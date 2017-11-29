That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Warriors at Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Being down 17 and coming back:
“It was one of those night where it would have been easy to not continue to bring it on every possession defensively. I thought in the first half, I wrote on the board at halftime we gave up a ton in transition, we gave up a ton in back cuts, we had 10 turnovers and we shot 30% from the field and we were down 5. So, if we slice some of those numbers in half we’d have a good chance of winning the game, with the exception of the field goal percentage that probably wouldn’t of been a good thing. I think that ultimately our guys made just enough plays to win the game against a really good team. I think we benefited; they missed some shots, some open looks. But I do think we guarded them hard and at least maybe that has a cumulative effect at the end of the game.”
RE: Jaylen Brown tonight:
“He was special tonight. He was really good. As Abby (Chin) said on TV just now, he played really inspired.”
RE: Held Warriors to season low 88 pts / what changed after first quarter:
“It's interesting, we’ve had some first quarters that have been over 25 in the last few weeks and then we have gotten better as the game has gone on. I think sometimes you get a better feel for how the game is going. With these guys you can only talk about the need for urgency in transition and urgency of defending screens so much. You can only watch film so much, eventually you have to feel it in person and its real and it kind of slaps you in the face with how quickly they get the ball into their operating area. Maybe that was a part of it and then we were fortunate again. I thought we made enough plays, but our offense was not very good, but I guess good enough.”
RE: Kyrie (Irving) without mask and attacking down stretch:
“Yea he was great attacking. Its hard to attack any of those guys off the bounce, they are all exceptional athletes with great length. I thought that we just kind of kept going and he was able to get to the foul line and overcame an otherwise tough shooting night. But that’s what really, really good players do is they find a way when its all on the line no matter the circumstances throughout the game. The mask thing, I asked our trainer if he can officially play without that and the response was yes but it’s not recommended so that would be a Kyrie question not a Brad question.”
RE: Celts hit 33 free throws / was there emphasis on going to the hole tonight:
“We talk all the time about we want to get free throws, layups or three’s and play inside out and we made an emphasis on that at the start of training camp. You don’t always get to the line quite as much, but I thought we really drove it hard. They are so hard to score on, you have to convert when you do get to the line.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: What does this victory mean?
“It’s just a regular season game. We’ve still got 60 plus games left to play. We’ve got to take it one game at a time and keep winning. We’ve got a 14 game win streak going down to Atlanta, and we’ve got Miami and Dallas. Now that we have a reputation, I think everyone is coming for us. Now we have to come play even harder, and I think we can do that. I think we are more than capable. They wrote us off coming in saying Golden State was gonna beat us, and do this and do that. We came out and payed basketball. Even though we got down, the makeup of our team is staying in. We’re resilient. I think we were sparked tonight, and we got the win.”
RE: How about the steal and then the dunk?
“That was me just playing basketball. Just being active on defense. That’s what I do. That’s where I hang my hat. So when I came in, I was going to get up and get under their skin. When they get comfortable is when they get really good, so I was just going to go for steals when they’re not expecting it or be there when they’re not ready. It turned out I got some steals, got some deflections, got some turnovers.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: What did you learn about resiliency of team tonight?
“I kind of knew that, with the group we have, with the things we’ve been through in such a short season so far, that we always fight to the end. You tonight was not the first.“
RE: What was it like going up against Kevin Durant the first time?
“It was tough. He’s taller than 6’9”. That’s what I was thinking.”
STEVE KERR
RE: On the end of the game:
“It’s petty on my part, but we committed a lot of single fouls... We kind of fell out of our rotation. They were just tougher and smarter. I thought we played great defense for the most part.”
RE: On when the game got away:
“We didn’t execute. We had two key turnovers late in the second quarter, it allowed them to get back in it. I think it was a great game for us though, to understand it’s not always going to be 2017 NBA out there. You’re going to run into teams like this, who are really physical and tough, so that’s why we harp on every box out, every foul.”
RE: On the last possession on Kyrie they ended up calling foul:
“I just watched the tape. There was no foul. Tough call.”
DRAYMOND GREEN
RE: On the issue with the fouling:
“At the end of the game, they shot six free throws. I thought it was great defensive… It’s hard to play like that. But on the other end, I think we got to execute better on the offensive end. We had some good looks too. Steph and Klay missing wide open three’s. Draymond missed that wide open three. I think we got great looks but we can’t file that much and expect to win.”
RE: On different defensively then last year:
“Nah, they still play tough and physical. They play hard.”
RE: On Jaylen Brown:
“He was just active. He got his hands on the basketball. He was moving around. He made some shots. He was 7 for 18 for 22 points and any other night that’s pretty solid defense, but for him, he’s not really an explosive scorer like us -so for him to knock down some shots it kept him in the game."
STEPHEN CURRY
RE: Thoughts on game:
“Missed shots… It was just one of those nights were we had control of the game, despite how bad we all were shooting. We just couldn’t sustain ourselves defensively when they made a couple runs. It happens. It’s a tough game. Obviously we wanted to win, but they were good enough to win. You gotta credit them for continuing to battle and getting back into the game, but its one of those nights. You just gotta live with it, move on.”
RE: On the end of the game:
“We missed shots and weren’t able to set up our defense. Jaylen Brown hit some big shots, some timely shots. They got to the free-throw line. That was the difference in the end of the third, end of the fourth. Whether we agree with the calls or not, that’s kinda how it went down. That’s what gave them easy points – and slowed the tempo down so that can set up there defense and that was the difference.”
RE: On defense:
“It was a defensive battle both ways. They played great defense, we played great defense.”
RE: On seeing the Warriors back in June for finals:
“It’s very, very likely, right? They’re playing the best right now in the East and obviously until they beat Cleveland, whose done it three years in a row – so we’ll see, but I hear the weather is great here in June.”