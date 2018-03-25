That's What He Said - Celtics at Kings

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 104-93 victory over Sacramento.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS ON IF COMING OUT BETTER DEFENSIVELY WAS THEIR MESSAGE AT HALFTIME: “Yeah, I didn’t think we were providing a ton of resistance, but I thought they had a lot to do with that. Their speed – [De’Aaron] Fox is extremely fast – and then I thought they were all cutting and playing with great confidence. It was a lot like what we saw on film. They played really well against Atlanta a couple days ago, played really well at Utah a few games [ago]. Every night in this league it’s hard to win and you have to play well to win.” ON WHAT IT SAYS ABOUT THIS TEAM WITH A NEW GUY STEPPING UP EVERY NIGHT, TERRY ROZIER IN PARTICULAR TONIGHT: “Well without Marcus [Morris] we were going to need other guys to score. That’s just the way it goes. Those shots are going to come from somewhere and it’s just a matter of knocking them down. The two threes Terry made in the corners were ridiculous and those are big time shots. It sort of helped us separate a little there.” ON JAYLEN BROWN’S PERFORMANCE: “I thought he looked great. I thought he did a really good job of getting out in transition. I thought he did a good job defensively. I think one of the things that almost gets hit back is when you get back on the court after a couple weeks and you have to guard some of those cuts, because you have to be on your toes and ready to go. He did a good job after that first stint.” ON THE STARTERS SHOOTING 72 PERCENT FROM THE FIELD TONIGHT: “Terry made all those tough shots. But I thought we got pretty good looks all night. Jayson [Tatum] went on that spree. I mean, everyone played well offensively, but we were really playing with purpose. And we had to score otherwise we would’ve been in trouble; they had 60 at halftime.” JAYLEN BROWN ON HIS RETURN TO PLAY: “It felt good – it felt great actually, just to be playing. I was tired of sitting at home. I just wanted to play, get ready for the playoffs. That’s what it’s about. This what I love to do so any time I’m out there, I just feel happiness.” ON IF IT FELT GOOD TO GET THE DUNKS OUT OF THE WAY: “Man, sometimes you just can’t help it. I was going into it and I was like ‘Alright, I’m just going to take it easy, first game back.’ But instincts kick in and after that you don’t know what might happen.” ON HIM GOING FOR THE LAYUP LATE IN THE GAME: “That’s probably what I’m going to say [to my mom]. Like, ‘Hey, you saw that one, right? Mom, I could’ve, but I didn’t. And she’s going to be like, ‘Alright, watch it buddy.’ But it’s all good. Just happy to get out there and get a win.” ON THIS TEAM HAVING SOMEONE TO ALWAYS STEP UP IN SOMEONE ELSE’S PLACE: “We have a really tough team – we have a team full of guys who are resilient. All year guys have missed certain amounts of time and going stretches without playing and we managed to win 50 games this year with nine games left. I think we have a really good team and the pieces start to come back and the puzzle comes together, hopefully we can make a really deep run and try to get to the Finals.” TERRY ROZIER ON HIS THUMB AND IF IT BOTHERED HIM TONIGHT: “Last game chasing Damian Lillard off a screen, bent my thumb back. It’s alright. I guess not.” ON THE FLOW HE’S BEEN ABLE TO FIND: “Just my confidence is sky high. Like I said, I don’t ever like to – obviously, I put a lot of work in for my self – but I don’t ever really give myself credit. A lot of credit goes to my teammates and my coaches because they’re steady believing in me every game. They make it happen for me – getting me open, drawing up plays and stuff like that. My job is easy – all I have to do is make the shot." ON IF HE’S NOTICED A CHANGE IN HIS CONFIDENCE: “Yeah, but that’s just something that I really don’t think about. Going into the game, I just go out there and just have a lot of fun. I’m blessed to be in the position that I’m in, so I’m trying not to stress myself out. I just try to slow my mind down and go out there and play.” ON HIS EIGHT THREES TONIGHT AND IF HE WAS AWARE HE WAS ONE SHY OF TYING THE CELTICS FRANCHSIE RECORD: “No, if I knew that I would’ve shot five more threes, for sure.” ON WHERE THIS TEAM IS MENTALLY AFTER GIVING UP 60 POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF BUT NEVER WAVERING EVEN WITH INJURIES PILING UP: “Yeah, we know it’s a long game. We were not playing so great, and we’re not trying to take away from Sacramento, they were doing a lot of good things, but we still weren’t giving effort. In the second half, we came out there, we played aggressive and we made it tough on them. We just believe in one another. Like I’ve been saying, there’s no excuses. We believe in one another no matter who we have, we’re going to go out there and fight and fight to win and in the second half we showed that.”