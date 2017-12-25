That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Wizards at Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Washington’s 12-0 run at the end of the game:
“Obviously, didn’t play great offense; had a couple rim out but also had a couple of turnovers. And then, you know, I thought their best players were comfortable all night. I didn’t feel like we were into (Bradley) Beal at the level you needed to be; I thought we were really lucky that he had kind of an ‘off’ shooting night. And then obviously (John) Wall got downhill on us on a bunch of different matchups. And then probably most importantly, the wing rebounding on the offensive glass. I mean, those are killer possessions when you have a stop and you just can’t finish that stop. You know, we turned and looked instead of blocked out most of the night, and it ended up costing us.”
RE: Frustration around Washington’s rebounding and second-chance points:
“Again, I think it’s not only – as you know – it’s not just 10 points. It’s the idea that you had a stop and then you gave up a basket. You know, like, you’ve got to finish plays at a better level. You know that’s been a pretty consistent theme with us over the last couple weeks; we’re not rebounding from the wing the way we did earlier in the year, and against these guys you don’t have that margin for error. They’re just too good. And I thought they had their way with us in a lot of ways.”
RE: Reason for allowing other teams to get offensive rebounds:
“I’m sure that each rebound has its own story. But as you go back and look at it, I felt like we were in position to block out quite a bit. We just turned and followed the ball instead of went to the body.”
RE: Update on Jaylen Brown’s limping at the end of the game:
“I don’t know. I don’t have any update.”
RE: Are you concerned with fourth-quarter offense, and that players are “waiting” for Kyrie Irving?
“Today, in that moment, yeah, maybe we did that a little bit. But is it a huge concern? Not as big a concern as getting our rebounding back and not turning the ball over.”
AL HORFORD
RE: What’s different about this team from the team that won 16 in a row?
“There’s not much difference, I just think that you go through ups and downs in a season. You know tonight I felt good about our chances. We put ourselves in position to win the game, we weren’t able to do it but they were. We are still the same team, I actually think that we are better.
RE: How are you better?
“Well we’re 30 plus games in, we feel better as a group, we know each other a little more, (Jayson) Tatum has more experience, a lot of our younger guys have more experience and we are going to continue to get better. It’s a long season, disappointed about tonight. I felt like we had our chances there to kind of take the game and we just didn’t take it.
TERRY ROZIER
RE: How difficult is it when you get a defensive stop and then give up the offensive rebound?
“I mean it’s very tough, we are working so hard on defense and it happened a lot tonight where they got to the board before us but that’s all effort and being tough so we was the best rebounding team in the league at the beginning of the season so like coach said, that’s a choice and we’ve got to make that choice to rebound.”
RE: You choose to rebound every night, what was different tonight for you guys?
“I mean we talked about it before the game. Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre and the corner crash, they got a lot of that. Disappointing when you work so hard on defense and you get the rebound. You know we just gotta pay attention to detail more and fight for the ball.”
SCOTT BROOKS
RE: Significance of tonight’s win:
“I thought we did a great job of attacking all the 50/50 balls. I thought we were aggressive, I thought we didn’t let up, we just kept chipping away at what we needed to do. I thought Keiff (Markeiff Morris) was really, really good. He showed a lot of physicality, he was a big part of our win and Kelly (Oubre Jr.) was the same way. Always look at John (Wall) and Brad (Bradley Beal) and how well they play and how many big plays they make. You win games with your other guys stepping up, big moments and I thought those guys were a huge part of our win.”
RE: Going with small ball lineup :
“Yeah. Keiff (Markeiff Morris) is rounding himself into good condition and you can play him at the five and when he shows the physicality that he showed tonight its one of our best lineups. We are hard to stop because we have so many scorers and playmakers on the floor. Then John (Wall) makes special plays for his team and tonight we felt like we saw things we could take advantage of. I thought our guys did a great job offensive rebounding when they went small.”
MARCIN GORTAT
RE: Significance of tonight’s game closing it out:
“It was a great effort, outstanding effort. I wish we could play a TV game every time because people just literally showed up and we gave 110% effort and unbelievable energy, focus, and we didn’t get distracted and we didn’t drop our heads down after a turnover or missed shot. We just continued to play hard.”
RE: Effort tonight in closing the game out:
“It was a great effort, team effort also from a lot of players coming off the bench. We didn’t hang our heads down and we just continued to fight. We have to understand that we are a great team and we just got to bring it every day. It’s all about consistency right now for us.”
BRADLEY BEAL
RE: What did you think tonight from an emotion/effort standpoint?
“It was great. We played great for 48 minutes and it was a game of runs. The thing I’m most proud of is this is a team that is good scoring the ball down the stretch and closing out games. Taking away a lot of those big shots and getting stops when we needed to.”
RE: Why were you better at taking away shots and getting stops tonight?
“I don’t know. It goes back to our record against teams over 500 and this is, I guess you can call it one of those situations; this is Christmas Day, anxiety is going, this is a team that beat us last year. We had every reason in our mind to play with energy and play with focus the right way. We just got to realize that if we play like this every night we are going to be capable of winning every game.”