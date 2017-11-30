That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Mavericks
BRAD STEVENS
RE: What was the postgame message to the team?
“Obviously, [it was] quite and individual performance by Kyrie [Irving], [and] quite a resilient comeback in the fourth [quarter]. Not our best foot forward before that, but hey—of all the comebacks that did not look good for a long time, and [we] found a way to win it. He [Kyrie] was unbelievable.”
RE: What did you see from the fight in the guys tonight to pull that off?)
“It was good, but we’ve got to play better and we know that. But I do think we’ve been saying that kind of like a broken record, [and] I do think even taking a step back we can appreciate that comeback pretty good. Obviously, Kyrie made all of those plays, but we had a number of effort plays there late that kind of kept us hanging around. I think you play until the horn. You play the right way. You have to make tweaks if things aren’t going well, and you just keep repeating and I think we have that. But you’re not always fortunate enough to find a way to win, and we’ve been fortunate to do that here on this streak.”
RE: On getting the ball to Irving in OT:
“Well, Rick [Carlisle] did a great job of mixing in zone all night, and they play it probably better and more than anybody in the league. And so he took us out a little bit of what we wanted to do, and then at the end we spread it out and he’s [Irving] one of the best guys in isolation and off of those kind of angled pick-and-rolls.”
RE: What’s the pressure like trying to keep this winning streak going?
“Coaching basketball is not pressure. Playing basketball is not real pressure. I think sometimes we overdo this stuff. We’re just trying to prepare well for the next game. And that’s all we’ve done, [and] that’s all we’ll continue to do. The streak doesn’t mean anything to me. Maybe it does to the guys in the room. But it’s about finding ways to get better, and finding ways to get the job done.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On Celtics overcoming deficits to win games this season:
“It’s just sticking to the game plan. Doing what is told to us from the sideline that works. It’s understanding we have some people we can rely on and a system we can rely on down the stretch. You know, teams make their runs. We just stayed the course. We are unwavering in that approach and I think we have been that way. Last few games, we have been down quite a few so it is just about battling back. Team’s get in a comfortable rhythm, whether it be in the first half or the second half, this is a group that continues to stick together through anything and everything. Whether it be our first unit or our second unit, we demand excellence from one another and usually it’s our offense that would probably be better. But, tonight, it flip-flopped with our defense. We were really cemented at the end and I’m not saying we haven’t done it defensively the last few games but tonight we were pretty comfortable offensively. But, they were pretty comfortable offensively as well. You saw the tie go back and forth. Games are going to be like that sometimes. They made some tough shots and took advantage of some mismatches. So, we just took it upon ourselves to lock in even more down the stretch and we were fortunate enough a couple basketballs went our way, a couple 50/50 basketballs went our way. We hit some layups, hit some three’s out of it.”
RICK CARLISLE
RE: On what happened in overtime:
“I haven’t watched it yet so I can tell you exactly what happened yet. But we had a couple of misses, we had a couple of turnovers and they converted in transition a couple of times. Then we got into the foul mode where we had to foul. It is a very tough loss, no question about that.”
RE: On if there is a moral victory in losing in overtime to the team with the best record in the NBA:
“No.”
RE: On why Dennis Smith Jr. didn’t get into the game late:
“The other guys were into the flow and making good plays, so I just decided to go with experience.”
RE: On how well Harrison Barnes played:
“Aggressive, a lot of good reads, a lot of aggressive drives and got to the free throw line. It was a mixture of things. Sometimes we were running actions for him, other times he was just finding the ball out of flow and he had a great overall game, 31 points. He got to the free throw line 10 times, which was big. We just needed to a couple of more plays at key times. Probably just one more play in the last minute, or minute and a half, that would have made the difference.”
HARRISON BARNES
RE: On the last shot in regulation:
“Yeah, it was a comfortable shot, I felt good about it. But, before that and going into overtime, I personally have to make better decisions. I had a few key turnovers there, a few difficult shots, I thought we fought hard and put ourselves in position to win. As a closer I gotta be better.”
RE: On overtime after making the first couple baskets
“They threw in some shots, Jaylen Brown got a step back, Kyrie [Irving] gets a couple baskets, and that was the game. It was a tough situation to be that close and fall short, but we gotta recoup.”
RE: On how the team is playing:
“At the end of the day, it’s gotta show up in wins and losses. There are no moral victories around here. Tonight was playing against a great team, and a great opportunity to win here in front of our home fans. Like I said, we let it slip away.”
RE: On the defending Irving:
“It’s tough. I thought our guards battled, we did some different things trying to get the ball out of his hands, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to get a win.”