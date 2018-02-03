That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Hawks at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 119-110 victory over Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
TERRY ROZIER
MIKE BUDENHOLZER
ERSAN ILYASOVA
TAUREAN PRINCE
Tags
Horford, Al, Rozier, Terry, Stevens, Brad, Hawks, Celtics

Related Content

Horford, Al

Rozier, Terry

Stevens, Brad