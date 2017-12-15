That's What He Said - Jazz at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 95-107 defeat to Utah.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Watching the second-quarter struggles: “Yeah, second quarter kind of sent us – took us out of our rhythm. Didn’t play well the rest of the game, I didn’t think. You know, I thought we took tough shots. We weren’t playing as hard as they were, we weren’t as organized as they were – everything. And it bit us. Because I thought we started the game pretty well. I thought that we had some players play very well, which is too bad.” RE: Slipping defensively while improving offensively: “Yeah, and I think part of it is, you know, you are what you are on that night. I mean, we can throw parades about our offense on Wednesday and our defense at Detroit, and then we lay two eggs on offense in the Chicago game and this game. So, bottom line is you have to be locked in. You have to play well. You have to do what you do best, and we have a lot of guys that really didn’t play well. We got outcoached, we got outplayed, and we haven’t been in that situation very often as far as, like, from an effort standpoint, but I think twice this week we have, so that’s concerning.” RE: Did the team take its foot off the pedal when Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors went out? “No. Not Gobert – I mean, that was really early. And listen, they won six straight games without Gobert before he came back. That was when they were like rolling, rolling. And so they were playing very spaced, they had all the perimeters on the floor shooting, and so you knew that they would play that way the rest of the game. Obviously, you thought Favors would be a part of that, but then when he goes out, still, they’ve been at their best when they’ve spaced like that and have really given teams fits. And they gave us fits. We couldn’t guard them off the dribble, we couldn’t guard them at the three-point line, and then we couldn’t keep them off the glass when both teams were small.” RE: Using different lineups after Daniel Theis got hurt: “I think the reality is when your team’s not playing well, you throw some darts, because you’re just trying to find something that may stick, might work. Shane Larkin looked like he was going to be the guy again, to kind of lead that charge, and I appreciate what he’s giving us – because giving us, like, he’s changing tempo, he’s getting into guys full court, he’s playing great offense, but we just – we didn’t have enough good things happen tonight. And again, like the one thing that – two teams are playing. They played great and they deserved to win. They were clearly better coached, all that stuff. So, I’m concerned about our lack of intensity when things didn’t go our way. Our lack of fight – I thought it didn’t match theirs.” RE: Theis’ injury: “I was told he had a broken nose, so I don’t know anything else. I don’t know if he’s traveling; I don’t know anything else. I’m going to find out here, shortly.” AL HORFORD RE: What happened in the second quarter? “I think our offense got really stagnant. From the beginning of the quarter, we came into the game talking about executing, moving the ball side to side. We started the game great I felt, and the in the second we just got away from that. We started playing more one-on-one and it’s hard when you go against a team like that because they’re solid defensively. They make you earn everything you get. We got away from the plan, and I feel like it was a snowball effect from there.” RE: Did you feel as if there was a lack of intensity? “We’ve got to give Utah credit because they grind at the game and they make tough shot after tough shot… I think us not playing the right way on offense didn’t help. We played okay at times but we just need to be better in order to win. It’s not easy to win in the league and that’s a team that you really need to be focused on what you’re trying to do offensively.” KYRIE IRVING RE: What happened in the second quarter? “Some plays just not going our way but usually for us we are able to weather that storm, but tonight they just wouldn’t let us back in it. It’s a telltale sign of a good team, and playing poised and understanding what they want to run and execute at a very high level.” RE: Do you think some of the young players showed their youth? “It’s all a learning experience for all of us; every single game as we make a conservative effort to get better every single game. You got to give credit where credit is due. They forced us into some tough plays, all of us… it’s our job to make sure that we collectively get the shot that we want.“