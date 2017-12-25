That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Wizards at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-103 victory over Washington.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
TERRY ROZIER
SCOTT BROOKS
MARCIN GORTAT
BRADLEY BEAL
Tags
Horford, Al, Rozier, Terry, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Postgame

Related Content

Horford, Al

Rozier, Terry

Stevens, Brad