That's What He Said - Celtics at Trail Blazers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 105-100 victory over Portland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What did you think about Jayson Tatum starting the fourth? I thought the start of the fourth was great offensively and defensively. I thought they were forcing us into some tough looks in the first 3 quarters, and finally we slowed down in the fourth, and I think we scored 40 or 38. We were really moving it, and I thought we played really well. Especially with the game on the line. I thought the execution was really good. RE: On Marcus Morris’ performance: You know, that’s been him. As he’s continued to feel better… I think physically he feels as good as he’s felt, and he’s comfortable playing in our system, and we need him to score. So, if you’re a basketball and your job is to score, that’s a pretty good job. It’s something that everyone wants. RE: Have you reached a point in the lineup where you are confident defensively? I thought we were okay at times. I thought we were really locking in to Lillard and McCollum. Obviously, we made some mistakes on some of their actions. I think we can guard when we sit down and really choose to guard, and that’s with whoever is available. So we need to make sure that we’re working the system. RE: What did the guys do so well that they were able to score at the end tonight? When we needed to score at the end we got great looks every time down. It’s not easy to do. They went small so they could switch more. After Al hit that 3, popping against Nurkic, they went with Aminu at the 5, and we just tried to spread out and do the best we could to have an opportunity at the rim. When we’ve got Morris at the 4 and now at the 5, it’s a lot of shooting at the 4 and the 5. RE: Was Tuesday night a learning experience on execution at the end? I mean we’re 70 some games in. We’ve executed well in November at the end. I don’t know if it’s much of a learning experience or just one of those things. AL HORFORD RE: On the fourth quarter: “Marcus Morris on the bench when the fourth quarter started said, ‘if we’re able to get off to a good start I feel like we can get back in this game and win it’ and we were just talking about it on the bench, guys literally came out and set the tone from early in the fourth. Shane (Larkin) leading the way and just all the guys stepping up from that first group. I think that made the difference.” RE: On Marcus Morris: “Well I think a couple things. One of them is he’s healthy and the other is that he’s just more confident. He’s playing very assertive and he’s playing great right now. Really good rhythm, big shot after big shot tonight, so happy to see him having another big game.” RE: On if this game gives them confidence: “Well we know what we have. The Blazers are a good team, but it is encouraging for our group. For us it’s just to make sure that we keep working and understand that when we commit on the defensive end, we’re a tough team to beat.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On his play of late: “Just staying aggressive. My team is doing a great job of finding me and in the post and just moving the ball and knocking down open shots. Just working hard to keep it going offensively.” RE: On his three late in the fourth quarter: “We called a pick and roll for Al (Horford), the play broke down, he kicked it out and I just made a play.” RE: On his message on the bench in the fourth: “We just had a small conversation. I could see Shane really picking the pace up, so I was saying if we get this down and we go back in there, we’ve got a great chance to win this game and it happened just like that. Al came up with a big rebound at the end, (Terry Rozier) has been playing clutch in the fourth quarter all season long, he hit a big three for us to put the icing on it.”