That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Timberwolves
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On Jaylen Brown
“He felt pretty good leaving the arena, but he went to get a CT scan and whatever else. He is in good hands. He is with their team doctor. I think that the shock of the fall - and I haven’t seen the fall again - but our trainers said when he left the locker room that he was feeling good, he was doing ok and in good spirits.”
RE: On the contribution from the team
“I thought our bench came in the second quarter or end of the first, early second and was great. Kind of took control of the game. Even though they cut it close I thought we had some real timely baskets. Kyrie’s basket is when we came back in, Terry Rozier’s baskets. I thought that the back cut by Monroe that Theis hit him on, those things were big baskets at the time, they were coming back. We had to stop them and get going. Belicia had a great night and we just have to be able to weather those things.”
RE: On Marcus Morris’s play
“Marcus is a hard guy to guard. At the three he tends to give you some size but at the four he is facing the floor so well. This has been a little bit of a change for him while he hasn’t played it in a while. He played mostly a three in Detroit to playing mostly a four here. Probably took a little bit more time to get used to it. But he is in a good grove.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On when Jaylen Brown went down
“It was just a scary fall from everyone’s perspective. You never wanna see a guy go down like that. He was doing a full on back flip after he fell off the rim and you know some guys land on their back when things happen like that. It’s just their hands get slippery or guys are just underneath them and scary falls happen like that. You just never wanna see that happen especially to a teammate of yours.”
RE: On establishing a lead and holding on all game
“Brad and the coaching staff laid out a great game plan and just really pressured guys and make them uncomfortable as best we could. I think we did a great job out there.”
RE: On Marcus Smart’s put-back dunk
“I was excited, I was really excited about it. He had one in practice yesterday, it was like a semi one-eighty put back. As I’m running down the court I said that’s ‘definitely impressive.’ And then today he catches a put-back like that so he gets to his launch pad he can get up there with the rest of them.”
TOM THIBODEAU
RE: On the matchup with Boston
“You’ve got to play for 48 minutes against these guys. They’re a tough team. I thought our fouling hurt us. The rebounding… we ended up winning the rebounding, but their second shots hurt us.”
RE: On the turnovers in the first half
“Usually we don’t turn it over, but their defense is very good. When we moved the ball, I thought we got good looks. We shot the ball pretty well… 109 points, that’s enough to win. It’s our defense. We gave them too many free throws and the fast break points hurt us too.”
RE: On allowing three-point plays
“Part of it is body position and then not being smart. We keep whacking down. If we’re going to take a foul, you’ve got to wrap them up so the ball doesn’t go up. We have to understand how hard and physical we have to play. I think that’s the difference between us being a really good team and being a good team. I look at them and the physicality in which they play and it’s the difference. We can score, we score plenty. It’s the defense. Until we get that figured out, it’s going to be tough.”
RE: On the team’s effort
“Just got to play hard. You’ve got to do your job. It’s not something you talk about, it’s something you do. Always look at the actions. The words don’t mean a lot, it’s your actions. It’s what you’re actually doing, not what you’re saying.”
JEFF TEAGUE
RE: On Boston’s aggression tonight
“They’re a big team, they’ve got big wings, big forwards. They play hard. They’ve got guards crashing for the boards. That’s why they’re good.”
RE: On how to prevent the losing streak from continuing
“We just have to play harder. Just trust each other. I don’t think we trusted each other tonight on both ends, but a good team like that puts you in those kind of situations and they play well and they play hard.”
JAMAL CRAWFORD
RE: On Boston’s aggression tonight
“Yeah, they did a good job being the aggressors. Usually in a game like this, the more aggressive team usually things happen to go their way. They made their way. You tip your hat to them and that’s something we can learn from for sure.”
RE: On the turnovers in the first quarter
“You can’t give a team like that extra possessions. They’re a really good team. They know exactly what they’re doing, what they’re looking for. You can’t give them extra possessions.”
RE: On matching the opponent’s intensity over the last three games
“I thought we matched the intensity in Utah. Portland I thought we did a good job, towards the end it got away from us. But tonight, they were definitely the more physical team.”
NEMANJA BJELICA
RE: On starting the game hot
“I opened the game like I was in a good rhythm. Scored a couple of threes and my teammates they were looking for. I’m playing more and spending more time on the court, that’s why I’m trying to be aggressive and I have more opportunity to score.”
RE: On the importance of starting hot
“It’s important for me. The way how we opened the game, I scored some easy threes and tried to rebound the ball and get it going. The problem is we played against one of the best teams in the league and they’re an amazing team. If you want to do something big this year, we have to play defense like that.”