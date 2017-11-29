That's What He Said
Magic at Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On Al Horford’s playmaking skills:
“Yeah, he was really good. Again. You know, these guys and a lot of other teams are trying to guard him at the three and often using guards switching to do so – so he’s doing a good job of finding the next right play, which is usually getting sure, making sure the ball is getting to the other side of the floor to attack those switches. And I thought all night long, his ability to handle the ball, his ability to pass the ball, was a real benefit to us.”
RE: On if getting the ball to the other side of the floor was a focus tonight
“No question. I mean, when we had a paint threat and got the ball to the second side of the floor, we were almost three times as good on offense through our road trip. And so, we didn’t meet at all the last two days but that message was sent out, and hopefully we can continue to play that way. Like if we don’t – if we don’t get it side-to-side, it’s hard to score on good NBA defenses.”
RE: Is Terry Rozier “too good” to not be shooting well (before tonight):
“Law of averages will play themselves out with him. He’s a really good shooter; made some big ones in a lot of different games this year – including on Wednesday night to give us a chance to get back in that. But I think we want him to be ready to fire when he catches it.”
RE: On had he been waiting for Rozier to have a game like tonight’s:
“You just kind of knew that he’s going to have nights like this. I mean, not always going to shoot it great but he’s too good of a shooter to shoot a low percentage, I think."
RE: On how important was the bench playing for so much of the fourth quarter, given the game tomorrow night
“Yeah, not only tomorrow night but it’s been a pretty reasonable stretch. So that was – that was really important. We were going to leave those guys sitting over there. Obviously (Marreese) Speights made us think twice and three times about that. But, I thought that we were able to respond with Terry making some timely baskets and getting to the foul line a little bit with that group.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On if he feels he’s a good shooter:
“Any way you put it, I’m going to keep shooting, I’m going to keep playing. I’m not perfect. I’m going to have tough games. I’ll have games like this. It just feels good.”
RE: On bench struggling offensively:
“Offensively, as a team we’ve been struggling. Especially, definitely the bench. It just feels good. It feels good to get points as a unit, and like I said you just want to keep building off of it, and not lose sight of our team mantra, which is playing defense.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: How much of an emphasis was placed on ball movement:
“I think that was a big emphasis. I think that’s the hardest thing to stop, and for us I think that’s the toughest thing to be consistent at, so coming into this game, Brad made this the emphasis. I think we executed.”
RE: On the lift Terry Rozier gave you.
“Terry came out with high energy. Hit his shots. Moved the ball from side to side. I’ll say he’s a great player. I think he’s going to be really good. You got to keep it up and continue to play at a high level as much as he can.”
FRANK VOGEL
RE: On Celtics came out shooting/more of what they were doing offensively or you make mistakes defensively:
“It was both. We are not good enough defensively right now, but Boston was clicking on all cylinders. They are a great team; their record is what it is for a reason and give credit to them.”
RE: On what did you see from team’s efforts tonight from screens on defense and hustle in transition defense:
“Yea we’re giving in too much right now and we got to correct that, we got to get better with that. Show more toughness, more fight. I think we are trying, but not playing tough enough; not anywhere near tough enough.”
RE: On rationale for starting 3rd quarter with Jonathon (Simmons) instead of Evan (Fournier)/rationale for benching Aaron Gordon:
“I was taking everybody out for defensive breakdowns in the 4th quarter, the whole group. There were five guys that got pulled out for defensive breakdowns. Then Sims (Jonathon Simmons) we put in, I wanted Sims on Kyrie (Irving) so someone had to come out of the starting lineup.”
TERRENCE ROSS
RE: On confusion with screens/what was going on with three’s they were getting:
“We weren’t physical enough with it. It’s a lack of intensity and we just weren’t where we need to be.”
RE: On team’s urgency, effort and intensity:
“We made too many mistakes, gave them too many feel good shots and that’s really what hurt us.”
RE: On mentality in locker room/what needs to change:
“Just got to keep playing and believing in each other. Playing with togetherness and keep fighting.”
RE: On team a few weeks ago 6-2 to now…is it shocking how far its gone other direction:
“I feel we can still get back to it, we just got to play team ball and get the ball moving again and just make it easy on ourselves.”
AARON GORDON
RE: On what was going on defensively tonight:
“Just not being physical enough, not being tough enough defensively, way too comfortable. They are a really good team. They execute offensively very well, defensively they don’t have a lot of breakdowns; we had too many breakdowns and they take advantage of that every single time.”
RE: On sense of desperation/was that there tonight:
“Nope, no it wasn’t. We played it like it was just another game. We didn’t play like they were the first in the East and we are on a losing streak. We got another one tomorrow though, that’s the great thing about basketball.”