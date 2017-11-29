That's What He Said - Magic at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 118-103 victory over Orlando.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Al Horford’s playmaking skills: “Yeah, he was really good. Again. You know, these guys and a lot of other teams are trying to guard him at the three and often using guards switching to do so – so he’s doing a good job of finding the next right play, which is usually getting sure, making sure the ball is getting to the other side of the floor to attack those switches. And I thought all night long, his ability to handle the ball, his ability to pass the ball, was a real benefit to us.” RE: On if getting the ball to the other side of the floor was a focus tonight “No question. I mean, when we had a paint threat and got the ball to the second side of the floor, we were almost three times as good on offense through our road trip. And so, we didn’t meet at all the last two days but that message was sent out, and hopefully we can continue to play that way. Like if we don’t – if we don’t get it side-to-side, it’s hard to score on good NBA defenses.” RE: Is Terry Rozier “too good” to not be shooting well (before tonight): “Law of averages will play themselves out with him. He’s a really good shooter; made some big ones in a lot of different games this year – including on Wednesday night to give us a chance to get back in that. But I think we want him to be ready to fire when he catches it.” RE: On had he been waiting for Rozier to have a game like tonight’s: “You just kind of knew that he’s going to have nights like this. I mean, not always going to shoot it great but he’s too good of a shooter to shoot a low percentage, I think." RE: On how important was the bench playing for so much of the fourth quarter, given the game tomorrow night “Yeah, not only tomorrow night but it’s been a pretty reasonable stretch. So that was – that was really important. We were going to leave those guys sitting over there. Obviously (Marreese) Speights made us think twice and three times about that. But, I thought that we were able to respond with Terry making some timely baskets and getting to the foul line a little bit with that group.” TERRY ROZIER RE: On if he feels he’s a good shooter: “Any way you put it, I’m going to keep shooting, I’m going to keep playing. I’m not perfect. I’m going to have tough games. I’ll have games like this. It just feels good.” RE: On bench struggling offensively: “Offensively, as a team we’ve been struggling. Especially, definitely the bench. It just feels good. It feels good to get points as a unit, and like I said you just want to keep building off of it, and not lose sight of our team mantra, which is playing defense.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How much of an emphasis was placed on ball movement: “I think that was a big emphasis. I think that’s the hardest thing to stop, and for us I think that’s the toughest thing to be consistent at, so coming into this game, Brad made this the emphasis. I think we executed.” RE: On the lift Terry Rozier gave you. “Terry came out with high energy. Hit his shots. Moved the ball from side to side. I’ll say he’s a great player. I think he’s going to be really good. You got to keep it up and continue to play at a high level as much as he can.”