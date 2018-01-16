That's What He Said - Pelicans at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-116 defeat to New Orleans.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What went wrong after having the lead late in regulation? “Well I mean, you’ve got to play the whole way through. And tonight, obviously, it’s a 53-minute game. But I’ll go back and watch but I’m guessing we didn’t defend the way we wanted to for more than 10 or 12 minutes all night. So that was number one, and it kind of puts you in a tough spot. And then, you know, we had a drought there late where we had some good looks that didn’t go and we had some possessions that weren’t as good.” RE: What can be done when Anthony Davis is hitting shots with such a high release? “You’ve got to make his catches harder. You’ve got to be more alert as a team. We’ve got to be, just, better. I thought our lack of defense started in transition all night. I thought we were really, really behind for whatever reason. They were pushing the tempo; they did a great job of that. They only played eight guys, so we have no excuses not to be back. But I thought that they really hurt us in transition. And Davis was awesome. I mean, he was great.” RE: Jrue Holiday: “Holiday’s – he’s been making clutch baskets all year, you know? And you’d think that – obviously with Davis and (DeMarcus) Cousins they’ve got a lot of guys to go to – but Holiday, probably, at least in the films that I’ve watched, has shot it or made those plays just as much. And he’s a former all-star and a guy that’s played at a high level. Looks like he’s probably getting more healthy than he was a couple years ago, and that probably adds to it. They’re a good team, and obviously very talented.” RE: His relationship with – and the legacy of – Jo Jo White, who passed away before tonight’s game: “Well I didn’t get a chance to know him real well, but my times that I spend with him he was always super kind. He was always clearly really appreciative to have been a part of the Boston Celtics, and you just appreciated kind of how he treated everybody. And when he was around, you could tell, like, he had an influence on our guys and am impact on our guys. And it’s really sad. You know, our hearts, obviously, goes out to their family.” AL HORFORD RE: You guys are typically so good in late game situations, what was different about tonight? “I think that we were a little laid back throughout the game for whatever reason, just a little too relaxed. During those times we have to be able to execute better and we’ve been doing a good job of that all year, but for some reason tonight we didn’t. All game we were a little careless and it just carried over there at the end. We were up five and we thought we had it and it just got away from us.” RE: The layup could have anything to do with it: “I’m not sure. I thought we were just sloppy on the offensive end and couldn’t capitalize on a lot of opportunities and transitions and I think that hurt us.” RE: How did those two bigs kind of create some problems for you guys, Al: “They created a lot of problems. They did a really good job of really playing their game. We tried to contain them as best we could and obviously (Anthony) Davis had a big night tonight." RE: Brad (Stevens) stuck with Daniel (Theis) down the stretch, what kind of a different look did he give you guys: “I thought Daniel was great, just his energy defensively. He hit a big three there toward the end of the fourth, which was a huge lift for us. A lot of good energy. I was glad to see he was able to step up for the opportunity.” RE: How different is it coming into this league at 27 versus 19, especially in the fourth at the front court? “Yeah, I think it’s a big difference. He has some experience from overseas, even though he’s a rookie in the NBA, he just has a good feel for the game. That’s why I feel he has been able to transition so easily to our game.” KYRIE IRVING RE: How did the three feel in those final seconds? “It felt good. I can live with those results. There were a lot of things that happened throughout the game that got us to that point. We had to fight back and do some things. Just having a slow first half and some other things we could have corrected, but we fought back and gave ourselves a chance to take it to overtime and tied the game with my three at the end, but we had some other opportunities we could have taken advantage of that just didn’t go our way, but hat just part of the game. Take it as a learning experience.” RE: You guys are usually so good executing late, what was different this time? “We can’t come back every game. It’s as simple as that. Sometimes another team is going to hold the lead and they’re going to play well. They were definitely feeling comfortable tonight in terms of their offense and what they were doing. They made it tough within the lane and on my drives and with penetration. When you have two great bigs like that Demarcus (Cousins) and Anthony (Davis) and Jrue (Holiday) was solid and Rajon (Rondo) chipped in as well. They were playing pretty well with a great pace. We were on our heels for a little bit until we started fighting back “