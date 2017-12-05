That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-100 victory over Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
AL HORFORD
JAYSON TATUM
JASON KIDD
JASON TERRY
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
Tags
Horford, Al, Tatum, Jayson, Stevens, Brad, Celtics, Postgame

Related Content

Horford, Al

Tatum, Jayson

Stevens, Brad