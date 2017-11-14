That’s What He Said - Hornets at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 90-87 victory over Charlotte.

BRAD STEVENS RE: How long it took to get over losing Kyrie Irving: "Well, I don't think we ever overcame it per se, other than the fact that, you know, obviously when you lose him, you don't have Al (Horford), it becomes harder to score. But I thought our guys were actually generating pretty good shots there, especially in the third quarter; that's when we kind of turned it around offensively. We just didn't make a lot of them, but we were starting to look like ourselves a little bit. Or who we want to be. And then in the fourth quarter we made enough to hold them off and our defense, you know, went up to a different level in that third and fourth quarters. They really competed at a high level. And you know, Charlotte came in here, they were really well prepared, they played really hard, they were taking us out of what we wanted. So I don't know that it was just losing Kyrie early; I think it's also a tribute to – I thought it was them taking us out of what we wanted to do." RE: How is Kyrie Irving: "I haven't – haven't talked to him. But he sent a text to a group of us right when we walked back into the coaches' office and it said, 'Way to go. Great win…blah blah blah.' And so he obviously watched the end of the game. He left at halftime, so I have not talked to him yet." RE: Defense early in the fourth quarter: "They missed a couple of shots, but I also thought they hit some tough ones throughout the game that we were really working hard to contest. And maybe – I do think our length was a huge factor in the game; ability to switch was a huge factor in the game. Marcus Morris' switch on Kemba (Walker) at the end of the game is as good as you can do. That was picture perfect. Kemba has created more highlight reels out of people that switch than probably anybody around. And so Marcus just did a tremendous job. Made him take a really tough shot. And then we have to rebound, because we were small in there. But guys really battled, and that's been a consistent theme of this team. It has not been an offensive piece of art by any means; it's been an of-fen-sive piece of art half the time. But our defense kind of kept us in it." RE: Was Irving diagnosed with a concussion: "Not that I know of. So, at halftime they said they were going to monitor him through the next 36 hours, or 24 – whatever the typical timeline is. So, not that I know of, but I have not talked to the doctors after the game." Made him take a really tough shot. And then we have to rebound, because we were small in there. But guys really battled, and that’s been a consistent theme of this team. It has not been an offensive piece of art by any means; it’s been an of-fen-sive piece of art half the time. But our defense kind of kept us in it.” RE: Was Irving diagnosed with a concussion: “Not that I know of. So, at halftime they said they were going to monitor him through the next 36 hours, or 24 – whatever the typical timeline is. So, not that I know of, but I have not talked to the doctors after the game.” SHANE LARKIN RE: What did Brad say at start of 4th?: “He said if we just go out there and fight, keep playing the right way, and we start getting things going, there’s no funner place to play than in Boston in comeback games. We went out there. Crowd got behind us. We pulled out a victory.” RE: What is it about this team that refuses to lose?: “We just got a lot of fight in us. A lot of resilient guys. We believe in our team. We believe in each another. We just go out there and play together. There’s not 1 guy that took it upon himself to say ‘all right I’m gonna bring us back.’ We kind of played together. Played the right way and when we do that it’s hard to guard all of us.” RE: How locked in were you in the 4th qtr?: “I’m always locked in. That’s my job. I don’t know when my opportunity’s going to be there. Some games it’s 10 minutes, some games it’s 3, some games it’s 5. So I just got to stay locked in all the time when I’m on the bench, whenever my number’s called, got to go out there and perform. Tonight, I hit some shots early, and coach kept rocking with me, so I tried to play my best.” TERRY ROZIER RE: What kind if adjustment was it when Kyrie Irving went out? “We’ve been preaching next man up, forever. When our team is dropping like flies, you just got to be ready. Shane did a great job, stepping up, coming in today. Like I said, you just never know, in this league, when your number is going to be called. We did a good job handling that.” RE: Is any part of you thinking who’s going to be next? “We don’t think about the negatives. It is crazy to see all this stuff happening. I think it will all work out. I think we’ll be fine as long as we all stay together.”