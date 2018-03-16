That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Pacers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 97-99 defeat to Indiana.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
TERRY ROZIER
KYRIE IRVING
MARCUS SMART
NATE MCMILLAN
VICTOR OLADIPO
MYLES TURNER
Tags
Irving, Kyrie, Rozier, Terry, Smart, Marcus, Stevens, Brad, Celtics

Related Content

Irving, Kyrie

Rozier, Terry

Smart, Marcus