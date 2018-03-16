That's What He Said - Pacers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 97-99 defeat to Indiana.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Take us through that last play what you drew up: “It was a unique situation because if they go back to the video and determine that the ball is still in the passer’s hands, the ball is on the baseline. If they go back and determine the ball had left the passer’s hands, it’s on the sideline. We had a look off of our typical baseline inbounds that they did a pretty good job I thought. Terry (Rozier) got not a great look, but a shot that I’ve seen him make before. It wasn’t an ideal situation. Great job by our guys the time before to get a layup. The only way we were going to have a chance to win that game was to score quickly and we scored in 1.4 seconds and gave ourselves a chance to win. I’ll be honest, hats off to our young guys I thought they battled, I thought they battled really hard today.” RE: Kyrie (Irving) update, did you sense knee was bothering him? “I had no idea, but at halftime he was talking about it, felt some soreness in it, probably similar to the Houston game in the 3rd quarter, and was getting it worked on after halftime. We don’t know what it is above general knee soreness and I think that’s the case, but we will go and get as much testing as we need to. We think its general knee soreness and he doesn’t seem overly concerned big picture wise with it, but its obviously been giving him fits here and there for the last five to eight days or so.” RE: Situation where you need to have Kyrie (Irving) sit for a while? “We would have done that anyways coming into tonight’s game if we thought that that was going to be the way it was tonight at the end of the day for sure. If he doesn’t feel 100 percent, then we need to have him sit and so I think that that is something that we’ve all talked about and why he didn’t come back in. Obviously, it was a tough situation for our team. I thought they took the steam out of us a little bit in the 3rd quarter, but our guys battled and gave us a chance. It is a pretty resilient group we got, pretty cool.” RE: Importance on getting this dealt with because team needs Playoff Kyrie (Irving): “Yeah. We got to get Kyrie (Irving) feeling great, we got to get Al (Horford) feeling better, got to get Jaylen Brown back, we got a lot of work to do here with regards to training staff and health. Again, none of those things seem to be long term concerns, but we are going to make sure that obviously we’re very alert. As we said if he could’ve kept going, but it was less than 100 percent that wouldn’t have been worth it right now.” RE: Daniel Theis hobbling at the end, is he ok: “He walked into the training room as I was leaving, he said he felt a little better. I think he got kneed, but I think that that is anything more than a knee to knee or knee to thigh right above his knee.” TERRY ROZIER RE: When did you guys learn Kyrie (Irving) wouldn’t be out there in second half? “Start of it, right at the start. I don’t think anybody knew what was going on until we had to put our five out there.” RE: What was the mindset of the team starting the second half? “It’s just something that we’ve seen all year, man goes down, something happens. Everybody got to step up. Losing a guy like Kyrie is always tough, but we just always cover for him as much as we can, try to play as hard as we can.” RE: Final play “Just ran the play that we usually run; baseline inbounds, just came up short.” RE: With adjustments you’ve had to make with injuries this year how will that help you over next couple games? “It’s just part of the NBA. We are a tough team, a lot of guys can play on this team. It’s just all about covering for the next guy, next man up. Coach (Stevens) always says that it’s a great opportunity for everybody." KYRIE IRVING RE: How’s knee? “It’s sore.” RE: When did soreness start for you? “Started in Houston, it was aching so I thought a few days usually it just subsides. It’s been aching for a little bit so I’m just going to do whatever necessary to get back where I need to be to feel comfortable.” RE: What is your concern level? “Where we are going this season I’m pretty comfortable. Competitively, I think that’s what I’m more or less concerned about its just when I actually do get back on the floor and how good I want to feel. The level I expect myself to play at and I want to play at and being able to sustain it. Right now I’m going to deal with that.” MARCUS SMART RE: How’s your hand feeling? “It’s sore, but it will be alright. It’s like a sprain right now.” RE: Coming out of halftime with no Kyrie (Irving): “I actually didn’t even know Kyrie (Irving) was out until we were getting ready to start the 3rd quarter. That’s definitely hard. We’re down, we’re down Jaylen (Brown) and we lose another key component to our team and we just tried to figure out ways to keep ourselves in it.” RE: How’d you get yourselves back in it? “Picking up the pressure on the defensive end. We’ve done stops and then our shots start falling on the offensive end.”