That's What He Said - Celtics at Hawks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-99 victory over Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the adjustments made going into the second half: “I just thought our first group played way better in the second half. I thought our bench was great in the first half and kind of got us going, got us back into it, finished the half OK. But then I actually thought we were defending the whole night until some of those Collins’ rolls late. Even in the first quarter when we gave up 35 ... I think they had 18 with seven and a half to go. I felt like they had a tipped ball that ended up as a corner three. They made a couple contested three’s. We were there. Our offense was just stagnant, early. Once we started moving the ball side to side, we were much better.” RE: On the team coming back from 16 points tonight: “We are going to keep playing, but I think the biggest thing is that we can’t keep digging these holes. Again, we need to put an emphasis of playing with pace and getting the ball to the other side of the floor, and it just stuck too much early on. We were staring at some post-ups that if we got it to the other side, maybe you could take advantage of. Once we got that, our second group really got it going, and then, our first group became contagious. I felt like the start of the third quarter, offensively, and then, some of the best offensive plays in the fourth were some of the best offensive plays that we’ve had in a while.” RE: On Jaylen Brown’s performance tonight and if he has done anything differently the last two games: “No, not really. I mean, he’s just taking advantage of his opportunities, and obviously, he’s shooting the ball really well.” AL HORFORD RE: On what their 15th win in a row means for the Celtics: “It’s a really good win for us. This team came out smoking. We felt like we were playing good defense but they were just hitting shots. We found a way to stay in it. I think that Marcus Morris, his impact in the second quarter was a big difference. He got us scoring. He lifted us up a little bit when we needed him. We were dragging early.” RE: On being down 16 points: “The way that they were playing, a lot of credit to Coach Bud because this team, they compete every night. They’re not a team that just gets blown out. They’re playing really well. They’re playing at a high level. It’s just unfortunate that things are not going their way. They’re playing very well. I questioned, because I didn’t know what was going to happen. That’s why I said Marcus Morris was so important for us in the second quarter. He got us going, kind-of relaxed a little bit and we were able to get back in the game.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On his performance tonight: “I’m just out there trying to do whatever I can to help my team. I finally hit a couple shots, it worked out perfectly, but definitely just doing whatever I can to help the team.” RE: On his role on the team: “We have been working all summer. At the same time, I don’t take as many shots, but like I said, we’ve got the guys out here, they’re playing very well, so it’s my job to get them the ball, then do whatever I can to go back down the floor and play defense, and then, get them the ball again.”