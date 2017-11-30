That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Hawks
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the adjustments made going into the second half:
“I just thought our first group played way better in the second half. I thought our bench was great in the first half and kind of got us going, got us back into it, finished the half OK. But then I actually thought we were defending the whole night until some of those Collins’ rolls late. Even in the first quarter when we gave up 35 ... I think they had 18 with seven and a half to go. I felt like they had a tipped ball that ended up as a corner three. They made a couple contested three’s. We were there. Our offense was just stagnant, early. Once we started moving the ball side to side, we were much better.”
RE: On the team coming back from 16 points tonight:
“We are going to keep playing, but I think the biggest thing is that we can’t keep digging these holes. Again, we need to put an emphasis of playing with pace and getting the ball to the other side of the floor, and it just stuck too much early on. We were staring at some post-ups that if we got it to the other side, maybe you could take advantage of. Once we got that, our second group really got it going, and then, our first group became contagious. I felt like the start of the third quarter, offensively, and then, some of the best offensive plays in the fourth were some of the best offensive plays that we’ve had in a while.”
RE: On Jaylen Brown’s performance tonight and if he has done anything differently the last two games:
“No, not really. I mean, he’s just taking advantage of his opportunities, and obviously, he’s shooting the ball really well.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On what their 15th win in a row means for the Celtics:
“It’s a really good win for us. This team came out smoking. We felt like we were playing good defense but they were just hitting shots. We found a way to stay in it. I think that Marcus Morris, his impact in the second quarter was a big difference. He got us scoring. He lifted us up a little bit when we needed him. We were dragging early.”
RE: On being down 16 points:
“The way that they were playing, a lot of credit to Coach Bud because this team, they compete every night. They’re not a team that just gets blown out. They’re playing really well. They’re playing at a high level. It’s just unfortunate that things are not going their way. They’re playing very well. I questioned, because I didn’t know what was going to happen. That’s why I said Marcus Morris was so important for us in the second quarter. He got us going, kind-of relaxed a little bit and we were able to get back in the game.”
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: On his performance tonight:
“I’m just out there trying to do whatever I can to help my team. I finally hit a couple shots, it worked out perfectly, but definitely just doing whatever I can to help the team.”
RE: On his role on the team:
“We have been working all summer. At the same time, I don’t take as many shots, but like I said, we’ve got the guys out here, they’re playing very well, so it’s my job to get them the ball, then do whatever I can to go back down the floor and play defense, and then, get them the ball again.”
MIKE BUDENHOLZER
RE: Opening statement:
“It was a great start for us, I think the energy and the activity we came out with was really where it needed to be. And then, they just kind of found a way to chip away, got back in it, and made more plays down the stretch. A couple big shots by different guys on their team. Some offensive rebounds, either put-backs or tap-outs that turned into multiple possessions. We weren’t able to make enough plays down the stretch. They made more, give them credit. I think it’s 15 (wins) in a row, they’re doing a great job. They’re a team that challenges you, it’s good for us, it’s good for us to learn from tonight.”
RE: On playing through Boston’s physical defense:
“At times I thought it (the offense) was good. I thought the way we started, the pace we were playing with and the energy, I think that can kind of counter some of their physicality. When it slows down a little bit, gets into more half-court, more of a “mud-and-slug”, that’s a little more to their advantage. I think offensively, certainly we didn’t have all great possessions but we had several possessions where it’d be great to finish, make a shot, make a finish in the paint. Those are the things you’ve got to do from the start to the end. We didn’t do that enough. We’ll look at the tape and I’m sure there will be areas where we can improve.”
RE: On Boston’s second half start:
“Lots of times, that’s (making shots) a huge element. I thought our transition defense in the third quarter was really poor. Jayson Tatum going the length of the court and just dunking on us, that’s just unacceptable. I think we’ve got to stop the ball, we’ve got to stop that, and I think they were inside of us some and then finding three-point shooters or finding shots at the rim, they had a little bit of everything going. But, the plays that stand out to me are the transition in the third quarter. They got to the line a little bit in the third quarter too, that doesn’t help.”
RE: On John Collins:
“His activity, his athleticism is something that continues to be a bright spot. Him just learning to play and function in an NBA game. These are high-level games and players, so he’s learning every second he’s on the court. A lot of positives. We just gotta help keep him growing.”
JOHN COLLINS
RE: On losing to Boston twice in 12 days:
“It’s disappointing every time you take a loss. Obviously, nobody likes to lose. We’ve got to give them credit. They came out, they battled, they played hard. They’re a really talented team, a well-coached team. Credit to them.”
RE: On fourth quarter:
“It was a little back-and-forth. One team makes a run, the other team makes a run. Big shots made. It kinda shows Kyrie, the guy he is, he made a really, really tough shot with that corner three. Big plays down the stretch. Those are the ones you’ve got to swallow, the tough ones to handle.
RE: On battling against a team that’s won 15 in a row:
“Coaches try to stress to me to go out there, as a rookie, and try get better every day. Do what they tell me, do what I know how to do. Play hard. Use my athleticism and be active. I think I got better today. But as a team you never like to go home with an ‘L’."
DENNIS SCHRODER
RE: On the season:
“I still feel like we can make some big things this season. We just have to stay together as a team.”
RE: On the game:
“We fought into the fourth quarter and were still tied pretty late. I think we have a chance to win games. We just have to close it out better. We’re almost there.”