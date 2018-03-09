That's What He Said - Celtics at Timberwolves

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 117-109 victory over Minnesota.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Jaylen Brown “He felt pretty good leaving the arena, but he went to get a CT scan and whatever else. He is in good hands. He is with their team doctor. I think that the shock of the fall - and I haven’t seen the fall again - but our trainers said when he left the locker room that he was feeling good, he was doing ok and in good spirits.” RE: On the contribution from the team “I thought our bench came in the second quarter or end of the first, early second and was great. Kind of took control of the game. Even though they cut it close I thought we had some real timely baskets. Kyrie’s basket is when we came back in, Terry Rozier’s baskets. I thought that the back cut by Monroe that Theis hit him on, those things were big baskets at the time, they were coming back. We had to stop them and get going. Belicia had a great night and we just have to be able to weather those things.” RE: On Marcus Morris’s play “Marcus is a hard guy to guard. At the three he tends to give you some size but at the four he is facing the floor so well. This has been a little bit of a change for him while he hasn’t played it in a while. He played mostly a three in Detroit to playing mostly a four here. Probably took a little bit more time to get used to it. But he is in a good grove.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On when Jaylen Brown went down “It was just a scary fall from everyone’s perspective. You never wanna see a guy go down like that. He was doing a full on back flip after he fell off the rim and you know some guys land on their back when things happen like that. It’s just their hands get slippery or guys are just underneath them and scary falls happen like that. You just never wanna see that happen especially to a teammate of yours.” RE: On establishing a lead and holding on all game “Brad and the coaching staff laid out a great game plan and just really pressured guys and make them uncomfortable as best we could. I think we did a great job out there.” RE: On Marcus Smart’s put-back dunk “I was excited, I was really excited about it. He had one in practice yesterday, it was like a semi one-eighty put back. As I’m running down the court I said that’s ‘definitely impressive.’ And then today he catches a put-back like that so he gets to his launch pad he can get up there with the rest of them.”