That's What He Said - Knicks at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 103-73 victory over New York.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Terry Rozier’s starting and getting a triple-double: “Well, when I got the update on Shane (Larkin) I was pretty sure he’d play 48 minutes. But I thought he played great, and, you know, he just made the right basketball play. He did a couple of things that he hasn’t done before with regard to the lob and a couple of the looks that he made, I thought, really quickly. He’s done them before but he made them very, very consistently tonight. And then obviously he’s always good coming off those screens and shooting and scoring. So it was good to – it was good to see him play well. I’m happy for him. He deserves it.” RE: Update on Marcus Morris’ injury: “Fell on his butt. And, don’t know – don’t know how he’s going to feel tomorrow. It sounds like he’ll probably be pretty sore, but we’ll wait and see. We’ll know more tomorrow.” RE: Explanation about what happened when Morris went down: “Yeah, we can’t stop the clock, because it’s their ball. So, I can’t call timeout until the foul occurs. Then you can call timeout, walk out on the floor, help him up. We fouled away from the ball. So, I guess we didn’t cover that entire scenario in the preseason.” RE: Having Al Horford facilitate the offense, including playing point guard: “That’s fun. This is what you – this is the fun stuff. We were planning on playing, especially when Kyrie (Irving) was out of the game, we were planning on playing big like that with Gordon (Hayward) as the point. And so, if you remember at the end of the Philadelphia game, that’s how we played, and felt pretty good about it. Looked back at some of the Bulls stuff from last year when he brought the ball up against the Bulls in the playoffs, and told everybody beforehand that he could very well be the point guard on our big group. So, it was fun to see him play that way.” RE: How much the Celtics have practiced having Horford play point guard: “We play a five-out. We play a bunch of five-out actions where we can call them on the fly, where he usually will receive the pass from the point guard. But we just told him, ‘Bring it up, and we’ll play out of that way.’ And, like I said, we did it last year in the playoffs against the Bulls when they were really picking Isaiah (Thomas) up. And then we, you know, did it in the last three minutes of the Philly game when we made that run to come back. So, wasn’t the first time we’ve done it, but it was something that we felt like we were going to have to do tonight.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: How are you feeling? “Sore, very sore. I’m going to go home and ice and see how I feel tomorrow.” RE: What was going through your head when you fell? “At first I thought I didn’t hear one whistle for a foul or any whistle. I feel like there should have been something instead of just continuing to let the ball go. Other than that I knew I was going to be sore, but I was able to get up and walk off.” RE: Taking control of the game: “I think we played great defense on them. Terry Rozier on both sides of the ball was tremendous. Congrats to him on his first triple double. He’s one of our toughest competitors and I think he changed the game with his intensity, moving the ball from side to side. JB (Jaylen Brown) had a crazy dunk and I think that shocked them (Knicks) a little bit too.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How were you able to take control in the third to make the gap? “I think we just played with pace. Terry (Rozier) set the pace from the start of the game as to how we were going to play and we just went as he went.” RE: Talk about Terry, first career start, first triple double: “That’s amazing. That is a testament to him. As soon as he gets the opportunity and that’s what we see. I give all props to Terry, he’s been working his butt off all year and this is the first time he’s gotten the opportunity to start. He puts up a triple double, that’s just a true testament to his hard work and the dedication he puts on his craft.” TERRY ROZIER RE: Triple double in first career start: “I guess so, that was the plan this morning (laughs). Just worked out perfect for me. Got to knock down shots at the beginning of the game, hit the open man, I’m always going to get in there and rebound. It was just a great night.” RE: Emotions when found out starting: “Actually I came in after treatment this morning on my ankle and I saw Brad (Stevens) and he told me be ready to start tonight. I was just thinking ok, yeah right. It’s been on my mind all day, just be aggressive from the start and it’s my first career start so I was just telling myself just to be aggressive. It was a great night.” RE: Any nerves? “No. I think the nerves is better when you start, than coming off the bench speaking for myself (laughs).”