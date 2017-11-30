That's What He Said - Pistons at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 108-118 defeat to Detroit.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Avery Bradley’s defense against Kyrie Irving: “I thought all of them were very good; certainly Avery at the point of attack on defense was great. But I thought they were really, really good. They played with great pace, they played with great purpose. They tried to take the ball out of Kyrie’s hands and they did so pretty successfully. So, you know, they were really good tonight; they’ve been really good most of the year.” RE: If he’s seeing more confidence from Marcus Smart as his shot’s been falling at a more efficient rate: “Yeah, I mean, I told you before: I expect him to just keep making the right basketball plays and the shot will go down. He puts in a lot of time, we believe in him, you know, and we want him to – to shoot and take and make those open ones.” RE: What makes Detroit a tough match-up for the Celtics: “Well I think if you look across the league, they’ve been a tough match-up for a lot of teams. So they’re a good team. And I don’t think that’s anything – last year we played – they got us at the about the same time of the year here, and I thought they played as good of a game as a team played in here last year. So, they’re well-coached, they run good stuff, I love what they’re doing. (Andre) Drummond has greatly improved as now a playmaker out of the high post, which is a big difference from what he’s done in the past, Tobias Harris’ improvement has been tremendous, and obviously they’ve got really good guards. So they are – they’re really good.” RE: Teams shooting higher percentages and scoring more points than earlier this season; is that a function of teams making more shots or any regression in the Celtics’ defense: “Well, first of all, I think a couple of our recent games we played against teams that have played excellent offense, including tonight, and put us in a bind in a lot of different ways where we had to – we really had to pick our poison. And I think our defense wasn’t very good tonight. But, again, I credit that more to Detroit’s offense and the way they ran and the pace they ran, and everything else.” AL HORFORD RE: Detroit trying to take Kyrie Irving out of his game: “I think that they’ve been doing that all year, usually putting Avery (Bradley) on the point guard. They know that he creates a lot of chaos. It’s his ability to get after ‘em. We were OK with…We weren’t at our best handling those pressure situations. We needed to find more ways to give Kyrie better outlets and play a different way. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to give them credit. They came in. They were the team that was more ready from the beginning of the game, and they deserved to win tonight.” RE: Giving up a lot pf points like this doesn’t happen often. Was it the defense or was Detroit hitting tough shots: “They kept us on our toes. You’ve got to give them credit they really kept us on our toes. They moved the ball really well. We weren’t as connected as we usually are on defense as a group, and we had our times, but more often than not we weren’t mentally…Against that team you have to mentally engaged at all times, because if not, they’ll make you look bad, and they did. And it’s a credit to them.” RE: Andre Drummond’s performance tonight: “Yeah I know. He was great. He was great tonight. He was very engaged. He was very focused. They have him playing a lot more out of the elbow instead of the post. And he hit some tough shots down the stretch. Man, I was all over him on defense and he hit some tough ones. Those are the ones you shake his hand and say it’s your night tonight. We’ll see them again in a couple of weeks.” MARCUS SMART RE: What the rim looks like right now given the hot night shooting 3pt FG: “It looks like nothing right now. It’s all cool and all. I’d rather have the win. Obviously it felt good to be able to get it in rhythm. But like I said, I’d rather have the win.” RE: You know better than anyone what Avery Bradley can do and how he was able to take you out of what you wanted to do tonight: “He came out real aggressive. On both ends. He pushed our catches out. He really did what Avery Bradley does. He makes it hard for you. He really gets up in you and makes you work, and we didn’t do a really great job handling his pressure.”