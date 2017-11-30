That's What He Said - Celtics at Mavericks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-102 victory over Dallas.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What was the postgame message to the team? “Obviously, [it was] quite and individual performance by Kyrie [Irving], [and] quite a resilient comeback in the fourth [quarter]. Not our best foot forward before that, but hey—of all the comebacks that did not look good for a long time, and [we] found a way to win it. He [Kyrie] was unbelievable.” RE: What did you see from the fight in the guys tonight to pull that off?) “It was good, but we’ve got to play better and we know that. But I do think we’ve been saying that kind of like a broken record, [and] I do think even taking a step back we can appreciate that comeback pretty good. Obviously, Kyrie made all of those plays, but we had a number of effort plays there late that kind of kept us hanging around. I think you play until the horn. You play the right way. You have to make tweaks if things aren’t going well, and you just keep repeating and I think we have that. But you’re not always fortunate enough to find a way to win, and we’ve been fortunate to do that here on this streak.” RE: On getting the ball to Irving in OT: “Well, Rick [Carlisle] did a great job of mixing in zone all night, and they play it probably better and more than anybody in the league. And so he took us out a little bit of what we wanted to do, and then at the end we spread it out and he’s [Irving] one of the best guys in isolation and off of those kind of angled pick-and-rolls.” RE: What’s the pressure like trying to keep this winning streak going? “Coaching basketball is not pressure. Playing basketball is not real pressure. I think sometimes we overdo this stuff. We’re just trying to prepare well for the next game. And that’s all we’ve done, [and] that’s all we’ll continue to do. The streak doesn’t mean anything to me. Maybe it does to the guys in the room. But it’s about finding ways to get better, and finding ways to get the job done.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On Celtics overcoming deficits to win games this season: “It’s just sticking to the game plan. Doing what is told to us from the sideline that works. It’s understanding we have some people we can rely on and a system we can rely on down the stretch. You know, teams make their runs. We just stayed the course. We are unwavering in that approach and I think we have been that way. Last few games, we have been down quite a few so it is just about battling back. Team’s get in a comfortable rhythm, whether it be in the first half or the second half, this is a group that continues to stick together through anything and everything. Whether it be our first unit or our second unit, we demand excellence from one another and usually it’s our offense that would probably be better. But, tonight, it flip-flopped with our defense. We were really cemented at the end and I’m not saying we haven’t done it defensively the last few games but tonight we were pretty comfortable offensively. But, they were pretty comfortable offensively as well. You saw the tie go back and forth. Games are going to be like that sometimes. They made some tough shots and took advantage of some mismatches. So, we just took it upon ourselves to lock in even more down the stretch and we were fortunate enough a couple basketballs went our way, a couple 50/50 basketballs went our way. We hit some layups, hit some three’s out of it.”