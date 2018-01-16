That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Pelicans at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-116 defeat to New Orleans.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
KYRIE IRVING
ALVIN GENTRY
IAN CLARK
ANTHONY DAVIS
Tags
Horford, Al, Irving, Kyrie, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Postgame

Related Content

Horford, Al

Irving, Kyrie

Stevens, Brad