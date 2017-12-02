That's What He Said - Suns at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-111 victory over Phoenix.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Jayson Tatum’s willingness to make game-closing plays: “Well, he certainly has always been a guy that’s been capable of scoring; that was something that you knew coming in – that was, everybody you talked to and watching him it was pretty clear that he was always going to be able to score the ball. Doing so at that moment, you never know exactly how guys will to react to that, but he has – he has a great balance of – he’s got a good fearlessness, he’s got a great demeanor, and he’s obviously extremely skilled. So, he was able to – to get to the rim on a couple of different occasions and make big plays late.” RE: Kyrie Irving’s clutch plays late in today’s game: “Yeah. Yeah. And we put ourselves in a bad spot after that fourth-quarter run. I thought we were doing a great job at the end of the third, start of the fourth, pushing that lead out, but that’s how quickly it goes. Kyrie had to make some big plays, Jayson had to make some big plays, Marcus (Smart) had to make his free throws. I mean, we had a lot of things that we had to do to close that out. But Kyrie’s ability to make those shots with very little space is pretty impressive.” RE: Does Marcus Morris’ recent play influence his decisions about the starting line-up: “Doesn’t really. Starting or when they play doesn’t really matter. So, he’s still going to start when we feel like the matchup is – is right. And the good news is, is that you’re not as quick to pull him because of the – because of the minutes restriction as it’s been lifted or increased. You know, having 25-30 (minutes) is much different than 20-22 when you’re trying to manage a four-quarter game. So, you know, whether he starts, comes off the bench, that’s only six minutes of the game. So, it’s more important that we’re able to put our best foot forward against every opponent. And I like the fact that we have some flexibility; I mean, there are some teams you just can’t start big against, and some teams that it’s hard to start small against. So it’s good that everybody is able to play well through that.” RE: Traits that make Devin Booker so difficult to cover: “Well, I think he’s – he’s really talented, he’s got a beautiful touch, he can shoot it going right, he can shoot it going left. It wasn’t just Devin scoring that was a problem; I mean, Tyson Chandler got behind us on a few occasions because of him. Because we weren’t either willing to help off of him on that side, or he had the ball off the pick and roll and we had too many – or not too many – we had guys that were really committed to him. And so, he put us in a tough spot. He’s a good player and the other thing is, I think he’s got great opportunity as a young guy to be their go-to guy every single night. And he takes advantage of it; he’s a heck of a player.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: What makes Devin Booker so tough? “He doesn’t have a conscious – he can shoot it with no remorse. He can let it fly whenever he wants and he’s really good… He has a green light and that’s what makes it tough. He can shoot it whenever at whatever time and he’s actually really good. He’s a really talented scorer.” RE: Al Horford's career high assists: “Al is super important, the attention he draws, and his passing ability - it’s special. When he’s scoring the ball at a high level, it just makes the game easier for everybody else.” AL HORFORD RE: Career high: “Just trying to play through our offense, making the right plays, trying to push the pace. We wanted to make sure we had some good ball movement. We want to continue to get better as a group moving the ball, and I think today we took a big step in that direction.” RE: Is offense catching up with the defense? “It’s getting there. I think we need to do a little better job screening. Keep getting guys open- that will open up the floor even more. We have to do more of that for Kyrie so he can just go out there and not have to work so hard all the time.”