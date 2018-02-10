That's What He Said - Pacers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 91-97 defeat to Indiana.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Difference between the third quarter and other quarters: “Well, I thought we started the game really going through the motions, and I thought they started the game really playing with great force and purpose. And I just thought we – we did a better job of that in the third quarter. There wasn’t anything tactically to change, because there was nothing tactically to talk about at halftime. I thought that their force, their purpose, their aggressiveness, their speed was an issue.” RE: Fourth quarter: “Fourth quarter, we had a couple of chances to – to take the lead there, when it was 80-78, and we didn’t convert three or four possessions. We finally did take the lead but then they did a great job with that (Victor) Oladipo/(Myles) Turner pick and roll. We were back – or we were dropping and trying to keep Oladipo in front of us, and he scored, on the pull-ups. We blitzed it, Turner hits the shot against Al (Horford). We switched it, Turner dunks it on the – on rebound. Like, they did a great job of playing against every – everything you can do against it, and credit them for that.” RE: Whether fatigue affected shots not falling and players not attacking as much in the fourth quarter: “Yeah. Maybe. I think it’s – when you dig yourself a big hole, I mean, that’s pretty – that’s usual – that’s typical. I would just say that, you know, I think that our biggest issue as a team is we – we aren’t crisp. We don’t crisply do things on offense. We – we – we are probably more of a short-cut taking team then we need to be, to be the best version of ourselves, and I thought that hurt us in the first half more than in the second, but certainly then you’re digging such a hole that it can be a number of things why you can get back over the hump. But, you know, in the first half, I mean, maybe it’s their speed, maybe it’s the force they were playing with, but for every reason we were – we were behind on everything. And I think it starts with our desire to really, really execute.” RE: Was fatigue an issue in the first half, after the overtime game last night: “No. I mean, I’ve seen these guys, obviously, that’s part of the NBA. That’s part of the schedule. You don’t make excuses for that. Everybody has those things. And I’ve seen us play a lot more focused and a lot more crisp when we’re tired, than we did in that first half.” RE: Reason why Greg Monroe didn’t play in the second half “I thought that I could’ve gone with anybody in that group at the big spots, but with the desire to really execute at a higher level, I felt like we had to go with the guys that have been here. And then we had to play small after our starting group, I felt like, because speed was an issue in the first half for our team.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Difference, after taking the lead, down the stretch: “Energy, probably. It just took a lot to even get back until that point. They were just a lot fresher down the stretch, and, you know, making plays, and Victor Oladipo just getting downhill and making some tough shots and some pullups as well. You know. But we had no chance of being there—like, we had no reason being in that game anyway. We fought back, we battled back, but they – they came out and just really hit us in the mouth in the first half. And obviously, you know, there’s a decision that you have to make at halftime whether you’re going to concede or whether you’re going to fight. And we made the choice to fight which we, for the most part, do. You know, sometimes it’s too late, and tonight it just was a little too late.” RE: Whether fatigue was a factor tonight: “Fatigue is always a factor. It’s always a factor playing in the NBA. But, hey, we get played pretty handsomely to be out there and take care of our bodies and demand a lot from ourselves. So, I mean, it’s just a game. I love it, ups and downs of it.” RE: Impressions of Paul Pierce, when he was younger “Truth. Going against my favorite player, Kobe (Bryant). Just giving him fits – and I have a picture saved – Kobe walking off and all of the green confetti. You know, this is back before I became a Celtic – I just want to let you guys know that. You know, Kobe’s walking off the floor, and I go home, and I re-watch the highlights of Games 1 through 6 and you see the – I think it was Game – whatever game it was in LA, Pierce had that black leather knee brace on. And he just put on an unbelievable show in front of his hometown crowd. And he just always rose to the occasion. Just consistently wanted that shot, wanted that possession, and then you saw him just flourish when he had other great players around him. You know, those first few years he was trying to get there, and struggling a little bit, which all young players do, and then he got – he got some dogs around him and they just – they just elevated him and it was so awesome to see, you know, that talent be elevated with other great players. And you still see how he much he separated himself from everyone else. And whatever the team needed, Doc (Rivers) gave him the green light. It’s not like he needed the green light to shoot anyway. So as you can see, as you can hear, I’m a fan. I’ve been a fan for a long time. I’m a fan of a lot of greats, but his legacy will live on forever on Sunday, with his jersey retired with a lot of other great players that played within the organization and around the league.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: Fourth quarter: “I think, like I said, ‘Too little, too late.’ That’s what Brad (Stevens) said. And I think we – we fought really hard to get back into the game but – it’s hard, going on those crazy runs that we did, to maintain that. And if we would’ve maintained it in the first half, we probably would’ve been in a better position towards the end of the game.” RE: Victor Oladipo “He’s a really good player, and really comfortable, too. You know, he went to college in Indiana and now he’s playing for the Pacers; I think there’s some type of connectivity there. It’s where he really feels at home, he really feels comfortable on the floor. And he’s getting to his spots, and you can just see the confidence just emerging, like when he’s on the floor. And when someone has confidence like that, no matter their ability, I think confidence is a key to success.”