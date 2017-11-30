That's What He Said - Celtics at Heat

That's What He Said
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the game:
“I thought they were terrific tonight. I thought Miami played with incredible pace. With their ability to drive the ball, I thought that put us on our heels most of the night. No question they deserved to win the game. Maybe that’s why they got the big bounce [on Dion Waiters’ triple], and that kind of separated it. That’s a really well coached team and they played their butts off. They deserved to win the game. I can’t say enough about our guys’ will to comeback. It’s incredible to think that we were able to erase that lead, that quickly and give ourselves at least a chance. We have to get better. Looking at that 16 straight win streak is a little bit of a mirage. We know we have to get better. When we’re locked in and we’re executing, we’re pretty good. However, we go through too many lulls when we’re not, as do most teams and that’s one of the things you try to clean up. I read the articles about Miami really emphasizing screening in their practice on Monday and it looked like it [tonight]. I mean, they were sprinting to screens. They were sprinting off screens. They had us on our heels all night. That’s a good team in a great environment. That was a lot of fun to play in, I’m sure. Defensively, we were good enough and then we turned it up big time late. They were really struggling to find good looks there for about four minutes in the fourth, where you felt like, ‘hey, we might be able to pull that out’. Sometimes you expend so much energy to get back into a game like that, it’s hard to finish it. ”
RE: On defending Dion Waiters late in the game:
“I thought we did a pretty good job and he made great shots. Hat’s off to him. Sometimes, that happens.”
RE: On Dion Waiters’ shot that hit the top of the backboard:
“I don’t feel like this team gets deterred by things like that. You guard as well as you can and let the chips fall where they may. Really good players like Dion Waiters, who is a really good player, are going to make shots. You try to make them as tough as possible and to me, that’s not luck. They created that luck with their pace all night.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On if the slow starts finally got to the Celtics:
“Teams are coming out and giving us their best shots. They’re making shots and got in a bit of rhythm. You can tell that they were locked into this game, Miami. They wanted it and they proved it. They did a great job of screening us, keeping us on our heels, being aggressive. When we were taking stances and we got some critical stops. One goes off the top of the backboard. One goes between (Terry Rozier’s) hands, in between (Jayson Tatum’s), off his foot. (Jaylen Brown) gets a steal, then he lobs it up to Al, it goes out of bounds. A few layups and stops here, they get the offensive rebounds. Those are possession-killers right there and they were getting all of them. You got to credit their energy, they wanted it. As you can see, they came out, they kept hitting us and hitting us until we were kind of knocked out. They deserved that win tonight and they proved it.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On if he was confident that the Celtics could come back:
“We weren’t worried at all, the entire game. It’s a long game. The second half especially seems a lot longer. Fourth quarter we were just chipping away. We just turned it over, missed some free throws, gave up offensive rebounds. We just had some unfortunate things happen.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On if the slow starts finally got to the Celtics:
“Yeah, I think so. We’ve been playing with fire the last few games. On the road it is hard. It’s hard period when you are down like that. Our group, we find a way, we kept fighting, kept pushing each other. I think that we got to give the HEAT credit. They did what they needed to do, the stuck it out and they beat us.”
RE: On what the team needs to tighten up offensively:
“We need to continue to run our offense with more pace. I think that is the thing that is not having us click like we should. We got some good looks today, they weren’t going down for us. We just need to play with more pace. That’s the key. That means that we need to get in better shape, better conditioning. I feel like our defense is solid. On offense we have to play offense harder. I think that is the best way to describe it.”
ERIK SPOELSTRA
RE: On the game:
“I don’t even care about the result right now. It’s all behavior and habits. The test will be what do we do for the next 48 hours. Guys really brought a purity to the work, a focus, a discipline the past two days. It was training camp level practices. You’re not always able to do that during the course of a season. Obviously this is a very good basketball team that we beat, but it has nothing to do with that right now. It’s all about our behavior, our habits and our consistency before you even get to the final result.”
RE: On Dion Waiters:
“He has great confidence. It’s about learning better decision making and responsibility with the ball during the course of the game to make plays for our team. I thought he was reading the defense better, being more aggressive, patient and persistent. You get to the end of the game, their defense is a great defense. You have to have guys that can create their own shots and something out of nothing, particularly at the end of the clock. Dion can do that. I thought this was one of his better games throughout. It’s not just a bailout at the end, he had some rhythm.”
RE: On Goran Dragić:
“Goran was great. Goran’s a winner. What we’re trying to learn is winning habits. That’s all we’ve been talking about. We want to be more consistent on the court. You have to learn how to develop winning habits. That’s all of the things that lead up to it. It’s your professionalism, your approach, consistency with behavior and consistency with routine. I can go on and on and you can just put a picture of Goran Dragić. That’s why he is one of the most consistent guys, not only on this team but in the league.”
