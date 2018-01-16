That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Pelicans at Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: What went wrong after having the lead late in regulation?
“Well I mean, you’ve got to play the whole way through. And tonight, obviously, it’s a 53-minute game. But I’ll go back and watch but I’m guessing we didn’t defend the way we wanted to for more than 10 or 12 minutes all night. So that was number one, and it kind of puts you in a tough spot. And then, you know, we had a drought there late where we had some good looks that didn’t go and we had some possessions that weren’t as good.”
RE: What can be done when Anthony Davis is hitting shots with such a high release?
“You’ve got to make his catches harder. You’ve got to be more alert as a team. We’ve got to be, just, better. I thought our lack of defense started in transition all night. I thought we were really, really behind for whatever reason. They were pushing the tempo; they did a great job of that. They only played eight guys, so we have no excuses not to be back. But I thought that they really hurt us in transition. And Davis was awesome. I mean, he was great.”
RE: Jrue Holiday:
“Holiday’s – he’s been making clutch baskets all year, you know? And you’d think that – obviously with Davis and (DeMarcus) Cousins they’ve got a lot of guys to go to – but Holiday, probably, at least in the films that I’ve watched, has shot it or made those plays just as much. And he’s a former all-star and a guy that’s played at a high level. Looks like he’s probably getting more healthy than he was a couple years ago, and that probably adds to it. They’re a good team, and obviously very talented.”
RE: His relationship with – and the legacy of – Jo Jo White, who passed away before tonight’s game:
“Well I didn’t get a chance to know him real well, but my times that I spend with him he was always super kind. He was always clearly really appreciative to have been a part of the Boston Celtics, and you just appreciated kind of how he treated everybody. And when he was around, you could tell, like, he had an influence on our guys and am impact on our guys. And it’s really sad. You know, our hearts, obviously, goes out to their family.”
AL HORFORD
RE: You guys are typically so good in late game situations, what was different about tonight?
“I think that we were a little laid back throughout the game for whatever reason, just a little too relaxed. During those times we have to be able to execute better and we’ve been doing a good job of that all year, but for some reason tonight we didn’t. All game we were a little careless and it just carried over there at the end. We were up five and we thought we had it and it just got away from us.”
RE: The layup could have anything to do with it:
“I’m not sure. I thought we were just sloppy on the offensive end and couldn’t capitalize on a lot of opportunities and transitions and I think that hurt us.”
RE: How did those two bigs kind of create some problems for you guys, Al:
“They created a lot of problems. They did a really good job of really playing their game. We tried to contain them as best we could and obviously (Anthony) Davis had a big night tonight."
RE: Brad (Stevens) stuck with Daniel (Theis) down the stretch, what kind of a different look did he give you guys:
“I thought Daniel was great, just his energy defensively. He hit a big three there toward the end of the fourth, which was a huge lift for us. A lot of good energy. I was glad to see he was able to step up for the opportunity.”
RE: How different is it coming into this league at 27 versus 19, especially in the fourth at the front court?
“Yeah, I think it’s a big difference. He has some experience from overseas, even though he’s a rookie in the NBA, he just has a good feel for the game. That’s why I feel he has been able to transition so easily to our game.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: How did the three feel in those final seconds?
“It felt good. I can live with those results. There were a lot of things that happened throughout the game that got us to that point. We had to fight back and do some things. Just having a slow first half and some other things we could have corrected, but we fought back and gave ourselves a chance to take it to overtime and tied the game with my three at the end, but we had some other opportunities we could have taken advantage of that just didn’t go our way, but hat just part of the game. Take it as a learning experience.”
RE: You guys are usually so good executing late, what was different this time?
“We can’t come back every game. It’s as simple as that. Sometimes another team is going to hold the lead and they’re going to play well. They were definitely feeling comfortable tonight in terms of their offense and what they were doing. They made it tough within the lane and on my drives and with penetration. When you have two great bigs like that Demarcus (Cousins) and Anthony (Davis) and Jrue (Holiday) was solid and Rajon (Rondo) chipped in as well. They were playing pretty well with a great pace. We were on our heels for a little bit until we started fighting back “
ALVIN GENTRY
RE: Thoughts on tonight’s win:
“Just a good basketball game between two good teams. I thought we did a great job defensively in the first half containing Kyrie (Irving), but you know that is not going to last the entire game and at some stage he’s going to try to take over the game and he did. I thought we hung in and really were terrific. I thought DeMarcus (Cousins) did a good job. I thought Ian Clark probably played his best game for us. Down the stretch Jrue (Holiday) was great. We came up with stops when we absolutely had to and then we were able to make some plays down the stretch that was the difference in the game.”
RE: Concerned Anthony Davis was too contained by Celtics to get the win in 4th quarter?
“I think they did a good job on him, but also he had played a long stretch of minutes and I think that he was fatigued more than anything. We were trying to find a way to give him a few minutes rest, but it just wasn’t there to be able to do. When we needed him (Davis) most and when we needed Jrue (Holiday) most I think they came through and that’s the big thing. We beat a really good team and especially defensively. At the end of the game, it’s really, really hard to score against this team, they are so good defensively, individually and from a team standpoint. They do a lot of good things defensively and we were still able to come up with some big plays.”
IAN CLARK
RE: Tonight’s win:
“I think this was one of our best performances of the year. We played together, but it started on the defensive end. We executed the game plan really, really well. Obviously in the 3rd quarter they kind of got lose, but we knew we were going to make a run. I think for the most part we played the way that we are capable of playing.”
RE: Describing the team overcoming to win in OT:
“It shows the growth of our team. We’ve been talking about it all year, the level that we can play at and I think we showed it tonight. On this road trip especially. Obviously, we have one more tomorrow and we are going to make sure we close it out the right way and we are taking the right steps.”
ANTHONY DAVIS
RE: What did you like the most about tonight’s win?
“It was a great win for us. They tested us, we were up, came back made a run, guys made shots: Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Al Horford. Those guys made plays and took it to overtime and we just wanted to keep battling, keep fighting. We knew it was going to be a tough game for us. These guys are the best team in the league so to come in here on their home floor and get a win definitely did a lot for our confidence. We will just try to go out tomorrow and get another one.”
RE: What Jrue Holiday did at end of game to help win:
“Coach set up this play where he came to the sideline, pick and roll and he was just making reads. They kept worrying about me so much diving to the rim and Jrue was just able to make little jumpers. Took it to overtime for us, got some separation for us and we were able to come down and get some stops. He had a great defensive play on Kyrie (Irving) and we just got the rebound. It was a big time win for us.”