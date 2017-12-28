That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Rockets at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 99-98 victory over Houston.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
TERRY ROZIER
MIKE D'ANTONI
ERIC GORDON
JAMES HARDEN
Tags
Horford, Al, Rozier, Terry, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Postgame

Related Content

Horford, Al

Rozier, Terry

Stevens, Brad