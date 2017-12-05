That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Jayson Tatum in the first quarter:
“I thought our first – first half was about as good as we’ve played offensively all year. We’ve been building towards that, the last couple of weeks, with better offensive play. But the way we were moving it, the purpose, to get it out of the pick-and-roll quickly because of the way that they were blitzing us and then skipping the ball and finding the right guys was good. It waned a little bit in the third, there, and then, you know Al (Horford) kind of got us back settled down in the fourth, I thought. Al and Marcus (Smart) connected for a few rolls and dunks. So that was – it was an encouraging offensive game for the most part, especially against their defense. And then defensively I thought we played really hard most of the night. And then in the third, again, they got us on our heels with a couple of actions, and then when they went small, you know, created some matchups that we had to make decisions on. Especially with Al with four fouls.”
RE: Al Horford’s efficiency in recent games:
“All year. He’s been – he’s been really good. I mean, when you look at his – 20 points on 10 shots; eight assists and nine rebounds. Pretty good night. And, oh by the way, you have to try to keep Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in front of you, which is really, really tough to do. Make him earn as much as you can. I thought that we were clearly a better – better offensively when he was in because of the way that they had to account for him on both rolls and pops. But he’s playing at a good level.”
RE: Was Horford taking only 10 shots a result of being “tired” from covering Antetokounmpo?
“It’s a team effort guarding Giannis, and he wasn’t on him the whole time. But he was on him some. And when he got his fourth foul, that put us in a tough spot.”
RE: Tatum’s improvement on three-point shooting:
“The thing about him is, when he came in for his workout – first of all, guys that can score, the ball finds the net; it just happens, right? And then, but when he came in for his workout, he made a lot of shots. And it looked effortless, and that’s usually a pretty good sign. You know, it wasn’t like it was just – it didn’t look like it was just one of those days where he was hitting everything. He would miss two in a row and it wouldn’t dissuade him from hitting the next one. He had no thought about making the next five; he didn’t get – he just kind of kept shooting it. And, like I said, for a guy with his frame, he shoots it effortless. I mean, he’s going to be able to shoot it deeper, right? And he’s going to be able to make it off running, once he gets a little bit stronger, more used to it, and everything else. He’s going to be a heck of a shooter.”
AL HORFORD
RE: Difference since the beginning on the season:
“I think it’s just the work that I’ve been putting in. It’s starting to pay off for me. I’m always coming in with the same focus, trying to play the right way, do the right things. I feel like we are starting to find a rhythm as a group. And I’m starting to find my rhythm too.”
RE: What have you been working on?
“Taking care of my body, making sure I’m recovering, watching film, the same type of routine. I just think that I’ve been real focused on really doing the right things and it’s paying off for me.”
RE: What’s it like watching Jayson (Tatum) hit those three pointers and how much of an effect do you think it has on the other team?
“It was awesome. I think that they were trying to deny the corner and Jayson was trying to play the right way and hit that extra pass but they were actually baiting him to shoot the ball and he just wasn’t hesitating. He was right there with rhythm. They closed out, he took a dribble. He took his time. It was just a lot of fun to see him have some success early and I feel like because of those three’s he kind of opened the game up for the rest of us.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: Did you expect to shoot over fifty percent? Have you changed your form at all?
“No, I didn’t... It’s just repetition. “
RE: Did they make any adjustments on you defensively after the first quarter?
“I think they just stopped helping as much. And then Kyrie got to do what he does the second half, and it opened up things for everybody else.”
RE: Do you ever think about still possibly being a sophomore at Duke?
“Yeah, I miss college. I miss college a little bit, but I didn’t really like going to class that much – so I’m good where I’m at.
RE: What do you miss about college?
“A lot of friends I made, the college atmosphere, the fans standing up the whole game – things like that.”
JASON KIDD
RE: 3rd quarter couldn’t get over the hump:
“I thought the guys stayed together and we took the three out in the second half and we didn’t do that in the first half. We talked about it and made the correction. I thought the ball movement; Giannis (Antetokounmpo) was able to finish, we had some great opportunities to cut it to six we just missed the three, we missed the free throw. On the road that’s what you can ask for, but with the way the schedule has been the guys fought and it’s tough to win here, but they gave themselves an opportunity in the 4th quarter and we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
RE: What do you like most about Jason Tatum as a rookie?
“I think his mannerisms are just one that you can’t see if he’s rattled or not, his composure is at a very high level to only be 19. He knows how to play the game and has a very high basketball IQ, which helps their team.”
RE: Couldn’t get anything out of two centers
“It happens. There are 82 games. There are going to be nights when guys can’t score, that’s why it’s called a team game and other guys have to pick them up.”
JASON TERRY
RE: Do the Celtics trap you into overhelping and bringing the wrong guy because you’re worried?
“No, I just think we just didn’t pay attention to detail. We had a great game plan I just think we didn’t execute.”
RE: How do you help the younger guys in showing them the ways of the NBA as a veteran?
“Well it’s everyday. It’s a continual process. These guys are easy though. They are willing and hungry to learn, listen and then apply what they learn to their craft. That makes my job easy.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: What allowed the Celtics to have success tonight?
“They just played harder than us, but at the end of the day I thought our effort was good. We were down 20, came back and we were down seven and we kept fighting. We had the extra effort.”
RE: Do you have to compete harder playing against Celtics?
“Definitely. You got to go big against them because they don’t stop playing hard. They are a really good team and from start to finish they play hard, they play together so with a team like that you have to be disciplined on defense and keep playing hard.”