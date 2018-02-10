That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Pacers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 91-97 defeat to Indiana.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
KYRIE IRVING
JAYLEN BROWN
NATE MCMILLAN
VICTOR OLADIPO
CORY JOSEPH
Tags
Celtics, Postgame, Regular Season, That's What He Said, Quotes

Related Content

Celtics

Postgame

Regular Season