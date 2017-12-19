That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On his thoughts in the final possession:
“I’m thinking foul (Cory) Joseph, foul (Bojan) Bogdanovic, it’s too little time to do more than one trap, we were fortunate to steal the pass because if we don’t they’re shooting free throws with four seconds left and it’s a much harder shot coming…but our guys stayed in the play. We had a lot of quick guys on the floor and we’re usually a hard team to inbound and advance against, but we got fortunate Terry (Rozier) made a great play.”
RE: On mentality of the Celtics through the last few possessions:
“Kyrie (Irving) made two incredible shots to give us a chance, and I thought that we were really locked in the whole day, obviously they got on a run and (Victor) Oladipo killed us, he was great. They got us on the offensive glass a few times in the fourth quarter. They played really hard, as you know it’s not easy to start off the way we started off and to maintain it the entire game because the other team is coming at you.”
RE: On instruction to foul with under 30 seconds left:
“It was an instruction with 27 seconds left to trap twice, 19 seconds left to trap twice. Trap once with nine, but then you want to foul. When it went into Joseph after he held it for a second, fouling is the most logical outcome. But, logical doesn’t always work and I’m glad we didn’t foul.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On game-winning steal and layup:
“We were playing a diamond defense and Kyrie (Irving) and Marcus (Smart) had the first trap and Marcus was trying to yell to the referee ‘I’m fouling, I’m fouling’ but they didn’t call it, then they threw the ball to Bogdanovic and then he made the pass and I was able to get my hand on it. As soon as I stole the ball I took a look at the clock and saw that there were four seconds and I knew that I had time to take a couple dribbles and shoot a layup instead of having to pull up and take a shot.”
RE: On teammates reactions:
“It shows how we are always joking and having fun together. We took care of business. Kyrie (Irving) hit some big shots and Marcus (Smart) went down and hit that floater.”
RE: On getting off to a good start:
“When teams get down big like that, they tend to play with an edge, and they take a minute to pick it up, not trying to take any credit away from them, but they did a good job fighting back.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On the game:
“That was one hell of a game to be a part of. Credit to Indiana, who they are as individuals and a group, they stayed the course the whole entire game, they fought back, and the fourth quarter wasn’t the prettiest for us. Give credit to our defense in getting timely stops and staying the course as well.”
SHANE LARKIN
RE: On Bojan Bogdanovic’s pass at the end of the game:
“He didn’t look like he wanted to dribble, and I ran toward him as he was looking to pass. I just got my hands high and used by jumping ability and forced a hang-time pass. Lucky for us, he didn’t want any part of the ball and lofted it up there.”
NATE MCMILLAN
RE: On his thoughts on the end of the ball game:
“Get fouled, get the ball in bounds. We have free throw shooters in the game and we knew that we would probably trap one time before they fouled and they did. Cory (Joseph) got it out and Bojan (Bogdanovic) threw a long pass that was just in the air for a long time, allowed Rozier to run underneath. You just have to execute, we talked about this at the beginning of the game, against a group like this, very physical team, number one defensive team in the league and you have to use each other, you have to set screens and be strong with the ball. It really took us to the second half to play against that defense. It’s a 48-minute game and you have to execute all 48 minutes. We lost our composure. I thought in the last minute we made free throws and guys got up, we were pressing and they rolled right by us. Missed cues down the stretch cost us the game.”
RE: On what he told the team after the game:
“Stay together, you don’t point fingers, this is hard. It’s hard to take but you’re going to have to move on…We have to figure out a way to get off to a better start. I thought once again they came out and punched us in the mouth right from the start, and just dug ourselves into a hole. A good team like this, you have to be solid, you can’t allow yourself to get into holes like that and fight your way out and expect to win those games. We are able to do that, but I don’t know how many possessions in the first quarter that they scored, but they seemed like they scored every possession in that first quarter.”
RE: On giving Oladipo the ball to make something happen:
“We want to put the ball in the hands of the best player. No different than what they did with Kyrie (Irving). We’re looking to get the ball in the hands of the guy who is showing he can make plays whether he is scoring the ball, getting to the basket, or making the pass. Victor (Oladipo) is slowly showing that he wants the ball in his hands and he deserves the ball in his hands. So, yes, we’re going to put him with a combination that works. Domantas (Sabonis) was doing a good job of defending and screening and running the pick and roll action with our guards so we end up finishing.”
VICTOR OLADIPO
RE: On the mood in the locker room after the intensity of the game:
“It’s a tough loss, a tough, tough loss. We’ve gotta have a better start. It was just a crazy game. We dug ourselves the deepest hole you can imagine and again, fought our way back like clockwork but we came up short again. A few games before we came out on the winning end, but tonight, not so much, obviously. It’s a tough loss. We did some good things, some not so good things but we just gotta continue to keep getting better. It might be cliché or sound old fashioned, but it’s true. We can learn a lot from that game. We can learn a lot from every game we play, if we win or lose. We need to continue to keep learning and improving.”
RE: On if this game can be fuel going forward:
“Oh, definitely. We gave ourselves a chance to win and we competed with the best team in the Eastern Conference. We gave ourselves a chance to win, so we can be that good. We just have to continue to get better.”
CORY JOSEPH
RE: On what he can take from tonight’s game:
“We’re playing well; but it’s about experience as well. Sometimes stuff just doesn’t go your way. A couple mishaps; but stuff like that happens. We just gotta move on. The good thing is, we have another one Wednesday.”
RE: On the loss:
“Obviously people feel bad and there’s going to be those guys that take it on their shoulders, take the heat; but it was on everybody. That’s just how it goes.”