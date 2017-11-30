That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Celtics at Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 98-104 defeat to Miami.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
KYRIE IRVING
JAYSON TATUM
AL HORFORD
ERIK SPOELSTRA
GORAN DRAGIC
DION WAITERS
HASSAN WHITESIDE
Tags
Horford, Al, Irving, Kyrie, Tatum, Jayson, Stevens, Brad, Celtics

Related Content

Horford, Al

Irving, Kyrie

Tatum, Jayson