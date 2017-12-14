That's What He Said - Nuggets at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 124-118 victory over Denver.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Season-high points and field goal percentage: “Well that was the only way we were going to win tonight, the way we were guarding and rebounding. So, you know, our guys distributed it well, we did space and cut well. I thought we played with good purpose, good authority on offense, and all that stuff. I thought both teams didn’t – both teams looked a little bit like defensively we were both, like, trying to find it defensively. And I don’t know if that’s a legs thing or whatever the case may be, but you know both offenses were pretty good.” RE: Any differences in where Jaylen Brown was getting his looks: “I just thought our awareness, our passing – we got inside baskets to start the game, and then that opens up some things on the perimeter. We didn’t settle. You know, that was probably one of our better shot-selection games, but at the same time, again, we had to make them because we weren’t great on the other end.” RE: Shane Larkin’s spark: “He’s been great. Yeah. And I thought the guy – I thought (Marcus) Smart, first of all, was really good in that first part of that third quarter defensively. I felt like he was all over the place. But I felt like Shane’s pressure kind of turned the game for us. You know, he made it a little bit tougher to get into their stuff. Every action happened a little higher because he was pressuring the ball, and then he obviously played great offensively. Made big shots; the timely ‘three’ that he hit when they had cut it to three was huge. But he’s done that; he’s been really consistent all year with the spark he’s given us.” RE: Jayson Tatum’s having a solid game offensively without forcing the action: “These were tough matchups for him, with us playing small, with Will Barton not playing. You know, they had been starting (Wilson) Chandler at the four; when you move Chandler to the three and (Trey) Lyles to the four, all of a sudden going small doesn’t feel like the best idea in the world. And those are tough matchups, both Chandler and Lyles, so that’s why his minutes were a little bit down, but he came in and gave us a good lift and really played with – did most of his damage with the second unit.” RE: Having to out-score Jamal Murray and Gary Harris: “I didn’t think our defense was very good, but hey, at the end of the day, you’re going to have nights where other people do make those shots. I think the thing that always – it rings true – if you let guys get comfortable early, they make some other-worldly shots later. It’s just kind of the way the game goes. And those two both did, they were both in a comfort zone, they didn’t feel us early in the game, and then by the end of the game you feel like it’s going to go in anyways. That said, they’re both good players and they earn those makes and that’s part of it.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: The difference wearing contacts for this game, instead of glasses: “It was a big difference. You take a lot of stuff for granted, and that’s one of them. And when your vision is messed up and you try to play through it, I just appreciated being able to see.” RE: Wearing the goggles: “They were too much in my face. I couldn’t see my peripheral, and the other ones were just too tight, they kept fogging up. It was just uncomfortable with them, so I thought I was just better off without them (if not allowed to wear contacts tonight). Tonight I was blessed enough to be able to play with my contacts.” RE: Going from lowest point total of season last game to highest tonight: “That’s the balance. We’re trying to find that consistent base where we can just be consistent throughout the whole season. We’re a very hard playing team, so sometimes our energy wanes, but we don’t make excuses for it. We’ve got to come out and play. I think that’s what Brad says all the time. He preaches the different between being good and great is consistency, so that’s one of the things we strive to get better at.” JAYSON TATUM RE: Trying to bounce back from last game: “I never get too high when I play well or too low when I don’t. We play so many games. I was just ready to get back out there tonight.” RE: Shane Larkin not playing then coming in and going 6 for 6 (field goals): “He’s a true professional. He’s always ready. Whenever his number is called we can always count on him, and he’s always positive, no matter if he plays or doesn’t play. He’s a great teammate.”