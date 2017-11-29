That's What He Said - Warriors at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 92-88 victory over Golden State.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Being down 17 and coming back: “It was one of those night where it would have been easy to not continue to bring it on every possession defensively. I thought in the first half, I wrote on the board at halftime we gave up a ton in transition, we gave up a ton in back cuts, we had 10 turnovers and we shot 30% from the field and we were down 5. So, if we slice some of those numbers in half we’d have a good chance of winning the game, with the exception of the field goal percentage that probably wouldn’t of been a good thing. I think that ultimately our guys made just enough plays to win the game against a really good team. I think we benefited; they missed some shots, some open looks. But I do think we guarded them hard and at least maybe that has a cumulative effect at the end of the game.” RE: Jaylen Brown tonight: “He was special tonight. He was really good. As Abby (Chin) said on TV just now, he played really inspired.” RE: Held Warriors to season low 88 pts / what changed after first quarter: “It's interesting, we’ve had some first quarters that have been over 25 in the last few weeks and then we have gotten better as the game has gone on. I think sometimes you get a better feel for how the game is going. With these guys you can only talk about the need for urgency in transition and urgency of defending screens so much. You can only watch film so much, eventually you have to feel it in person and its real and it kind of slaps you in the face with how quickly they get the ball into their operating area. Maybe that was a part of it and then we were fortunate again. I thought we made enough plays, but our offense was not very good, but I guess good enough.” RE: Kyrie (Irving) without mask and attacking down stretch: “Yea he was great attacking. Its hard to attack any of those guys off the bounce, they are all exceptional athletes with great length. I thought that we just kind of kept going and he was able to get to the foul line and overcame an otherwise tough shooting night. But that’s what really, really good players do is they find a way when its all on the line no matter the circumstances throughout the game. The mask thing, I asked our trainer if he can officially play without that and the response was yes but it’s not recommended so that would be a Kyrie question not a Brad question.” RE: Celts hit 33 free throws / was there emphasis on going to the hole tonight: “We talk all the time about we want to get free throws, layups or three’s and play inside out and we made an emphasis on that at the start of training camp. You don’t always get to the line quite as much, but I thought we really drove it hard. They are so hard to score on, you have to convert when you do get to the line.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: What does this victory mean? “It’s just a regular season game. We’ve still got 60 plus games left to play. We’ve got to take it one game at a time and keep winning. We’ve got a 14 game win streak going down to Atlanta, and we’ve got Miami and Dallas. Now that we have a reputation, I think everyone is coming for us. Now we have to come play even harder, and I think we can do that. I think we are more than capable. They wrote us off coming in saying Golden State was gonna beat us, and do this and do that. We came out and payed basketball. Even though we got down, the makeup of our team is staying in. We’re resilient. I think we were sparked tonight, and we got the win.” RE: How about the steal and then the dunk? “That was me just playing basketball. Just being active on defense. That’s what I do. That’s where I hang my hat. So when I came in, I was going to get up and get under their skin. When they get comfortable is when they get really good, so I was just going to go for steals when they’re not expecting it or be there when they’re not ready. It turned out I got some steals, got some deflections, got some turnovers.” JAYSON TATUM RE: What did you learn about resiliency of team tonight? “I kind of knew that, with the group we have, with the things we’ve been through in such a short season so far, that we always fight to the end. You tonight was not the first.“ RE: What was it like going up against Kevin Durant the first time? “It was tough. He’s taller than 6’9”. That’s what I was thinking.”