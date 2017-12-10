That's What He Said - Celtics at Pistons

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 91-81 victory over Detroit.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On adjustments at halftime: “I’ve always thought the whole halftime adjustments thing is a little overrated. It’s usually just one or two tweaks, something emphasis on what just happened. If it’s going really well you say, ‘keep on going’ and if it’s not you better make tweaks and changes. We usually make one to two small tweaks, but nothing major.” RE: On defense: “I thought they missed some open shots that they made at our place, so maybe that feels better than it was. We’ll go back and see if it was effective or not. It felt like we did a much better job, at least protecting the paint tonight, than we did in game one.” RE: On Reggie Jackson: "He’s a really good player, he’s hard to guard. Still a lot of times it comes down to whether the ball goes in the basket or not. He still gets to his spots. You try to make it as tough as possible, but it’s easier said than done.” ARON BAYNES RE: On defense in the third quarter: “We were locked in. Our offense wasn’t as crisp tonight as we wanted it to be, but defensively we had a game plan and we stuck with it. We were trying to pack the paint and make them make plays from outside. Last time they really had whatever they wanted inside the paint. So tonight, we wanted to go out there and try to control and work better. Five guys working on the strength for most of the night which is always fun to play defense like that.” RE: On the keys to shutting down the Pistons tonight: “Like I said, packing the paint, everyone attacking and everyone pulling and made them play from the perimeter. So that was one of the things and everyone stuck to it really well.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the Pistons: “There were some effort plays. They definitely made some effort plays that we wish we could’ve gotten. But, we stuck to our game plan the whole entire night and we didn’t allow Andre (Drummond) to make any tough (shots). Keeping them playing from within our length and getting as many deflections and being in the paint as much as possible and making them kick out to shooters. So, just remembering what they did to us at home also was kind of in the back of my mind.” RE: On if tonight’s win was a good payback win: “I wouldn’t call it a payback win, you know, it’s just always good when you can respond the way you want to. Especially on their home floor, just like they did on our home floor. They came in and took care of business and we wanted to come in and take care of business. We understand that we responded not only to that loss at home, but also to the tough Spurs loss. We want to continue to build character and identity for our team and be responsive with a quick turnaround.”