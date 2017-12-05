That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-100 victory over Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Jayson Tatum in the first quarter: “I thought our first – first half was about as good as we’ve played offensively all year. We’ve been building towards that, the last couple of weeks, with better offensive play. But the way we were moving it, the purpose, to get it out of the pick-and-roll quickly because of the way that they were blitzing us and then skipping the ball and finding the right guys was good. It waned a little bit in the third, there, and then, you know Al (Horford) kind of got us back settled down in the fourth, I thought. Al and Marcus (Smart) connected for a few rolls and dunks. So that was – it was an encouraging offensive game for the most part, especially against their defense. And then defensively I thought we played really hard most of the night. And then in the third, again, they got us on our heels with a couple of actions, and then when they went small, you know, created some matchups that we had to make decisions on. Especially with Al with four fouls.” RE: Al Horford’s efficiency in recent games: “All year. He’s been – he’s been really good. I mean, when you look at his – 20 points on 10 shots; eight assists and nine rebounds. Pretty good night. And, oh by the way, you have to try to keep Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in front of you, which is really, really tough to do. Make him earn as much as you can. I thought that we were clearly a better – better offensively when he was in because of the way that they had to account for him on both rolls and pops. But he’s playing at a good level.” RE: Was Horford taking only 10 shots a result of being “tired” from covering Antetokounmpo? “It’s a team effort guarding Giannis, and he wasn’t on him the whole time. But he was on him some. And when he got his fourth foul, that put us in a tough spot.” RE: Tatum’s improvement on three-point shooting: “The thing about him is, when he came in for his workout – first of all, guys that can score, the ball finds the net; it just happens, right? And then, but when he came in for his workout, he made a lot of shots. And it looked effortless, and that’s usually a pretty good sign. You know, it wasn’t like it was just – it didn’t look like it was just one of those days where he was hitting everything. He would miss two in a row and it wouldn’t dissuade him from hitting the next one. He had no thought about making the next five; he didn’t get – he just kind of kept shooting it. And, like I said, for a guy with his frame, he shoots it effortless. I mean, he’s going to be able to shoot it deeper, right? And he’s going to be able to make it off running, once he gets a little bit stronger, more used to it, and everything else. He’s going to be a heck of a shooter.” AL HORFORD RE: Difference since the beginning on the season: “I think it’s just the work that I’ve been putting in. It’s starting to pay off for me. I’m always coming in with the same focus, trying to play the right way, do the right things. I feel like we are starting to find a rhythm as a group. And I’m starting to find my rhythm too.” RE: What have you been working on? “Taking care of my body, making sure I’m recovering, watching film, the same type of routine. I just think that I’ve been real focused on really doing the right things and it’s paying off for me.” RE: What’s it like watching Jayson (Tatum) hit those three pointers and how much of an effect do you think it has on the other team? “It was awesome. I think that they were trying to deny the corner and Jayson was trying to play the right way and hit that extra pass but they were actually baiting him to shoot the ball and he just wasn’t hesitating. He was right there with rhythm. They closed out, he took a dribble. He took his time. It was just a lot of fun to see him have some success early and I feel like because of those three’s he kind of opened the game up for the rest of us.” JAYSON TATUM RE: Did you expect to shoot over fifty percent? Have you changed your form at all? “No, I didn’t... It’s just repetition. “ RE: Did they make any adjustments on you defensively after the first quarter? “I think they just stopped helping as much. And then Kyrie got to do what he does the second half, and it opened up things for everybody else.” RE: Do you ever think about still possibly being a sophomore at Duke? “Yeah, I miss college. I miss college a little bit, but I didn’t really like going to class that much – so I’m good where I’m at. RE: What do you miss about college? “A lot of friends I made, the college atmosphere, the fans standing up the whole game – things like that.”