That's What He Said - Celtics at Bulls

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 105-89 victory over Chicago.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On a strong team performance tonight: “We were ready to play. I thought our defense was good in that first half, obviously. I thought we were really flying around, covering for one another, playing the right way. And then we were aggressive in taking the ball to the basket—that opened up some threes. But I thought Portis (Bobby Portis) and Markkanen (Lauri Markkanen) have given people fits with their ability to shoot behind the line, and play the four/five. And so we tried our best to be proactive, and taking that away. But that’s easier said than done.” RE: On Shane Larkin: “He was great. He was great. I mean, and it’s one of the things—we talked about who should start, and everything else. And you trust all three of those guys. And then it just becomes, who do you want to play off the bench? But he was really good tonight.” RE: On getting to the basket and playing strong down low: “Well we’ve been pretty good at doing that. I mean obviously Greg (Monroe) had a number of baskets in the Houston game. We were attacking the rim better since the break, probably. It’s a major emphasis for us to attack the basket, get to the line… But, you know, the guys did a good job of that tonight. Obviously, the end was… we had some mismatched lineups and those type of things, but I thought for the most part, our guys were really connected and locked in.” RE: On Jaylen Brown: “We need him to be at the rim a lot. With his athleticism, and obviously when he plays the two, he usually can get to the rim or post. And the more that we can have those threats at the rim, the better.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On the energy at the start: “I think we played well…came with the right mindset. The last time we played them on this floor, they beat us by 20-plus points. We knew that coming in so we wanted to get them back.” RE: On Kyrie not being in that game and the teams awareness of that this time around: “Kyrie didn’t play last game [and] they felt like they could beat us and they did beat us by 20-plus points. Coming into this game we had the mindset we needed to get out on them early and we did that.” RE: On that mindset and making the Bulls feel the Celtics from both ends of the court: “Yea, they [the Bulls] were playing well. They are a really good team. We wanted to come out and obviously execute some things and take some things we like to do away. We are trying to get ready for the playoffs and each game matters. The first four/five games we came out with good energy, today was exactly that as well.”