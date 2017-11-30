That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Pacers
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On what happened in the second half:
“I thought we were kind of moving in mud there for two and a half quarters, and we started off the second half off a little bit better but then we really started playing about the six-minute mark of the third. Some shots went our way which was good, Al (Horford) went on his run, Kyrie (Irving) had a run, Terry (Rozier) had a run, Marcus (Smart) was really good the entire game. So, we were fortunate to pull it out because we weren’t great the first two and a half quarters. But to our guys credit they kind of stuck with it and pulled together.”
RE: On the Celtics and their second half comebacks:
“This wasn’t like some of the others from the standpoint of deep into the second half and trying to come back, if we string a couple of good plays together it’s amazing how quickly a nine-point deficit becomes two or three. I think that in the NBA those things change really quickly and just kind of stay the course. But, when we were down eight in the middle of the third, it looked like we got even more locked in on what we needed to do.”
RE: On Marcus’s performance tonight:
“He was really good tonight, I thought both ends of the floor, I thought he was great guarding off of those baseline screens and then he made a bunch of timely shots, including the one at the end of the third.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On getting open shots:
“I try real hard to play my game. My teammates believe in me and I do a lot of things to get myself open to make those shots.”
RE: On their third quarter turnaround:
“There was a timeout in the third quarter where we had a little bit of adversity, everybody was kind of getting on one another; but we never took it too far. Everybody was saying ‘that’s it, we’ve got to play with and edge and we’ve got to get back to playing our game.’ It was something that we needed. On the defensive end, in the first half, it seemed like they were scoring every time down. Their guards were getting in the lane and creating for their bigs.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On explosive second half after three games in four days:
“We were just being resilient as usual. Knowing that if we limit some things we can make some changes and get back in the game and just play with a little more pace. That’s normal after a back to back, you just can’t panic in those types of situations. It’s going to hit your legs, it’s inevitable. Shots that we normally make are going to go in and out or fall short. The other team [Pacers] had a little more energy and they got out in transition but we limited some things and made some changes and in the third quarter we made out push.”
RE: On Celtics team discussions during timeouts:
“It’s all part of the game. Like I said it’s interesting to see how people respond to those types of situations. When you have a developed group like we have where we’re all getting to know one another and we’re able to say things that strictly apply to the game. It’s not anything personal but we understand that things need to be done for us to be better as a team. We move forward from it and we come out and respond as a team and we make them call a timeout. We make strides in the right direction. You really have to be happy that you go through things like that because we do have a lot more things to go through as a team.”
NATE MCMILLAN
RE: On whether Boston did anything different than what the Pacers saw in film:
“No, that’s the way they’ve been playing the last three-four games. Teams have been jumping out on them and building leads, and in the second half they’ve been able to come back from 10-15 point deficits and score defensively and tighten up. Basically, we knew that this is how the team has been playing the last couple games, we knew the team and Kyrie (Irving) in that second half was going to get aggressive and they did just that. Defensively they tightened up and got more aggressive on the ball and offensively Kyrie started to take it upon himself to make plays.”
RE: On how the team reacted to the pressure:
“Their team showed us tonight that there’s another level in the NBA that you have to get to and that’s what we’re working towards. Building and being able to play with that type of pressure defensively, play with the same pace offensively, we’re trying to get there. I think our guys have been working hard and have been doing some good things, but you can’t have 20 turnovers against a good team. They forced 20 turnovers and we played in traffic tonight. I thought we had our heads down with their pressure as opposed to moving the ball. We just didn’t handle the pressure well. We couldn’t set screens, because they did a good job of jamming the ball and getting over the screens, so you have to give them credit, and for us it’s a night to learn, we’ve been playing some good basketball but there’s another level when you meet up with a team like this.”
RE: On what the Pacers changed in the second half:
“I thought we hit a wall. The guys played last night and Boston played last night but I thought we were looking for oxygen in the second half. We were winded, Thad played 19 minutes in the first half, and we looked a little fatigued. They were able to turn up their pressure, force us into turnovers, and capitalize off of that. That is what they have been doing the last three or four games we watched.”
DARREN COLLISON
RE: On being outscored 37-16 in the third quarter:
We were stagnant. We didn’t really move the ball like we normally do. I take full responsibility. I think the whole unit took full responsibility. They did a good job of moving the ball. It’s a well run offensive team. Brad Stevens did a good job getting his guys to the spot they needed, and they did what they had to do. Us, as a unit, we didn’t do that and that’s something we can take away from this…see how they run their offense, if we want to be better in the future. They did a good job defensively, getting into our guards and we weren’t able to get down hill like normal. We have to learn from it. It’s one game but it’s a learning lesson.”
RE: On if the team mood is still positive after losing this game but winning five of the last six:
“We lost. I wouldn’t say everybody is happy. If you’re happy after a loss, then that’s not a good sign. It’s actually a good thing the locker room is how it is tonight, after a loss. We can reflect tomorrow on a day off and come back and get it on Monday.”
THADDEUS YOUNG
RE: On Boston’s second half improved play:
“They just picked it up defensively. They showed us why they’re the number one team in the East. In that third quarter, they got up into us, pushed us back a little bit and we can’t let that happen. Overall, we had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes, bad shots, we just have to be better with the basketball.”
RE: On 20 turnovers:
“We just got away from doing what we’re used to doing to keep us in the game. We walked up the court the whole game, and didn’t move the basketball.”
RE: On Victor Oladipo not playing:
“We’re a team that does it by committee. Any time any guy goes down, we notice an absence, but we have a lot of guys who can step in and play.”