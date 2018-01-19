That's What He Said - 76ers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 80-89 defeat to Philadelphia.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What the Sixers were able to do defensively, without Kyrie Irving on the court: “Well first of all, they’re a really good defensive team, so I don’t want to take anything away from them. I just didn’t think we played hard enough on offense. I thought we played hard on defense. And it’s, I guess, a unique game when you’re playing hard on one end of the floor but not on the other, but we just, you know, we were very sloppy, over-dribbled, dribble didn’t take us anywhere, not moving the ball, not getting to spots. And when Kyrie’s out, you’ve got to be even better at those things. So, and then at the end of the game, you turn it up to a different level on offense, and goo things happen.” RE: Factors leading to the high number of turnovers: “Well again, I don’t want to take anything away from Philadelphia. They turn people over. They certainly made us look poor. But if you’re not going to own your space then you’re going to turn the ball over. And that’s two – out of the last two games we’ve played against Philadelphia – that’s six out of eight quarters. So, we’ve been dominated. So, that should’ve been a – an alert to be better with the ball. To be tougher with the ball and owning your space and getting to spots and everything else and we just weren’t." RE: Are you worried that players could feel they can always come back from a deficit, since they’ve done it so many times this year? “Yeah, and that’s a good question. If we do, we won’t be very good. So that’ll take care of itself. That’ll humble us enough and we’ll keep losing. I mean, that’s what happens when you do that. So, other teams get better as the year goes on and they get better at holding those leads, and get better at playing in that situation. And, I never thought we had much of a shot, even when we were making that run at the end. I just thought they dominated the game. You know, sometimes the game goes the way it deserves to go.” RE: Do you just turn the page on this game? “Not for me. No. I’m disappointed in our offensive effort.” RE: Did it take a while for what he said, to resonate? “It at least took 15 seconds. And probably more like 44 minutes is how long it took to resonate. We just didn’t play hard enough, on offense. And again, we played really hard on defense and it’s a testament to them that we knew coming in that you have to play with great intensity on offense to get what you want, because they deny you, they switch, they’re long, they’re athletic. Without (J.J. Redick) they’re going to play longer guys, so you knew there was going to be more switching. And we – very rarely do people talk about, like, the motor and the offensive – how hard you have to play on that end. And we just didn’t do it.” MARCUS SMART RE: Why has playing offense been an issue lately: We need to play harder on both ends. That’s two games opposing bigs come in and really control the game and that takes a team effort. We were leaving guys on islands and forcing everybody to fend for themselves. On the offensive end we got real stagnant tonight, trying to find it. Instead of being basketball players we became robots. RE: No Kyrie, but that still doesn’t explain the effort, right: With or without Kyrie, that’s unacceptable. We’ve played many games without Kyrie and won, tonight was just a fight for our force. We just acted like we didn’t know what we were doing out there. RE: Is there any rust or lackadaisicalness coming off that trip to London: Nah, both teams played out there, both came home to the same weather... Nobody had any type of advantage. It was just playing hard. We know that team (76ers) plays hard every game and this game they just got us. JAYLEN BROWN RE: Brad had called out effort on the offensive end, how did you feel out there: I just think we had a tough night trying to figure things out with Kyrie (Irving) being out. Not trying to make that an excuse but the ball kind of stuck on their side of the floor. We just didn’t get enough ball movement… they were switching everything and I give credit to the Sixers, they defended us really well. RE: In these past two games, why haven’t you been able to get it done late in the game: I think it’s a number of things. We dug ourselves in a deep hole for one. We did ourselves a disservice by shooting ourselves in the foot and not moving the ball, making it hard on ourselves to score. If we made it easier for each other, we probably would have won this game. RE: The Harvard education program reached out to you on Twitter today, what was your reaction: Aw man, that was dope. It was exciting. I want to possibly take classes or even enroll. So for them to reach out to me to come up there to speak, that’s big so I was really excited and I can’t wait to get up there and be a part of the Harvard education program.