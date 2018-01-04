That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 102-88 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What this victory should do to the team’s psyche and confidence: “I think that that stuff is obviously important, but I think it’s more important to just kind of stay in the moment, prepare, play the right way, and, you know, we’re not going to go out and overdo this. I mean, they were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, we had a couple of days off, we looked fresh, I thought, which is a welcome sign. And then, and then we’ve got a tough one Friday, that we’ve got to turn our attention to.” RE: Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier’s freshness and aggressiveness off the bench: “They were great. They were great. And then Daniel Theis, too, coming in and making those shots in the first half. Like, sometimes against teams like this you have to score; it’s obvious you have to score to kind of keep the other team at bay. You know, when (Kyle) Korver goes on that mini-run that he does, even those really, really hard shots, we went down and scored enough to kind of maintain a lead and our composure to then – once we were able to get some stops – push the lead out. But I thought those two guards off the bench were really important for that.” RE: Getting the combinations of players he wants, now that the team is healthy again: “Well, I don’t know that we exactly know them, as far as exactly how it’ll all fit together. I mean, there’s going to be games where we’ll start (Al) Horford and (Aron) Baynes and Theis will play 20 minutes, you know. And there will be games where it’s a little bit more difficult to do that, based on the shooting that’s out on the floor. And so, I just appreciate the willingness of all these guys to play their roles to the best of their ability, because that’s how teams work.” RE: How having more length and athleticism this year helps, especially against Cleveland: “It’s all – it’s all about being able to be versatile and switch. It’s one of the things with having (Marcus) Morris out, (Semi) Ojeleye out, (Jaylen) Brown missing some games, obviously (Gordon) Hayward, that we haven’t been able to take advantage of here, recently, as much, but it’s really important. You know, against LeBron (James), there’s nobody that can guard him the whole game, so you have to throw as many bodies at him as you can, and then pray.” RE: Jayson Tatum’s consistency in the first half of his first season: “Yeah, he’s good. He’s a good player. I mean, I think he’s got a chance to be really good, so hopefully he stays the course.” AL HORFORD RE: How were you able to hold the Cavaliers to a season low 88 points? “I think we just had good energy. Guys were flying around. Really making second, third efforts. We were pretty locked in.” RE: What impresses you most about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? I just think that they just play with a lot of confidence. That’s the biggest thing that impresses me. When a rookie comes in, or you’re on a new team, sometimes you’re trying to feel yourself out, don’t want to step on any toes, you’re not sure about certain things. They’re very assertive, aggressive offensively, knowing when to take shots. And on defense they just keep getting better. So that’s a really good time for our team.” TERRY ROZIER RE: Where did that aggression come from tonight? “Just playing ball. Same thing applies. Not thinking. Just having a lot of fun. Competing. It opened it up for me.” RE: Defensively, how were you able to hold the Cavaliers down? “Just flying around. Pay attention to details. Our coaches had the game plan set up for us. We do our best to try and follow it. And try to make it tough for them. And that’s what we did. We’re not going to have a perfect game but, we tried to make them work for every bucket they had.” RE: Lebron James said he was impressed with how you’ve improved: “That’s Big Time. I don’t know. I’m going to keep working. Keep getting better. It’s good coming from him. I just want to stay working. Keep Working.”