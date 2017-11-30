That's What He Said - Celtics at Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 98-104 defeat to Miami.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the game: “I thought they were terrific tonight. I thought Miami played with incredible pace. With their ability to drive the ball, I thought that put us on our heels most of the night. No question they deserved to win the game. Maybe that’s why they got the big bounce [on Dion Waiters’ triple], and that kind of separated it. That’s a really well coached team and they played their butts off. They deserved to win the game. I can’t say enough about our guys’ will to comeback. It’s incredible to think that we were able to erase that lead, that quickly and give ourselves at least a chance. We have to get better. Looking at that 16 straight win streak is a little bit of a mirage. We know we have to get better. When we’re locked in and we’re executing, we’re pretty good. However, we go through too many lulls when we’re not, as do most teams and that’s one of the things you try to clean up. I read the articles about Miami really emphasizing screening in their practice on Monday and it looked like it [tonight]. I mean, they were sprinting to screens. They were sprinting off screens. They had us on our heels all night. That’s a good team in a great environment. That was a lot of fun to play in, I’m sure. Defensively, we were good enough and then we turned it up big time late. They were really struggling to find good looks there for about four minutes in the fourth, where you felt like, ‘hey, we might be able to pull that out’. Sometimes you expend so much energy to get back into a game like that, it’s hard to finish it. ” RE: On defending Dion Waiters late in the game: “I thought we did a pretty good job and he made great shots. Hat’s off to him. Sometimes, that happens.” RE: On Dion Waiters’ shot that hit the top of the backboard: “I don’t feel like this team gets deterred by things like that. You guard as well as you can and let the chips fall where they may. Really good players like Dion Waiters, who is a really good player, are going to make shots. You try to make them as tough as possible and to me, that’s not luck. They created that luck with their pace all night.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On if the slow starts finally got to the Celtics: “Teams are coming out and giving us their best shots. They’re making shots and got in a bit of rhythm. You can tell that they were locked into this game, Miami. They wanted it and they proved it. They did a great job of screening us, keeping us on our heels, being aggressive. When we were taking stances and we got some critical stops. One goes off the top of the backboard. One goes between (Terry Rozier’s) hands, in between (Jayson Tatum’s), off his foot. (Jaylen Brown) gets a steal, then he lobs it up to Al, it goes out of bounds. A few layups and stops here, they get the offensive rebounds. Those are possession-killers right there and they were getting all of them. You got to credit their energy, they wanted it. As you can see, they came out, they kept hitting us and hitting us until we were kind of knocked out. They deserved that win tonight and they proved it.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On if he was confident that the Celtics could come back: “We weren’t worried at all, the entire game. It’s a long game. The second half especially seems a lot longer. Fourth quarter we were just chipping away. We just turned it over, missed some free throws, gave up offensive rebounds. We just had some unfortunate things happen.” AL HORFORD RE: On if the slow starts finally got to the Celtics: “Yeah, I think so. We’ve been playing with fire the last few games. On the road it is hard. It’s hard period when you are down like that. Our group, we find a way, we kept fighting, kept pushing each other. I think that we got to give the HEAT credit. They did what they needed to do, the stuck it out and they beat us.” RE: On what the team needs to tighten up offensively: “We need to continue to run our offense with more pace. I think that is the thing that is not having us click like we should. We got some good looks today, they weren’t going down for us. We just need to play with more pace. That’s the key. That means that we need to get in better shape, better conditioning. I feel like our defense is solid. On offense we have to play offense harder. I think that is the best way to describe it.”