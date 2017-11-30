That's What He Said - Celtics at Nets

That's What He Said
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On what made the difference in tonight’s game:
“I thought, obviously, answering Brooklyn’s runs. You knew they (Nets) were going to come out and the first part we played great but we didn’t sustain it through probably the next two quarters. But then we mustered up enough at the end of the third to get a lead that went quick, which if you watch Brooklyn play that happens all the time. They do a great job of continuing to grind on you and making it as tough as possible. And they come back a lot. You knew it was going to be tough. I thought our group, once it got settled, played pretty well. ”
RE: On Kyrie Irving becoming more comfortable as the game went on:
“Yeah, I felt like that. Maybe it was just adjusting to the feel of the mask. Maybe it was the fact that he really hasn’t played since last Wednesday other than that minute against Charlotte. I don’t worry about him getting a rhythm too much, he’ll find that and obviously he made huge plays late in the game again.”
RE: On Marcus Morris getting his legs back:
“Yeah he never wants to come out. We need his scoring. If you look at where we are right now as a team and what our biggest needs are, shooting and scoring from another guy is huge. We’re going to need Marcus so it was really good to see him make those plays late.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On what is working well through the Celtics’ 13 game winning streak:
“Just staying consistent in our approach, knowing what we have to prepare for game-to-game and just battling, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, we probably haven’t played our best streak of games but we’ve continued to battle and we’ve gotten timely stops and we stayed together.”
RE: On how wearing the mask affects his game:
“I don’t know, like I said in the morning, it’s just a piece of plastic on your face and you know there’s a difference of having something over your face and it’s almost like having somewhat foggy blinders on. When I take off the mask I can see everything and when I have the mask on I’m really dialed in to what’s in front of me and my peripherals are a little cut off, up-and-down. It’s something you get used to. Like I said, it is what it is.”
RE: On the rebounding differential:
“It’s definitely an incredible streak we’re on and now comes the whole media frenzy of ‘will the streak end?’ and “what’s gonna happen Thursday when the Golden State Warriors come to Boston?’ So I’m looking forward to all that hoopla but for us it’s just about another game for us to continuously get better and a test for us to really stay together and show our resilience and show what we’re really made of. That’s something that a competitor wants to be a part of and I know we have some true competitors on this team. Obviously they’re the reigning champs and we’re trying to accomplish something bigger than ourselves and win the championship, so it’s a long road ahead and getting regular season games like this is always fun.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On his solid shooting night:
“I haven’t been shooting it that well in the last couple of games. It was just keep shooting and sometimes they go in.”
RE: On having Kyrie Irving back in the starting lineup:
“It always makes the game a lot easier. He’s out there, for him to just be a leader and being himself, makes the game easier for everybody else. “
RE: On the team’s ability to run in transition:
“I mean yeah, we’re young. We can get out and run on a night-in, night-out basis and I think that plays to one of my strengths.”
RE: On grinding out tonight’s win:
“It’s tough, it’s a long game. We had them down like 11 or 12 late in the third and early in the fourth and they came back on that run. It was just good for us to withstand that and keep fighting.”
KENNY ATKINSON
RE: On the Nets’ first game back since the road trip:
“I thought guys competed. We just have to do it for longer stretches. I thought the third quarter really kind of got us. Really it was our offense. I think we turned the ball over four times I believe, 8-for-23 from the field so credit to them. They (Celtics) turned up their defense and we couldn’t handle it. We didn’t handle it. We’re a team that goes to the free throw line. We drove the heck out of the ball. They had 27 free throws, we had 16, so that’s a disparity right there. That’s too much for us but I thought our guys competed. I thought we played together. They switch a lot and when we’re good we moved it and we drove it and we shared it. When we weren’t good offensively we tried to line them up and play iso ball and I think we’re 30th in the league in playing iso ball. It’s not our game so we just have to do a better job with that.”
RE: On the Nets’ runs being stopped throughout the game:
“I thought we had a lot of periods where we were really good moving it. I thought Caris (LeVert) gave us a big boost. He really came in and he’s able to break down the switches when they do switch so he can go by guys, go by their bigs when they do switch. But overall, first half we had 15 assists. I’m not sure what we ended up with, 27? So that’s good news for us. That’s higher than our season average so a lot of positives. Obviously frustrated with the result but they’re an excellent team. They have a lot of talent, a lot of athletic talent that you saw on display tonight.”
RE: On the Nets’ finding Allen Crabbe:
“I thought it was a real positive in the game. The ball’s going to find him. The ball finds energy so he did a good job, but again collectively I thought we did a good job finding him, screening for him so that’s important. Then that 19-2 run; they put it on us but I thought they turned up their pressure. They really got into us and we tried to play one on one against them and they’re just too good individual defenders. Too strong, too athletic, so I regret that part of the game that we didn’t do a better job moving in.”
JOE HARRIS
RE: On what the Celtics were doing to disrupt the Nets’ runs:
“They’re obviously a great team, and whenever it seemed like we were able to make a run, they would come back with a run of their own. It just goes to show when you play against good teams – great teams, in fact – you can’t just have little strings here and there. You’ve got to have the complete game, and that’s where we were lacking. We had some good stretches, but we just didn’t play a complete game like we needed to in order to win.”
RE: On whether the issues were more on the offensive or defensive end:
“A lot of times bad shots offensively can make it really tough on your defense and I think that was a little bit of what happened to us. When we don’t play together and when we don’t play with the pass, a lot of times we take difficult shots and a lot of times that’s very similar to a turnover and they’re able to get in a good offense off of tough shots that we were taking. So maybe a little bit of a combination of both, but I think that was the main problem.”
RE: On whether sinking into a little bit of isolation was an issue:
“Yeah, I think when we play the way that we’re supposed to, playing together with the pass, the way that Kenny (Atkinson) and the rest of the staff kind of preaches, we get good shots and everybody gets good touches and when it starts to go into isolation, that’s when we kind of struggle.”
CARIS LEVERT
RE: On the Nets’ offensive struggles at times:
“They (Celtics) are a good defensive team, coach stressed that early. We have to play together. I think we did for most of the night but sometimes we got caught in iso-ball and it hurt us.”
RE: On positive takeaways from the team’s effort:
“I thought we played a good game, that’s what coach said. He was proud of the way we fought, proud of the way we competed. Like you said, we shot the ball well, we will watch film and learn from it.”
RE: On playing point guard due to team injuries:
“For sure, it’s all about learning. It’s game to game. Learning different defenses, learning when to attack and to distribute, when to look for your own shot. Like I said, it’s still early in the season and we are all still learning.”