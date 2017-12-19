That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-111 victory over Indiana.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On his thoughts in the final possession: “I’m thinking foul (Cory) Joseph, foul (Bojan) Bogdanovic, it’s too little time to do more than one trap, we were fortunate to steal the pass because if we don’t they’re shooting free throws with four seconds left and it’s a much harder shot coming…but our guys stayed in the play. We had a lot of quick guys on the floor and we’re usually a hard team to inbound and advance against, but we got fortunate Terry (Rozier) made a great play.” RE: On mentality of the Celtics through the last few possessions: “Kyrie (Irving) made two incredible shots to give us a chance, and I thought that we were really locked in the whole day, obviously they got on a run and (Victor) Oladipo killed us, he was great. They got us on the offensive glass a few times in the fourth quarter. They played really hard, as you know it’s not easy to start off the way we started off and to maintain it the entire game because the other team is coming at you.” RE: On instruction to foul with under 30 seconds left: “It was an instruction with 27 seconds left to trap twice, 19 seconds left to trap twice. Trap once with nine, but then you want to foul. When it went into Joseph after he held it for a second, fouling is the most logical outcome. But, logical doesn’t always work and I’m glad we didn’t foul.” TERRY ROZIER RE: On game-winning steal and layup: “We were playing a diamond defense and Kyrie (Irving) and Marcus (Smart) had the first trap and Marcus was trying to yell to the referee ‘I’m fouling, I’m fouling’ but they didn’t call it, then they threw the ball to Bogdanovic and then he made the pass and I was able to get my hand on it. As soon as I stole the ball I took a look at the clock and saw that there were four seconds and I knew that I had time to take a couple dribbles and shoot a layup instead of having to pull up and take a shot.” RE: On teammates reactions: “It shows how we are always joking and having fun together. We took care of business. Kyrie (Irving) hit some big shots and Marcus (Smart) went down and hit that floater.” RE: On getting off to a good start: “When teams get down big like that, they tend to play with an edge, and they take a minute to pick it up, not trying to take any credit away from them, but they did a good job fighting back.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the game: “That was one hell of a game to be a part of. Credit to Indiana, who they are as individuals and a group, they stayed the course the whole entire game, they fought back, and the fourth quarter wasn’t the prettiest for us. Give credit to our defense in getting timely stops and staying the course as well.” SHANE LARKIN RE: On Bojan Bogdanovic’s pass at the end of the game: “He didn’t look like he wanted to dribble, and I ran toward him as he was looking to pass. I just got my hands high and used by jumping ability and forced a hang-time pass. Lucky for us, he didn’t want any part of the ball and lofted it up there.”