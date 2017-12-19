That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-111 victory over Indiana.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
TERRY ROZIER
KYRIE IRVING
SHANE LARKIN
NATE MCMILLAN
VICTOR OLADIPO
CORY JOSEPH
Tags
Irving, Kyrie, Larkin, Shane, Rozier, Terry, Stevens, Brad, Celtics

Related Content

Irving, Kyrie

Larkin, Shane

Rozier, Terry