RE: On the rebounding:
“It wasn’t just specific to them. We’ve been getting our [butts] kicked. On the glass, on 50-50 balls. Our identity has been to be tough and we haven’t shown that consistently enough. It’s that kind of effort to get a six-point win. Nothing is guaranteed. That has to be what we embrace all the time.”
RE: On Hassan Whiteside:
“There’s so many different layers to it. I would argue that this might have been Hassan’s best screening game. You look at so many things that are deceptive about a box score. He has eight points and 10 rebounds, which is pretty pedestrian for him and a minus-11 in the plus-minus category. It doesn’t at all display the type of winning plays that he was making tonight. This is what we’re trying to help him with, helping him understand how to impact winning in all facets. That’s in practice. Yesterday he had a very good practice, a good shoot around, followed by a focused pre game. It’s not about the result, but I don’t see it as an accident. Those guys were able to get into the paint. They had some great screens from our bigs. K.O. [Kelly Olynyk] is one of the better screeners in the league. That’s why it’s a symbiotic relationship. Guys can’t do it on their own.”
GORAN DRAGIC
RE: On the game:
“It is crazy to see what kind of game we can have. We can play really well or really bad. We are happy with this performance tonight. The last three days have been really hard for us. It was probably the toughest three practices that I was part of in my career. You can see that it translated to the game. We still need to practice like that every day. Hopefully we will win a lot of games.” “Tonight we came with a lot of energy. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes. You can see it. We know that Boston is a great team and they will make a run, but we were really cool and calm. We know what we had to run and how we needed to defend.” “We need to be aggressive and try and get inside the paint. Only good things will happen. We put a lot of pressure on their big, especially (Aron) Baynes. We put him in a lot of pick-and-rolls.”
RE: On Dion Waiter’s three-pointer:
“Luck is part of the sport. When you give everything you have, I am happy when this kind of shot goes in. It really was a heartbreaking shot for the opponent, but for us, it was great. Dion was tremendous for us, especially in the fourth quarter. Everyone who was on the floor did their job great.”
RE: On Hassan Whiteside setting up screens:
“I felt like Dion and I were in the paint all night. He was great. I even told him after the game. When he is setting those kinds of screens he is making mine and Dion’s job so much easier because we have more time to create and to read the defense.”
DION WAITERS
RE: On the three-pointer bouncing in:
“They made a run. We needed to stop the bleeding. I feel like we had great looks, but when the tide turns it’s hard. They made their run. It’s a hell of a team over there. They remind us of us a lot in certain ways: the guard play, aggressive and the defense. It’s really two defensive teams going to war. I just feel like tonight we wanted it more”
RE: On the team aggressiveness:
“Big shout-out to Hassan Whiteside and those screens. That’s something that we preach to him almost all the time. Whitey sometimes comes up and tries to get the ‘roll.’ Most of the time, if you are not hitting the guys hard enough that’s how they are playing us because they don’t really want him to get the lob. He was coming up there today and holding the screens. That allowed us to turn the corner and get downhill between us and the big. From here on out, I am going to expect that every night. If he’s not, I am going to have to say something. If that is going to help us get wins, we need that. He’s so big and so strong, after a while guards are not going to want to keep going over screens.”
RE: On the last two practices:
“We had two days of hard practices just drilling the fundamentals.” “I think we needed it. Sometimes you have to look in the mirror, including myself. I just wanted to go out there. I didn’t say anything to the officials. Just lock in. That’s what it’s about.” “The reason why we did what we did last year was we played hard. We started to trust it and we saw when you trust it, it works.”
HASSAN WHITESIDE
RE: On Goran Dragić and Dion Waiters performance tonight:
“They played great, Goran and Dion. Great job.”
RE: On the team’s defense and dealing with Kyrie Irving:
“It was tough. You had to deal with Kyrie Irving. I was mad he scored on me that one layup. He’s an amazing talent. I knew they were going to go to him late in the game. He was making it tough on our defense. We stayed composed and got the win.”
RE: On tonight’s win and bouncing back from a loss:
“It’s big. We take pride in our defense. We looked at a lot of film against the (Indiana) Pacers and I don’t think we played to the standard we think we can play. I got on the guys. We came out here and defended amazing.”
RE: On moving on to the next game and the upcoming road trip:
“This game is over. We’re to the next one. Let’s get on this road trip and keep it going and rack up these wins.”
RE: On snapping the Boston Celtics 16-game winning streak:
“We didn’t want to be a part of history. I didn’t want to be a part of that history. They were writing us off and had them winning 19, 20 in a row. I was like they have to come to Miami.”