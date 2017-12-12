That's What He Said - Celtics at Bulls

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 85-108 defeat to Chicago.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On tonight’s game: “Sometimes you get your butts kicked. It’s as simple as that. Chicago dictated the whole game. They played harder than we did, they played with more presence than we did, they played more competitive than we did, they played with more authority than we did. We’re not going to win many games if we play like that.” RE: On avoiding blowout losses until this game: “We’ve had a chance to win every game except for this one. This one was obvious. Even when we were making our run in the third, it was still back-and-forth, and they hit every big shot that they needed to stem the tide. When it was an 11-point game, they’d put it back to 14. We just had too many easy errors from our standpoint, and they made plays. They’ve been playing better, and credit to them for that. We talked about it before, we’re playing a team that feels really good. They’ve stayed the course, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. I don’t want to chalk it up as a ‘Hey, you’re going to have nights like this.’ We just got our butts kicked, and we’ll take that and move forward.” RE: On the Bulls big run in the second quarter: “[Bobby] Portis got going from three. We played with no presence, we didn’t challenge [Nikola] Mirotić or Portis at all, and they got to the rim whenever they wanted. It was a collective success for them and a collective failure for us.” RE: On Nikola Mirotić returning to the Bulls lineup: “We didn’t do a great job guarding him, and he made us pay for that. He’s a really good offensive player, he can drive it, he can get to the line, he can shoot the ball, he’s got a good rhythm, and he’s excited to be playing. It’s only his third game of the year, and he’s played great to start the year. He was a big difference in them getting off to a great start.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On Nikola Mirotić and Bobby Portis’ performances: “We give credit to them, they just came out and played and competed more than us. I think we just fell short and we had a lack of energy tonight. I just think that we beat ourselves and they just took advantage of that.” RE: On Boston’s uncharacteristic team performance: “We have a young group, so we have a lot of energy, usually. We just couldn’t find it tonight. Even when we start off bad, we usually find a way to come back and rally into the game. And, we just never could get it going so, it happens. We’ve got to respond against Denver. So, when we come back and play them we should have more energy.” RE: On the busy schedule’s role in tonight’s loss: “It felt like an ordinary game. It was a back-to-back, you know. And we usually find the time to find some energy but tonight we didn’t. And it didn’t feel any different. We’re not making any excuses. I don’t think any of us are making any excuses. We’ve got to come out and play better, and play harder, regardless of the circumstance. And, I think we will. I think it’s a learning experience for us and we’ll figure it out.” AL HORFORD RE: On Chicago’s performance: “I think they were just aggressive. They did a really good job attacking our switches. With Mirotić, there was a lot of mismatching there at times, so he took advantage of that in the post, and he had some good looks. And Portis, he did a great job. He was just a hot hand tonight. Every time he touched it, it seemed like the ball went in. So… they did a good job.” RE: On tonight’s performance versus the season thus far: “Credit to our group. Our group, we go out, we compete, we fight, every night. And tonight, we pushed, but they answered back. And I felt like we never caught a break. There was times where we could’ve had a three, and we missed it, and then they came out and hit a three. And it was kind of one of those nights. Everything was working their way, and you’ve got to give them credit. They came out the aggressor, and they held it, and we didn’t have it tonight.” RE: On moving forward: “You have to. We definitely need to learn from this one, refocus, and look ahead for Wednesday.”