTING TO SPEAK OUT:
“It hasn’t surprised me. Our owner has been pretty outspoken on some issues. I’m not likening this to the Donald Sterling issue, but he was the first to speak up about that. He understands who we have on this team and who the makeup of this league is and I think he understands that he has a platform and we should use it for change."
ON IF HE WANTS TO CONTINUE SPEAK ON THE SUBJECT:
“We’ll talk about it. I think the message was sent tonight, but we’ll definitely talk about it. I think the next step is to try to create the change that needs to be made – there needs to be a change that needs to be made.”
BOGDAN BOGDANOVIC
ON THE DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE AND HOW THEY CAN BETTER:
“Play with more of an energy and as a team and better communication for sure. Just stick to your plan and trust your teammate – trust and help.”
ON TERRY ROZIER’S PERFORMANCE:
“He has had a really good season and he has taken advantage of Kyrie’s [Irving] injury and he’s a good player. He understands how to play and they are a great team. You have to give them credit for this game. We scored 60 points in the first half and 33 in the second. We started to play a little bit selfishly and it cost us the game.”
ON IF HE HAS BEEN ABLE TO THINK BACK AND PROCESS THE PAST FEW WEEKS:
“I’m just trying to play the right way and obviously, it doesn’t work. For myself, I’ve played bad recently and I’m always honest with myself and I have to play better – I have to step up. It’s tough. No matter if you win or lose, you’re out of the playoffs. It’s not like you don’t have motivation, but you don’t feel the importance of the win.”
DE'AARON FOX
ON TERRY ROZIER’S PERFORMANCE:
“He made a lot of shots. I think he had like eight threes and he got rolling and he just kept riding the wave. They kept finding him and he kept knocking them down.”
ON WHERE HE FEELS LIKE HE IS AT OFFENSIVELY TO FINISH THE SEASON:
“Yeah, we have a few games left this year and I just want to finish my rookie season on a high note. I’m trying to play my best basketball right now.”
ON IF HE HAS A LIST OF THINGS TO IMPROVE ON IN THE OFFSEASON:
“Of course – work on every aspect of my game, nothing in particular. Of course, the shooting thing, but just try to become an all-around better player. ”
ON DEFENSIVE EFFORT:
“Sometimes if guys are making shots, you just try to contain them.”
ON APPEARING IN THE PSA:
“It was great. That’s something a lot of people wish they could do and I’ve just been put on this platform to where I can help. We are more than basketball players. A lot of people look up to us – young guys and guys older than me look up to me, so we know that we have an influence on people.”