That's What He Said - Celtics at Bulls

BRAD STEVENS
RE: On tonight’s game:
“Sometimes you get your butts kicked. It’s as simple as that. Chicago dictated the whole game. They played harder than we did, they played with more presence than we did, they played more competitive than we did, they played with more authority than we did. We’re not going to win many games if we play like that.”
RE: On avoiding blowout losses until this game:
“We’ve had a chance to win every game except for this one. This one was obvious. Even when we were making our run in the third, it was still back-and-forth, and they hit every big shot that they needed to stem the tide. When it was an 11-point game, they’d put it back to 14. We just had too many easy errors from our standpoint, and they made plays. They’ve been playing better, and credit to them for that. We talked about it before, we’re playing a team that feels really good. They’ve stayed the course, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. I don’t want to chalk it up as a ‘Hey, you’re going to have nights like this.’ We just got our butts kicked, and we’ll take that and move forward.”
RE: On the Bulls big run in the second quarter:
“[Bobby] Portis got going from three. We played with no presence, we didn’t challenge [Nikola] Mirotić or Portis at all, and they got to the rim whenever they wanted. It was a collective success for them and a collective failure for us.”
RE: On Nikola Mirotić returning to the Bulls lineup:
“We didn’t do a great job guarding him, and he made us pay for that. He’s a really good offensive player, he can drive it, he can get to the line, he can shoot the ball, he’s got a good rhythm, and he’s excited to be playing. It’s only his third game of the year, and he’s played great to start the year. He was a big difference in them getting off to a great start.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On Nikola Mirotić and Bobby Portis’ performances:
“We give credit to them, they just came out and played and competed more than us. I think we just fell short and we had a lack of energy tonight. I just think that we beat ourselves and they just took advantage of that.”
RE: On Boston’s uncharacteristic team performance:
“We have a young group, so we have a lot of energy, usually. We just couldn’t find it tonight. Even when we start off bad, we usually find a way to come back and rally into the game. And, we just never could get it going so, it happens. We’ve got to respond against Denver. So, when we come back and play them we should have more energy.”
RE: On the busy schedule’s role in tonight’s loss:
“It felt like an ordinary game. It was a back-to-back, you know. And we usually find the time to find some energy but tonight we didn’t. And it didn’t feel any different. We’re not making any excuses. I don’t think any of us are making any excuses. We’ve got to come out and play better, and play harder, regardless of the circumstance. And, I think we will. I think it’s a learning experience for us and we’ll figure it out.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On Chicago’s performance:
“I think they were just aggressive. They did a really good job attacking our switches. With Mirotić, there was a lot of mismatching there at times, so he took advantage of that in the post, and he had some good looks. And Portis, he did a great job. He was just a hot hand tonight. Every time he touched it, it seemed like the ball went in. So… they did a good job.”
RE: On tonight’s performance versus the season thus far:
“Credit to our group. Our group, we go out, we compete, we fight, every night. And tonight, we pushed, but they answered back. And I felt like we never caught a break. There was times where we could’ve had a three, and we missed it, and then they came out and hit a three. And it was kind of one of those nights. Everything was working their way, and you’ve got to give them credit. They came out the aggressor, and they held it, and we didn’t have it tonight.”
RE: On moving forward:
“You have to. We definitely need to learn from this one, refocus, and look ahead for Wednesday.”
FRED HOIBERG
RE: On Nikola Mirotić’s impact:
“Niko’s been awesome. That’s obviously an understatement with getting him back and winning the three games that he’s been in our lineup. I loved the way he came out of the gate; it helps his first play in Charlotte he got a 3-point play and knocked the rust off a little bit with that. Then he had great rhythm in the last one on the back-to-back against New York, and I thought he came out with the right mentality tonight. He and Bobby [Portis] were terrific again playing together. [Boston] went small with Horford at the five, and we kept Bobby and Niko out there for a good stretch of time, and it paid off for us. Those guys were playing off each other. When we got switches, they were hitting each other in the high-low, finding each other. I just love the chemistry those two guys are playing with right now.”
RE: On if he’s surprised by the chemistry between Mirotić and Portis:
“I’m not. They’re both pros. They’re both guys that are going to go out and play with great passion and emotion. You can see it with the way they’re playing off each other out there. So, I love the way those guys are playing together, and hopefully they’ll keep it going. But it’s been fun to watch. When you have five guys out there that can make a shot, it really helps your offense. This Boston team is the best defensive team in the league, giving up 97 points per game. So, for us to go out there and get a solid first quarter, and again Niko was a big part of that, Kris Dunn I thought was aggressive going to the basket and then our bench was terrific. You look at the plus-minus numbers of our bench, David Nwaba was plus-30, Bobby plus-29 and Jerian [Grant] plus-23. I thought those guys made a big impact, and once again this is the third game in a row now that everybody that stepped on the floor has made a positive contribution for the team.”
RE: On Jerian Grant’s play off the bench:
“I think Jerian’s been really good. Obviously, it’s a different role; I think it took probably a little getting used to after starting for the majority of the first 20-plus games. So, to have to readjust yourself and get that different mentality of being a bench player and not playing as many minutes, it’s hard. It’s not an easy thing to do, but I think Jerian’s done a really nice job of making the adjustment, he’s given us really positive minutes. I thought the second half, he really controlled the game for us. I thought Kris [Dunn] got a little tired out there, to be honest with you. So, Jerian picked it up and brought us home.”
BOBBY PORTIS
RE: On picking up another win:
“We’ve been in a slump the last two or three weeks, and now we got three wins in a week. That’s been big with our team. It’s always fun to win.”
RE: On his offensive performance:
“It was just going out there and taking the shots that are given to me playing within the offense. … I’m just picking and popping. It’s always been good for me to pick and pop.”
RE: On coming off the bench:
“I feel like that’s my role. That’s what I have to do. I like coming off the bench. I talk to Taj (Gibson) a lot, and I kind of take some things from him. He helps me out a lot. He tells me to try to be the best sixth man in the league.”
NIKOLA MIROTIC
RE: On the winning streak and Bobby Portis:
“My goal was to come back and help the team win. I think so far, we are having great chemistry — the team. Bobby (Portis) and I, we are playing good. We are finding each other during the game, and we are bringing that energy the team needs. We can relax now.”
RE: On his own confidence:
“I’ve been having a lot of confidence in myself so far. I’ve been watching a lot of film and putting in a lot of work this summer. It was just about time for me to be back and get more minutes and get my conditioning back. I’ve been trying to be more aggressive and just make the right play.”
RE: On chemistry with Bobby Portis:
“Right now, when we are both on the court, it seems like the team is playing really well. We need to give that credit to Fred (Hoiberg), because Fred is the one making us play. He’s the guy who is calling the plays for us and putting us in the right spot to play.”
RE: On how sharp he has been:
“I knew that my minutes were going to grow. The first game I played, I had 15. Second game, 20. And then today, 30. It was just about getting my strength back, and I’m shooting the ball well now. But it’s not the best game yet. I have to work more, and get my strength back and condition, and this could be even better than now.”