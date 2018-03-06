That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Bulls
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On a strong team performance tonight:
“We were ready to play. I thought our defense was good in that first half, obviously. I thought we were really flying around, covering for one another, playing the right way. And then we were aggressive in taking the ball to the basket—that opened up some threes. But I thought Portis (Bobby Portis) and Markkanen (Lauri Markkanen) have given people fits with their ability to shoot behind the line, and play the four/five. And so we tried our best to be proactive, and taking that away. But that’s easier said than done.”
RE: On Shane Larkin:
“He was great. He was great. I mean, and it’s one of the things—we talked about who should start, and everything else. And you trust all three of those guys. And then it just becomes, who do you want to play off the bench? But he was really good tonight.”
RE: On getting to the basket and playing strong down low:
“Well we’ve been pretty good at doing that. I mean obviously Greg (Monroe) had a number of baskets in the Houston game. We were attacking the rim better since the break, probably. It’s a major emphasis for us to attack the basket, get to the line… But, you know, the guys did a good job of that tonight. Obviously, the end was… we had some mismatched lineups and those type of things, but I thought for the most part, our guys were really connected and locked in.”
RE: On Jaylen Brown:
“We need him to be at the rim a lot. With his athleticism, and obviously when he plays the two, he usually can get to the rim or post. And the more that we can have those threats at the rim, the better.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On the energy at the start:
“I think we played well…came with the right mindset. The last time we played them on this floor, they beat us by 20-plus points. We knew that coming in so we wanted to get them back.”
RE: On Kyrie not being in that game and the teams awareness of that this time around:
“Kyrie didn’t play last game [and] they felt like they could beat us and they did beat us by 20-plus points. Coming into this game we had the mindset we needed to get out on them early and we did that.”
RE: On that mindset and making the Bulls feel the Celtics from both ends of the court:
“Yea, they [the Bulls] were playing well. They are a really good team. We wanted to come out and obviously execute some things and take some things we like to do away. We are trying to get ready for the playoffs and each game matters. The first four/five games we came out with good energy, today was exactly that as well.”
FRED HOIBERG
RE: On the team’s start tonight:
“It’s really disappointing the way we came out of the gate. They made us uncomfortable, and things got tough, and we just shut down and we quit playing. You hope when things get tough on the offensive end, you’d find a way to make the multiple-effort plays defensively to at least give yourself a chance to hang in there, but we didn’t. We gave them a 35-point first quarter; our offense was brutal, absolutely brutal. We got stagnant, we quit moving, and again, when things got tough and they got into us, we just kind of gave in, as opposed to getting tough, and getting them off you, and making plays and getting into the paint. We just settled way too much. It was very disappointing.”
RE: On the team’s overall effort:
“I’ll say this. Denzel (Valentine) came in and gave us a lift. I thought he was out there competing, he was talking. Other guys, and we’ve talked about this several times this year with the body language, when things get tough, we’re stone faced out there, we quit talking, and we quit competing and doing the little things. Denzel is going to fight through all of that. I thought he was the bright spot for this team. Again, in the garbage time, I thought our bench was good, their hands were good, and we forced some turnovers, but in those first three quarters when the game mattered, it was one of those nights where it was too tough and they shut down, as opposed to fighting through it. We talk about this a lot, you want to walk in that locker room at the end of the day and say we outworked the other team, and that was embarrassing the way we got outworked tonight.”
ZACH LAVINE
RE: On the struggles in the game:
“Terrible all around. There’s no excuse for what we did out there in the game. I think the game shows for itself. It’s on all of us. It starts with me and goes down the line. The second unit fought back and they played hard, but one through 15 we didn’t have a good collective game at all. We all have got to be better. It was just a bad game all around and we’ll pick it up next game. We’ll have a hard practice tomorrow and this won’t happen again.”
RE: On the body language:
“That’s what happens when you’re getting your ass whooped out there. It’s tough but we’ve got to be better, we’ve got to show better [body language]. We’ve got to fight still but that’s what happens sometimes.”
RE: On his own shooting troubles:
“Got to take shots to make shots. I’m not scared to miss.”
BOBBY PORTIS
RE: On the impact of the early deficit:
“We got down by a large margin, about 22 to five and you could kind of see it on everybody’s face. We didn’t really fight as much tonight. Normally when we get down, we fight back, get the lead down and make it a game. We get down almost every game. We always fight back and make it a good game, but it wasn’t our night tonight. Kudos to them. They ran their things really well. They were getting good open shots. They were the better team.”