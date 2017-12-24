That's What He Said - Bulls at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 117-92 victory over Chicago.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What worked so well in the third quarter: “Well, first of all I thought – I thought we played great in the first half and I thought they played great in the first half. I mean, I thought it was – we walked back in to the coaches’ meeting room at halftime and we were just kind of like, ‘That was high-level basketball both ways.’ And that was the best we’ve played in a while, and we had to be that, just to be up four at halftime, and then we continued it at the start of the third quarter and played with a pretty good purpose. I thought obviously we looked fresher; we looked like we had our legs under us. We were excited to play coming off those two tough losses. And that’s a good basketball team. I mean, and they were really playing at a high level. You could see that in the first half.” RE: Challenges with transition defense and Chicago’s offensive rebounds in the first half: “There were a few – a few, like, unique plays that led to their transition. I mean, we missed the dunks that led to their transition baskets in the first half. You make those, the ball doesn’t bounce way out, there’s a chance that you’re setting your defense, you know, those types of things. But otherwise, I felt like we were pretty locked in. We just weren’t – you know, (Nikola) Mirotic was shooting so freely on some of those plays that, you know, we just had to make another step. You know, be even more urgent and alert. But we were there. And then I just thought we played – we continued playing the same way in the third and fourth quarters – maybe they missed a couple of opportunities that they had made – but again, I thought, I thought we played pretty well and I thought even when we were down six we were playing pretty well.” RE: Jaylen Brown seeming “fresher” after a day off to rest: “I think that that helps anybody. It’ funny; we only played 48 hours ago, but I felt way better and so I’m sure that everyone else did. And I think that that’s just part of this whole thing. And you’re going to have days where you feel better than others, but you always have to try to play the right way and we need as many bodies as we can. I thought that the bench came in and did a lot of good things today, and that was really encouraging as well.” RE: Kyrie Irving’s continued ability to produce every night: “I think that’s the one thing that gets lost in all the handles and all the different moves and the plays that end up on YouTube, is how – how skilled he is shooting the ball. He’s just a tremendous shooter. He’s got beautiful touch. He doesn’t miss when you’re just doing shooting without defense. He’s an elite shooter. So it doesn’t surprise me when he goes on runs. You almost like you take for granted how good he is.” RE: Semi Ojeleye: “I don’t have an update, but he took a pretty hard fall, obviously.” DANIEL THEIS RE: How was the new mask? “I could see more. It fit better on the court. It’s fitted to my face now and the eyes are bigger so I can see.” RE: What keyed that 3rd quarter run for you guys? “I think we went back to our basketball. We played defense, we ran transitions, we made open shots, we shot the ball; we didn’t do this the last couple games when we lost. We also played faster after the misses, so we tried to run today. I think it worked out pretty good.” RE: Bench unit being more aggressive and get to the paint: “We lost to Chicago like a week ago pretty bad, like our worst game the whole season. We knew we had to do something, especially for ourselves. Both teams played well, both teams played hard so we tried to come out of the half in the 3rd quarter playing harder. Then at one point Chicago I think gave up because everybody thru the bench played hard for us. On defense we shot the ball so it was one of the better games in the past week.” RE: The bench unit, what do you guys need to find? “Defense, putting pressure on the guards and bigs and rebounds for sure. When we have Terry (Rozier), Terry is one of our best defenders on the ball, also when Shane (Larkin) is out there. Our point of emphasis is defense for sure. When the first unit plays like in the 3rd quarter to push the lead we got to keep the lead and try to get it higher and just play defense.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How were things able to open up for you offensively, especially in 3rd quarter? “Just playing off our guys. They were blitzing Kyrie (Irving) and I just got some open looks so just playing basketball and taking advantage of my opportunities.” RE: Kyrie Irving being blitzed but still finding the open guy: “He’s one of the best. A true point guard, a guy that makes the right plays, makes great decisions and he’s assertive. It makes it easier for guys like me” RE: Did you feel you were coming out, playing with a little extra edge tonight after loss to Chicago Dec 11? “For sure, we definitely came out and played. We marked this one down, even after we lost that we wanted to make an emphasis on this game. We feel like they played really well, but we beat them. And when they beat us a few weeks ago I feel like we beat ourselves. Tonight we just had to come out and play and just be the best version of us.” KYRIE IRVING RE: What keyed the run in the 3rd when you took control? “Just our pace, staying on the boards, making sure we were communicating what we needed to do to extend the lead as best we could, whether we were making shots or not. We did have a few shots go down which extended it. That is the type of basketball we want to play on a consistent basis.”