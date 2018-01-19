That's What He Said - Magic at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 95-103 defeat to Orlando.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Today’s offense: “Offense was great for three of the four quarters; in the third quarter it was bad. You know, it was one quarter that really caught up to us. Obviously in the fourth quarter, we had some transition opportunities that we didn’t convert early-on, so that’ll skew the fourth-quarter numbers, but the third quarter offense was – was poor. But today was not about the offensive side. It was about – they shot – I felt like they were shooting layups for the most part during tonight, even the ones they missed late. And you know, you’ve got to play well. We haven’t played well consistently on both ends for a while now.” RE: Defense allowing (Evan) Fournier some open shots: “Well I think – it’s like, the first play of the game, Jaylen (Brown) comes inches away from getting a steal and Fournier sees the ball go through the net. That’s a bad start. Because it just – it’s just one of those plays. It’s the right play by Jaylen; he just was a millisecond late. But ultimately, those guys got really comfortable, which to their credit, they earned that. They played really good. I thought their bench, when they came in at the end of the first quarter/start of the second was terrific. And changed kind of the complexion of the game. And the one thing I don’t want to do, like, we could’ve done some things a lot better. But those guys have had a hard year and they deserve the credit for the way they played today. They were really good today.” RE: How he approaches this road trip “One game at a time. One meeting at a time. Everything else, we’ll figure out how to play better. I thought we actually did some things better today. Especially on the offensive end in the first half. But you’ve got to play both ends; you’ve got to put it all together.” RE: How Irving looked after missing the last game: “I thought he looked good. I thought he was – he was, obviously, in attack mode the whole night. I thought he looked good.” RE: Early fouls leading to free-throws, and missing out on 50/50 rebounds, getting the Celtics behind: “Yeah, I mean I think the game – the game honors those things. Results usually honor those things. I thought they were really good being active around the rim; got their hands on a lot of balls, came up with a lot, like you said, ‘til that fourth-quarter spurt. And then we got a bunch of stops in a row and we missed a bunch of layups and transition opportunities in a row. But I’ll go back and look at it before really commenting on it, but clearly I thought they earned the win.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How do you explain the third quarter? “I give credit to the Magic. They came out and played really connected. They just outplayed us today. They made a lot of tough shots. I think we were pretty solid on defense, I just think they were really good today. We’ve got to be better next game.” RE: Did you underestimate them? “I wouldn’t say that. We didn’t underestimate them. They’ve been playing a lot better than they’ve been playing all year, and they have a really good team, and they’ve been through some ups and downs, but they came out today and played.” AL HORFORD RE: What were they doing in the third quarter that was so effective? “I felt like, I’ll have to look at the film, early in the quarter we got some really good shots, really good looks that just didn’t fall. Then they got into a rhythm a little bit and they had it going. They’re a good team. You can’t underestimate any team. I don’t think we necessarily did, but we need to have that sense of urgency like we started the game and be able to hold that throughout the game. I think that’s important." RE: What’s the key to getting back on track after losing 3 in a row? “I think it’s having a good practice tomorrow, looking at this film, seeing what we need to do and once we get into the games, we have to understand teams are coming for us. I’ve felt like we handled it ok throughout the season, but it’s even more evident now. So we have to do a good job of making sure that we’re bringing the fire and they’re not bring it to us.”