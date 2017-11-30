That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 108-98 victory over Indiana.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what happened in the second half: “I thought we were kind of moving in mud there for two and a half quarters, and we started off the second half off a little bit better but then we really started playing about the six-minute mark of the third. Some shots went our way which was good, Al (Horford) went on his run, Kyrie (Irving) had a run, Terry (Rozier) had a run, Marcus (Smart) was really good the entire game. So, we were fortunate to pull it out because we weren’t great the first two and a half quarters. But to our guys credit they kind of stuck with it and pulled together.” RE: On the Celtics and their second half comebacks: “This wasn’t like some of the others from the standpoint of deep into the second half and trying to come back, if we string a couple of good plays together it’s amazing how quickly a nine-point deficit becomes two or three. I think that in the NBA those things change really quickly and just kind of stay the course. But, when we were down eight in the middle of the third, it looked like we got even more locked in on what we needed to do.” RE: On Marcus’s performance tonight: “He was really good tonight, I thought both ends of the floor, I thought he was great guarding off of those baseline screens and then he made a bunch of timely shots, including the one at the end of the third.” TERRY ROZIER RE: On getting open shots: “I try real hard to play my game. My teammates believe in me and I do a lot of things to get myself open to make those shots.” RE: On their third quarter turnaround: “There was a timeout in the third quarter where we had a little bit of adversity, everybody was kind of getting on one another; but we never took it too far. Everybody was saying ‘that’s it, we’ve got to play with and edge and we’ve got to get back to playing our game.’ It was something that we needed. On the defensive end, in the first half, it seemed like they were scoring every time down. Their guards were getting in the lane and creating for their bigs.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On explosive second half after three games in four days: “We were just being resilient as usual. Knowing that if we limit some things we can make some changes and get back in the game and just play with a little more pace. That’s normal after a back to back, you just can’t panic in those types of situations. It’s going to hit your legs, it’s inevitable. Shots that we normally make are going to go in and out or fall short. The other team [Pacers] had a little more energy and they got out in transition but we limited some things and made some changes and in the third quarter we made out push.” RE: On Celtics team discussions during timeouts: “It’s all part of the game. Like I said it’s interesting to see how people respond to those types of situations. When you have a developed group like we have where we’re all getting to know one another and we’re able to say things that strictly apply to the game. It’s not anything personal but we understand that things need to be done for us to be better as a team. We move forward from it and we come out and respond as a team and we make them call a timeout. We make strides in the right direction. You really have to be happy that you go through things like that because we do have a lot more things to go through as a team.”