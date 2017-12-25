That's What He Said - Wizards at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-103 victory over Washington.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Washington’s 12-0 run at the end of the game: “Obviously, didn’t play great offense; had a couple rim out but also had a couple of turnovers. And then, you know, I thought their best players were comfortable all night. I didn’t feel like we were into (Bradley) Beal at the level you needed to be; I thought we were really lucky that he had kind of an ‘off’ shooting night. And then obviously (John) Wall got downhill on us on a bunch of different matchups. And then probably most importantly, the wing rebounding on the offensive glass. I mean, those are killer possessions when you have a stop and you just can’t finish that stop. You know, we turned and looked instead of blocked out most of the night, and it ended up costing us.” RE: Frustration around Washington’s rebounding and second-chance points: “Again, I think it’s not only – as you know – it’s not just 10 points. It’s the idea that you had a stop and then you gave up a basket. You know, like, you’ve got to finish plays at a better level. You know that’s been a pretty consistent theme with us over the last couple weeks; we’re not rebounding from the wing the way we did earlier in the year, and against these guys you don’t have that margin for error. They’re just too good. And I thought they had their way with us in a lot of ways.” RE: Reason for allowing other teams to get offensive rebounds: “I’m sure that each rebound has its own story. But as you go back and look at it, I felt like we were in position to block out quite a bit. We just turned and followed the ball instead of went to the body.” RE: Update on Jaylen Brown’s limping at the end of the game: “I don’t know. I don’t have any update.” RE: Are you concerned with fourth-quarter offense, and that players are “waiting” for Kyrie Irving? “Today, in that moment, yeah, maybe we did that a little bit. But is it a huge concern? Not as big a concern as getting our rebounding back and not turning the ball over.” AL HORFORD RE: What’s different about this team from the team that won 16 in a row? “There’s not much difference, I just think that you go through ups and downs in a season. You know tonight I felt good about our chances. We put ourselves in position to win the game, we weren’t able to do it but they were. We are still the same team, I actually think that we are better. RE: How are you better? “Well we’re 30 plus games in, we feel better as a group, we know each other a little more, (Jayson) Tatum has more experience, a lot of our younger guys have more experience and we are going to continue to get better. It’s a long season, disappointed about tonight. I felt like we had our chances there to kind of take the game and we just didn’t take it. TERRY ROZIER RE: How difficult is it when you get a defensive stop and then give up the offensive rebound? “I mean it’s very tough, we are working so hard on defense and it happened a lot tonight where they got to the board before us but that’s all effort and being tough so we was the best rebounding team in the league at the beginning of the season so like coach said, that’s a choice and we’ve got to make that choice to rebound.” RE: You choose to rebound every night, what was different tonight for you guys? “I mean we talked about it before the game. Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre and the corner crash, they got a lot of that. Disappointing when you work so hard on defense and you get the rebound. You know we just gotta pay attention to detail more and fight for the ball.”