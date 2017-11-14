That's What He Said
That’s What He Said - Hornets at Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: How long it took to get over losing Kyrie Irving:
“Well, I don’t think we ever overcame it per se, other than the fact that, you know, obviously when you lose him, you don’t have Al (Horford), it becomes harder to score. But I thought our guys were actually generating pretty good shots there, especially in the third quarter; that’s when we kind of turned it around offensively. We just didn’t make a lot of them, but we were starting to look like ourselves a little bit. Or who we want to be. And then in the fourth quarter we made enough to hold them off and our defense, you know, went up to a different level in that third and fourth quarters. They really competed at a high level. And you know, Charlotte came in here, they were really well prepared, they played really hard, they were taking us out of what we wanted. So I don’t know that it was just losing Kyrie early; I think it’s also a tribute to – I thought it was them taking us out of what we wanted to do.”
RE: How is Kyrie Irving:
“I haven’t – haven’t talked to him. But he sent a text to a group of us right when we walked back into the coaches’ office and it said, ‘Way to go. Great win…blah blah blah.’ And so he obviously watched the end of the game. He left at halftime, so I have not talked to him yet.”
RE: Defense early in the fourth quarter:
“They missed a couple of shots, but I also thought they hit some tough ones throughout the game that we were really working hard to contest. And maybe – I do think our length was a huge factor in the game; ability to switch was a huge factor in the game. Marcus Morris’ switch on Kemba (Walker) at the end of the game is as good as you can do. That was picture perfect. Kemba has created more highlight reels out of people that switch than probably anybody around. And so Marcus just did a tremendous job. Made him take a really tough shot. And then we have to rebound, because we were small in there. But guys really battled, and that’s been a consistent theme of this team. It has not been an offensive piece of art by any means; it’s been an of-fen-sive piece of art half the time. But our defense kind of kept us in it.”
RE: Was Irving diagnosed with a concussion:
“Not that I know of. So, at halftime they said they were going to monitor him through the next 36 hours, or 24 – whatever the typical timeline is. So, not that I know of, but I have not talked to the doctors after the game.”
SHANE LARKIN
RE: What did Brad say at start of 4th?:
“He said if we just go out there and fight, keep playing the right way, and we start getting things going, there’s no funner place to play than in Boston in comeback games. We went out there. Crowd got behind us. We pulled out a victory.”
RE: What is it about this team that refuses to lose?:
“We just got a lot of fight in us. A lot of resilient guys. We believe in our team. We believe in each another. We just go out there and play together. There’s not 1 guy that took it upon himself to say ‘all right I’m gonna bring us back.’ We kind of played together. Played the right way and when we do that it’s hard to guard all of us.”
RE: How locked in were you in the 4th qtr?:
“I’m always locked in. That’s my job. I don’t know when my opportunity’s going to be there. Some games it’s 10 minutes, some games it’s 3, some games it’s 5. So I just got to stay locked in all the time when I’m on the bench, whenever my number’s called, got to go out there and perform. Tonight, I hit some shots early, and coach kept rocking with me, so I tried to play my best.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: What kind if adjustment was it when Kyrie Irving went out?
“We’ve been preaching next man up, forever. When our team is dropping like flies, you just got to be ready. Shane did a great job, stepping up, coming in today. Like I said, you just never know, in this league, when your number is going to be called. We did a good job handling that.”
RE: Is any part of you thinking who’s going to be next?
“We don’t think about the negatives. It is crazy to see all this stuff happening. I think it will all work out. I think we’ll be fine as long as we all stay together.”
STEVE CLIFFORD
RE: First half compared to the second half:
“Energy. We started that third quarter with nothing. We played an energetic first half, not with great purpose, but very energetic and we came on the third quarter with nothing. That game was lost as much in the third quarter as it was in the fourth quarter. We’ve had two chances now on the road to put games away, sustain play, possessions - -we’re just not doing it right now.”
RE: End of the game:
“We did a good job defensively there, we got the turnover, we got a good shot, it’s a shot we can live with. The execution level is fine, but you know, you’re up 15 you got a chance to put it away that’s when you got to be on it and we weren’t.”
RE: Last quarter:
“We came out in the second half with nothing, a very poor energy level. They did a good job, they picked up there defense. We took a quick time out in the third we were just out there like, the games over. In this league you can’t do that.”
MARVIN WILLIAMS
RE: What happen after the first quarter:
“They picked up the intensity a little bit. They were a little bit more hungry than we were. They just chipped away at the lead, they played hard. They got to all those balls and they also started making shots in the second half as well.”
RE: The fourth quarter:
“We had an opportunity to win it. We were up big in the first half we just let it slip away and they picked up in the intensity.”
RE: Eight turnovers going into the fourth and then six in the fourth:
“I think that’s huge. Anytime you turn the basketball over, you’re obviously giving the team another opportunity to score. It’s also taking away an opportunity that you could score, so when you have a lead you still want to try and score baskets… they are going to do everything the can to get more opportunities and that’s what Boston did tonight.”
DWIGHT HOWARD
RE: A tough loss:
“It’s very tough. It’s a game we should of won. We had three games on this road trip that we should have won, we let it slip away. Being careless… its something we got to learn.”
RE: Enjoying coming to Boston:
“It’s basketball. The fans and entertaining… I’ve fought a lot of battles here, in Boston, since my time in the NBA. Some good wins and some bad loses. But it’s a part of a life, it’s always fun to play here in the garden. Like I said, I have so many memories. So no matter what, if they boo me, say I suck, it will always be a fun place to play. I’ve seen them go through some tough times as fans, and the Celtics teams. It’s always fun to play here.”