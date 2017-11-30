That's What He Said - Celtics at Nets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-102 victory over Brooklyn.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what made the difference in tonight’s game: “I thought, obviously, answering Brooklyn’s runs. You knew they (Nets) were going to come out and the first part we played great but we didn’t sustain it through probably the next two quarters. But then we mustered up enough at the end of the third to get a lead that went quick, which if you watch Brooklyn play that happens all the time. They do a great job of continuing to grind on you and making it as tough as possible. And they come back a lot. You knew it was going to be tough. I thought our group, once it got settled, played pretty well. ” RE: On Kyrie Irving becoming more comfortable as the game went on: “Yeah, I felt like that. Maybe it was just adjusting to the feel of the mask. Maybe it was the fact that he really hasn’t played since last Wednesday other than that minute against Charlotte. I don’t worry about him getting a rhythm too much, he’ll find that and obviously he made huge plays late in the game again.” RE: On Marcus Morris getting his legs back: “Yeah he never wants to come out. We need his scoring. If you look at where we are right now as a team and what our biggest needs are, shooting and scoring from another guy is huge. We’re going to need Marcus so it was really good to see him make those plays late.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On what is working well through the Celtics’ 13 game winning streak: “Just staying consistent in our approach, knowing what we have to prepare for game-to-game and just battling, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, we probably haven’t played our best streak of games but we’ve continued to battle and we’ve gotten timely stops and we stayed together.” RE: On how wearing the mask affects his game: “I don’t know, like I said in the morning, it’s just a piece of plastic on your face and you know there’s a difference of having something over your face and it’s almost like having somewhat foggy blinders on. When I take off the mask I can see everything and when I have the mask on I’m really dialed in to what’s in front of me and my peripherals are a little cut off, up-and-down. It’s something you get used to. Like I said, it is what it is.” RE: On the rebounding differential: “It’s definitely an incredible streak we’re on and now comes the whole media frenzy of ‘will the streak end?’ and “what’s gonna happen Thursday when the Golden State Warriors come to Boston?’ So I’m looking forward to all that hoopla but for us it’s just about another game for us to continuously get better and a test for us to really stay together and show our resilience and show what we’re really made of. That’s something that a competitor wants to be a part of and I know we have some true competitors on this team. Obviously they’re the reigning champs and we’re trying to accomplish something bigger than ourselves and win the championship, so it’s a long road ahead and getting regular season games like this is always fun.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On his solid shooting night: “I haven’t been shooting it that well in the last couple of games. It was just keep shooting and sometimes they go in.” RE: On having Kyrie Irving back in the starting lineup: “It always makes the game a lot easier. He’s out there, for him to just be a leader and being himself, makes the game easier for everybody else. “ RE: On the team’s ability to run in transition: “I mean yeah, we’re young. We can get out and run on a night-in, night-out basis and I think that plays to one of my strengths.” RE: On grinding out tonight’s win: “It’s tough, it’s a long game. We had them down like 11 or 12 late in the third and early in the fourth and they came back on that run. It was just good for us to withstand that and keep fighting.”